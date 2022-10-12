In The Good House, the adaptation of Ann Leary’s best-selling novel, Sigourney Weaver gives what may be her finest screen performance and one of the single best performances in any movie this year. Weaver holds the dubious distinction of being the first actress nominated twice for an Academy Award in the same year (1988) — Best Actress for Gorillas in the Mist and Best Supporting Actress for Working Girl — and won neither.
If there’s any justice, that may very well change. Her performance is quintessential “Oscar Bait,” and Academy voters should take notice because she deserves heavy consideration. The overall film is quite good too, but she’s the driving force.
Weaver plays Hildy Good, a real-estate broker with an ex-husband (David Rasche) who left her for another man, two daughters (Rebecca Henderson and Molly Brown) with varying neuroses, two dogs, and a serious drinking problem.
One of the most novel touches is having Hildy essentially host the film, lending the story an effective, first-person perspective. Weaver doesn’t play the role for easy sympathy but with assurance and confidence that mask her insecurities (for the most part). “I was born three drinks short of comfortable,” she says, yet the film doesn’t downplay the seriousness of her problem. Nor, thankfully, does it devolve into a preachy soap opera.
Thanks to an intervention a year before, Hildy has been to rehab. Now she has become more surreptitious in her drinking habits, storing cases of Merlot in her boathouse and knocking off a nightly bottle. She loathes and despises that her friends and family treat her differently as a result of her being in rehab, concerned it will affect her business.” In a terse exchange with Henderson’s Tess, she points out that she’s able to continually support her financially but all she seems to talk about is her drinking. It’s not Hildy’s steely New England reserve but the fact that she’s teetering on the edge herself. Every time she gets into her car while tipsy, the film’s tension goes off the scale.
This is Weaver’s show all the way, but the entire cast is good. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Kathryn Erbe, Beverly D’Angelo, and Paul Guilfoyle (as the town gadfly) appear to go effect, and Kevin Kline shines as Frank Getchell, the earthy local contractor and a long-ago love of Hildy’s, who still has an abiding affection for her. This is the third film Weaver and Kline have appeared together in, following Dave (1993) and The Ice Storm (1997). Those films focused more on Kline’s characters, but here he eases into support mode and allows Weaver to hold court. They have a lovely, even sexy, chemistry here. Kline nicely balances Frank’s easy-going demeanor with a palpable concern for Hildy’s welfare.
The husband-and-wife directorial duo Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky (who also wrote the screenplay with Thomas Bezucha) display a keen feeling for the region and its inhabitants, including the secret, occasionally scandalous, details of the characters’ lives, past and present, and the gorgeous Nova Scotia locations easily pass for the Massachusetts coast. There are a few narrative contrivances, but these don’t diminish the film’s considerable power. The Good House is worth seeing for Weaver’s turn alone, but there are plenty of other reasons, as well.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2020, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.