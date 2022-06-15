Stay Prayed Up is a celebration of song and spirit

Stay Prayed Up, the feature documentary edited, shot, produced, and co-directed by D.L. Anderson and Matthew Durning, is a spirited celebration of Gospel music and a loving tribute to Lena “Mae” Perry, a life-long Raleigh native who fronted The Branchettes, one of North Carolina’s most popular and beloved Gospel groups.
Perry, commonly known as “Sister Perry” or “Mother Perry,” recounts her life and career in a unique fashion that embraces both pride and humility. She may be assertive, but it’s not about her ego, it’s about the music. As an expression of her faith, it simply has to be the best it can be. It’s about God and family, which to a great extent defines who Perry is and what she believes in. If you’re only going to give it second-best, why bother?
When she’s not singing or cooking — and Perry once owned and operated a popular eatery in Raleigh — she offers spiritual counsel to friends and fellow parishioners. Having lost her oldest son, as well as her fellow Branchettes, she’s weathered some trying times, but it’s her unswerving faith that has kept her grounded. Her philosophy of simple: Everything is part of God’s plan, and one simply must accept that.
Although Perry is front and center throughout, the film also introduces us to Phil Cook (also one of the film’s producers), a record producer who was first inspired by Gospel music when he saw the 1992 film Sister Act (!). It was he who was determined to capture Perry’s performances on a record, and upon meeting her he too was captivated by her. There’s also Wilbur Tharpe, the endlessly affable piano player who shared Perry’s enthusiasm while his playing enhanced her performance. Sadly, Tharpe died in 2021, and the film is (lovingly) dedicated to him.
It’s difficult not to be swept up in Perry’s zest for life, particularly during the performance scenes, and, when she briefly discusses the racism that The Branchettes faced, it’s difficult not to cringe when there’s a shot of a “Welcome to North Carolina” road sign prefaced with the legend “You are in the heart of Klan country.” Yet this was simply another hurdle to overcome, and she did so without rancor.
Lest one think that Stay Prayed Up is a series of sermons, it’s not, nor is its appeal limited to a specifically “faith-based” audience. It’s a consistently engaging and entertaining exploration of how Perry has shared her faith, and her undeniable gifts, with those around her. We only have one life, and it’s meant to be savored, enjoyed, and communicated with others. The filmmakers refrain from any untoward flashiness, because such an approach is simply unnecessary. Perry has a simple, straightforward outlook on life, and the film reflects that. In many ways, the film is a character, and Perry is nothing if not a memorable character who exudes compassion and moral fortitude — and, let’s face it, when she lets loose it’s a seismic event, filled with heart, passion, and perseverance.
— Stay Prayed Up opens Friday
