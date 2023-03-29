In writer/producer/director Paul Weitz’s Moving On, what might appear to be a fluffy black comedy is instead a serio-comic meditation on the moments from our past that have shaped, for better or worse, who we are. The characters have real depth, from which emanates the film’s humanity and humor. Moving On certainly has its laughs, and some hokey moments, too — but it’s thoughtful and emotionally affecting.
Jane Fonda plays Claire, a neurotic, twice-divorced woman who travels from Ohio to California for the funeral of a close friend she’d known since college. She’s been biding her time to settle the score with the woman’s husband, Howard (Malcolm McDowell), who sexually assaulted her 45 years before — and informs him that she intends to kill him. Her efforts are thwarted, at least initially, by Evelyn (Lily Tomlin), another college chum whose acerbic demeanor masks some emotional wounds of her own.
Weitz allows his cast to carry the film, and it’s a wise decision. Along with Richard Roundtree, who plays Claire’s first husband, Ralph, we’ve got four acting treasures on hand — each one an icon — it’s simply a treat to watch them. It’s also a pleasure to see this talented quartet of octogenarians enjoy meaty big-screen roles. In its own way, Moving On is a master class in acting from four stars whose presence has been enhanced — and not diminished — by age, and they take full advantage of the opportunity.
Fonda and Tomlin first worked together in the 1980s Nine to Five then reunited for the popular Netflix series Grace & Frankie (2015-’22), for which both were Emmy-nominated (Tomlin’s four to Fonda’s one). They deftly combine humor and pathos to create fully realized characters, ones who have kept a lot of emotions bottled up for too long a time. Now, in their twilight years, they realize that they have to come to terms with those emotions, lest they be consumed by them. It’s not something you’d normally find in a conventional comedy, but one of the nicest things about Moving On is how smoothly Weitz incorporates those dramatic elements without undermining the humor.
This is one of Roundtree’s biggest and best roles in a while, and he gives a rich performance as Ralph — and his scenes with Fonda pack real sexual heat. McDowell, no stranger to playing cads throughout his career, adds surprising flashes of humanity to Howard, and there’s a good turn by Sarah Burns as his daughter, whose eyes are opened to a few things in her parents’ past.
The narrative does become contrived in the third act, but such good will has been established by then that the fairly predictable wrap-up doesn’t feel entirely forced. Moving On is a worthy diversion and an extremely enjoyable way to spend 90 breezy minutes with a cast that can’t be beat.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
