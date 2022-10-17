Southern Documentary Fund Awards Five Production Grantees
Durham, N.C. – Oct 17, 2022 – Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) has selected five projects to receive a total of $50,000 in production grants. Recipients include a diverse group of filmmakers across the South, with awards going to first-time and emerging makers currently in-production. The 2022 SDF Production Grant cycle is made possible thanks to generous support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Southern Documentary Fund Executive Director Kristy Garcia Breneman said, “2022 marks a 20-year milestone for the Southern Documentary Fund in service of Southern storytellers. The submissions we received this year reflect the richness and diversity of stories that could only be found and inspired by the South.”
SDF received a record increase in the number of submissions from first-time and emerging filmmakers. This year’s grantees tell a wide range of stories with themes encompassing immigration, climate change, family histories, identity politics, and issues buried deep within the American South.
“We’re excited about this year’s recipients of the 2022 SDF Production Grant. These stories represent the spirit, the diversity, and the essence of the South that touch on a wide variety of topics and subjects. We’re proud to be a part of each film’s journey as these projects move forward through production,” says Southern Documentary Fund Program Manager Christopher Everett.
The complete list of grant winners and the focus of their documentaries are listed below and can also be found here.
EJ Lee: All-American
Director: Jason Rhee
Before Jeremy Lin and Yao Ming, there was Eun Jung Lee. EJ Lee, a Louisiana legend nicknamed the “Korean Magic Johnson of NCAA women’s basketball,” has been overlooked her entire career. But finally, at the age of 60, EJ receives her first opportunity to become a college head coach and lead an underdog team in West Texas.
Iranian Hillbilly
Director: Andy Sarjahani
Raised in a working-class community outside the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, the son of a Muslim Iranian immigrant father and Southern Baptist mother reflects on his childhood—finding contradiction, conflict, and a grounding sense of community in the traditions that shaped him.
Southmont Drive
Director: Ashley O'Shay
A docu-series reflecting on the life and legacy of a Black family from Tuskegee, Alabama, strongly influenced by Ashley O'Shay's late grandfather, Melvin Lewis Sr.
The First Plantation
Director: Jason Fitzroy Jeffers
When Barbados’ Drax Hall, the oldest continuously-operated sugar plantation in the Americas, is inherited by a British MP descended from the slave master who first built it, cries arise demanding it be turned over to the island’s citizens.
The River
Director: Caitlyn Greene
A character-driven documentary feature in Louisiana about the Mississippi River and the control of nature.
Southern Documentary Fund links
Website
About Southern Documentary Fund
Founded in 2002, Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) is a nonprofit arts organization that cultivates documentary media made in or about the American South, sponsoring makers in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Inspired by our core belief that media has the power to change lives, we provide makers with diverse resources, including grants, fiscal sponsorship, mentorship programs, community engagement, and continued education and training – all with the intent of championing Southern documentary media and lowering barriers to entry for Southern makers.
About John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur is placing a few big bets that truly significant progress is possible on some of the world’s most pressing social challenges, including advancing global climate solutions, decreasing nuclear risk, promoting local justice reform in the U.S., and reducing corruption in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program and the global 100&Change competition, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsive democracy as well as the vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago. More information is available at www.macfound.org.
