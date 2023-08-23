Renée Fleming is inarguably one of the greatest sopranos of her time, if not all time, with 18 Grammy Award nominations and five wins. In June it was announced that would be recognized at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. She has also lent her time and talents to numerous charitable organizations and was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health by the World Health Organization.
Now, Fleming’s inestimable abilities come to the big screen, courtesy of Fathom Events and IMAX, in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing ‘ Paris, the first in a series of filmed concerts performed in cities around the world. This Saturday, the film will be presented in 450 cinemas worldwide, two of them located in the Piedmont Triad: The Regal Greensboro Grande RPX, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14, 5830 Samet Drive, High Point.
Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing ‘ Paris will be shown at 3 p.m. at both theaters. Tickets are $16.01 (general admission) and $13.34 (children under 12) and are available at https://www.imax.com/movies/renee-flemings-cities-that-sing-paris#showtimes-wrapper.
This is the first IMAX film to celebrate the art of opera, and who better to headline than one of the world’s greats? Fleming will be joined by renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and feature performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexander Duhamel as they perform at the historic Théatre du Chatelet in Paris. The concert is as much a tribute to the history and culture of City of Lights as it is to the talents of those onstage.
“This idea was a perfect fit for IMAX,” explained John Turner, executive producer and head of documentaries for IMAX. “Opera feels expansive, and when you think of cinematic space there really isn’t any bigger canvas than IMAX.”
Fleming was immediately receptive to the idea. “I’m thrilled at the chance to bring the art form I love to a wider audience. Here’s the opportunity to blend the type of programming that people love so much — conveying the spirit and color, the flavors of a legendary place — with the culture, culture here being the wonder and splendor of opera.”
“It’s an honor to collaborate with Renée Fleming on this groundbreaking series that will bring the grandeur of her music and these unforgettable cities to life in IMAX for the first time. We can’t wait to take Ms. Fleming’s fans on an immersive musical journey across some of the world’s most richly historied cities through the unrivaled sight and sound of IMAX.”
Fleming and her fellow artists carefully selected specific numbers to fulfill the Cities That Sing mission to present music that has influenced and informed the culture of Paris and France, including excepts from Jacques Offenbach’s Les Contes D’Hoffmann (Tales of Hoffmann), George Bizet’s Les Pecheurs de Perles (The Pearl Fishers), Charles Gounod’s Faust, Bizet’s Carmen, selections of French songs by Reynaldo Hahn and Gabriel Faure, and excepts from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata.
For more information, visit https://www.imax.com/news/renee-flemings-cities-that-sing.
Behind the scenes and
beyond the screen
The University Press of Kentucky (https://www.kentuckypress.com/) continues to celebrate Hollywood old and new with its latest releases, beginning with Anthony Uzarowski’s Jessica Lange: An Adventurer’s Heart (248 pages, $34.95 retail), a self-explanatory biography of the two-time Oscar winner. Lange has always been ambivalent about stardom and adamant in her desire for privacy, so it’s hardly surprising that she didn’t participate in this highly readable, slightly fawning, volume that covers her life and career.
On the flip side is Nancy Olson Livington’s memoir A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood, and the Age of Glamour (408 pages, $34.95 retail hardcover, $30 retail softcover), in which she provides an in-depth look into her illustrious past. Her career took off with an Oscar nomination for Sunset Boulevard (1950), but she focuses more on her family and her marriages to Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and Capitol Records executive Alan Livingston. Still going strong in her 90s, the first-time author exhibits tremendous, affectionate recall about her past — particularly regarding whatever outfit she was wearing!
Inside Comedy: The Soul, Wit, and Bite of Comedy and Comedians of the Last Five Decades (350 pages, $27.95 retail) is David Steinberg’s concise assessment and appreciation of those who have made us laugh over the last 50 years, many of whom he knew, revered, or worked with (and sometimes all three). As a comedian himself, Steinberg exhibits a thorough appreciation and understanding of such legendary comedians as the Smothers Brothers (on whose television series he made an early impression), Groucho Marx, Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Johnny Carson, Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Bob Newhart, Don Rickles, Redd Fox, and many others. Written with affection and insight, Steinberg proves himself as much a student of comedy as a practitioner. It’s not a joke book but it’s quite funny.
From Indiana Historical Society Press (https://indianahistory.org/explore/ihs-press/) comes Wes D. Gehring’s Sydney Pollack: A Subliminal Existentialist (273 pages, $29.95 retail), which delves into 10 of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s films that concern themselves with the individual, seeking his or her place in the world. Some of the selections (Jeremiah Johnson, Tootsie) are more obvious than others (Three Days of the Condor, Absence of Malice), but despite interesting observations, there’s an inherently limited appeal as opposed to a straightforward biography, and there’s a glaring mistake in which the otherwise reliable Gehring mistakes Lawrence Kasdan for Barry Levinson.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.