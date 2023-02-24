EVENT UPDATES IN THE CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO AND IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
February 24, 2023, Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc. announces new show additions in the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina, including Greensboro Ballet’s Storybook Tales, the launch of My Music with Rhiannon Giddens on PBS, the UNCG Jazz Ensemble, Adam Ezra Group, and more.
Full show details and schedule update below.
GREENSBORO BALLET PRESENTS
March 25, 5:00pm and March 26, 3:00pm
STORYBOOK TALES
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
Celebrate the arrival of spring with the Greensboro Ballet as they present Storybook Tales. The highlight of this production will be a Sleeping Beauty Suite including the Garland Waltz and Act III: The Wedding, from the full-length classical ballet, Sleeping Beauty, and set to the musical score of the legendary Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky.
Performing as Princess Aurora is New York City Ballet soloist and Greensboro Ballet alumna, Megan LeCrone. Miss LeCrone returns to Greensboro after a magical day of performances as the Sugar Plum Fairy in this past December's The Nutcracker and Clara's Nutcracker Suite. Performing with Miss LeCrone will be returning guest artist George Sanders performing as the Prince on March 25 at 5pm, and guest artist, Jonatan Lujan, performing the role of Prince on March 26 at 3pm.
Also on the program is an eclectic mix of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballets created and choreographed by some of the Greensboro Ballet faculty.
Tickets are $40, $30, or $20, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket. Students and children (ages 2-17 or with Student ID), seniors (60+), and military save $5 per ticket. Babes-in-arms (ages 0-23 months that will sit in your lap) are $10. Groups of 10+ get $10 off the full price ticket. Everyone must have a ticket.
GREENSBORO BALLET’S
March 26, 1:45pm
PRINCESS TEA WITH AURORA
Carolina Theatre Renaissance Room
Greensboro Ballet presents their second Princess Tea, this year with the Sleeping Beauty herself, Princess Aurora. Guests will enter an elegantly decorated Renaissance Room (located on the 2nd floor of the Carolina Theatre) where they will enjoy delectable treats of all kinds, including a princess punch and specially blended tea.
Our youngest guests are invited to attend in their favorite Aurora or princess costume, or a favorite party dress! Each child will receive a goody bag filled with special treats, a fun Sleeping Beauty-themed craft, gifts from our sponsors, and an autograph booklet. Please feel free to bring your cameras to take photos.
Guests are not required to attend the Ballet’s Storybook Tales performance following the Princess Tea, but it is recommended to make for a truly enchanting and magical afternoon.
Tickets are $30 each, plus sales tax. Everyone must have a ticket. This is an event intended for children. No adult will be admitted without an accompanying child.
LAUNCH OF MY MUSIC WITH RHIANNON GIDDENS ON PBS
April 6, 7:00pm
The Crown at the Carolina
“Ain’t no other way to kick this thing off but to shine a light on some of the most potent voices of our time while highlighting the true influence that people of color have had on the creation of American music.”
-Rhiannon Giddens
Join us for an intimate evening with singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, Grammy winner and Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens for the official launch of her new PBS series, My Music With Rhiannon Giddens. This event will feature exclusive previews from the show, a Q&A with Rhiannon and the show’s producers, dinner, and drinks.
The series presents performances and conversations with breakout artists across several genres of American traditional music. Season One features women of color who, like Rhiannon herself, are dynamic and accomplished musicians and songwriters. They have forged unconventional paths to find their voices, pushing through establishment barriers to leverage the power of new media platforms and reach new audiences in the U.S. and around the world.
This event is a benefit to support the series, which is being presented by PBS premiering May 1, to air nationwide on most PBS stations, and is limited to 100 tickets.
Tickets are $300 per couple, or $175.00 per person. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket. To receive discount, 2 couple tickets must be added to cart.
CENTENNIALS: UNCG JAZZ ENSEMBLE II
April 13, 7:30pm
FEATURING RAHSAAN BARBER
The Crown at the Carolina
1923 marked the birth of several jazz luminaries, as well as the beginning of Louis Armstrong’s long and storied recording career. UNCG's Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program celebrates this watershed year with saxophonist Rahsaan Barber joining Jazz Ensemble II for a diverse program of music by Thad Jones, Dexter Gordon, Wes Montgomery, Tito Puente, Milt Jackson, Sam Rivers, and many more.
Since earning a Master’s Degree in Jazz Performance from the Manhattan School of Music in 2005, Rahsaan Barber (Assistant Professor - UNC) has set out on a singular path of musical excellence in performance, composition, education, and entrepreneurship. Rahsaan enjoys a career that encompasses an ever-expanding range of musical styles, including jazz, blues, funk, classical, fusion, soul, Latin, and world music.
Rahsaan currently serves as Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies and Saxophone at the University of North Carolina. Barber has taught extensively at the collegiate level for over a decade, including six years of instruction at Belmont University, where he began his collegiate teaching career as instructor jazz and classical saxophone, jazz ensembles, and commercial music styles at the impressive age of twenty-five. Barber has given masterclasses and concerts at multiple Jazz Education Network conferences and at numerous colleges and universities, including the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, the University of Memphis, Lipscomb University, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, Indiana University, The University of Wisconsin (OshKosh), the University of Evansville, and many more. In addition, Rahsaan has served as Vice-President of the Tennessee Jazz and Blues Society and as a board member for the Nashville Jazz Workshop’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion panel.
Tickets are $12 for adults, or and $9 seniors, military, and students. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket. This event is seated.
UNCG POPTECH SHOWCASE
April 22, 7:30pm
The Crown at the Carolina
The UNCG PopTech program started in Fall 2022, and this event is the first-ever End of Year Showcase for this new and exciting program. Officially known as a Bachelor of Music degree in Popular Music and Technology, the program offers students the chance to develop as performers, singer-songwriters, producers, beat-makers, and composers, all while strengthening their skills and knowledge in working with music technology. The PopTech program is at the forefront of initiatives across the country that welcome young musicians to university music studies from fields like hip-hop, rap, R&B, pop, rock, film/video/gaming music, and more.
These student musicians are serious about their work, and they are very good at it! The showcase concert will feature original work and covers in a super wide array of settings, from bands to soloists and from playback beats to videos.
Tickets are $12 for adults, or and $9 seniors, military, and students. A $3 processing fee and sale tax will be added to each ticket. This event is seated.
ADAM EZRA GROUP
June 3, 8:00pm
The Crown at the Carolina
Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates—Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), and Poche Ponce (bass)—built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. From hole-in-the-wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers, Ezra and his bandmates treated every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believed not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well.
After their tour was cancelled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezra brought the show online to continue this commitment and created The Gathering Series which to-date has reached a cumulative audience of 15 million viewers. The Adam Ezra Group hit their 500th live stream show on July 25, 2021, have played an additional 50+ backyard shows, and are starting to tour heavily again in traditional and outdoor venues. As if this wasn’t enough to keep them busy, the band also embarked on an ambitious new recording series dubbed The Album Project, which will see the band releasing at least 19 new singles over the next few years.
What comes next for the Adam Ezra Group? The future is anyone’s guess right now, and the only thing the Adam Ezra Group knows for sure is that they’ll be out there making music however and whenever they can.
Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket. This event is standing.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History, Promoting Community.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
CAROLINA THEATRE AND THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA “QUICK LIST”
February 25 & 26 Nexstar Dance Competition Carolina Theatre
March 3, 7:30 pm Randall Bramblett: Fiddle & Bow and The ‘Boro Sessions ^ The Crown
March 10 – 12 KAR Dance Competition Carolina Theatre
March 14, 7:00 pm Carolina Classic Movie From Russia the Love * Carolina Theatre
March 15, 7:30 pm FREE EVENT: USAF Heritage of America Concert Band Carolina Theatre
March 17 – 19 Dance Machine (competition) Carolina Theatre
March 25 & 26 Greensboro Ballet presents Storybook Tales Carolina Theatre
March 26, 1:45 pm Greensboro Ballet’s Princess Tea with Aurora Renaissance Room
March 28, 7:00 pm Cory Asbury presented by Outback Concerts ~ Carolina Theatre
March 30, 7:30 pm Whose Live Anyway? presented by Martin Media ~ Carolina Theatre
March 30, 7:30 pm UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective presents The Crown
The Legacy of Thad Jones ^
Mar 31 & Apr 1 – 2 Dance Machine (competition) Carolina Theatre
April 6, 7:00 pm Launch of My Music with Rhiannon Giddens on PBS ^ The Crown
April 8, 6:00 pm Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (ESM) ~ Carolina Theatre
April 12, 6:30 pm FREE EVENT: An Evening with Shannon Bream Carolina Theatre
presented by Elon School of Law ~
April 13, 7:30 pm Centennials: UNCG Jazz Ensemble II The Crown
featuring Rahsaan Barber ^
April 18, 7:00 pm Carolina Classic Movie Casablanca * Carolina Theatre
April 20, 8:00 pm The Wailin’ Jennys - Carolina Theatre Presents Carolina Theatre
April 22, 7:30 pm UNCG PopTech Showcase ^ The Crown
April 25, 7:00 pm Silent Series The Circus + Carolina Theatre
May 9, 7:00 pm Carolina Classic Movie Shaft * Carolina Theatre
May 27, 7:00 pm Mellencougar: Tribute to John Mellencamp - ESM Presents ~ Carolina Theatre
June 3, 8:00 pm Adam Ezra Group ^ The Crown
June 20, 7:00 pm Carolina Classic Movie Meet Me in St. Louis * Carolina Theatre
* CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE OR HOLIDAY MOVIE IN THE BETTY & BEN CONE, JR. AUDITORIUM
+ SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA; THE SILENT MOVIE WILL BE ACCOMPANIED LIVE ON THE THEATRE ORGAN
^ EVENT IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE THEATRE
~ RENTAL EVENT PRESENTED BY A PROMOTER OUTSIDE OF THE THEATRE
