Durham, N.C. – August 17, 2021 – Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) announces call for entries for the 2021 SDF Production Grant for Southern filmmakers living and working in the American South. The call for production grant proposals is open effective immediately and will close Oct. 15, 2021. Five filmmakers will be awarded $10,000 each, totaling $50,000.
Applicants must reside in one of the following Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, and team leadership must reflect the communities whose stories are being told. Applications and submission guidelines can be found on the SDF website.
Chris Everett, Southern Documentary Fund’s Program Manager says, “Funding is such a key component for documentary artists and we are excited to be able to offer $10,000 grants to five filmmakers who are directing their lenses at powerful Southern stories. We hope this funding will help these projects get to the next step in their creative journey.”
SDF is hosting two grant information sessions. Each session will give an overview of SDF’s Production Grant, eligibility requirements, and tips for writing a successful application. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the grant process. Information sessions will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 6pm EST and Sat., Oct. 2, 1pm EST. More information and registration details can be found here.
The 2021 SDF Production Grant is made possible thanks to the generous support of the John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation, who granted SDF $250,000 in general operating support this year to support the organization’s programs and mission to deliver critical resources to Southern documentary makers.
Founded in 2002, Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) is a nonprofit arts organization that cultivates documentary media made in or about the American South, sponsoring makers in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Inspired by our core belief that media has the power to change lives, we provide makers with diverse resources, including grants, fiscal sponsorship, mentorship programs, community engagement, and continued education and training – all with the intent of championing Southern documentary media and lowering barriers to entry for Southern makers.
About John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur is placing a few big bets that truly significant progress is possible on some of the world’s most pressing social challenges, including advancing global climate solutions, decreasing nuclear risk, promoting local justice reform in the U.S., and reducing corruption in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program and the global 100&Change competition, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsive democracy as well as the vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago. More information is available at www.macfound.org.
