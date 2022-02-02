Secrets and lies: Confronting the past in Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee (originally titled Flugt) is Denmark’s official selection for the 94th annual Academy Awards, and reportedly the first submission to qualify as Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature (formerly Foreign-Language Film).
One of the many interesting things about Flee is that it deserves all three of its potential nominations (which will be announced February 8, 2022). Another is that it is based on fact, dramatizing — in its unique way — the emotional and physical journey of its protagonist, Amin Nawabi, who co-wrote the film with director Rasmussen.
Amin relates his life story to a videographer, beginning with his childhood in Soviet-occupied Afghanistan, during which time his father was taken into custody by the authorities and never heard from again. With the Soviet withdrawal, the Taliban took control, and things did not improve. One of Amin’s brothers was detained, taken into custody, and was also never heard from again.
Were the fears of political persecution not enough, Amin also had to keep secret — from both the authorities and his own family — the fact that he was gay. As a lad, he reveled in American action films and — in one of the film’s more amusing conceits — had a crush on the inimitable “Muscles from Brussels” himself: Jean-Claude Van Damme.
It may be initially disconcerting that Flee is animated, but it’s not merely a gimmick; it allows Amin to retain his anonymity and therefore frees himself to be more open and honest about himself and his experiences. The animation isn’t particularly flashy but it is effective, and likely more affordable than a live-action depiction, and has been smoothly integrated with live-action footage of the events Amin lived through. It is certainly a unique approach, but it pays off surprisingly well.
Realizing there is no future for himself or his family in Afghanistan, they journey first to Moscow, then attempt to be smuggled illegally to Sweden. In one fell swoop, Flee encompasses the political angle, the LGBTQ angle, and the human-trafficking angle. Rasmussen needn’t preach or pontificate about such struggles, it’s all depicted here. To say that Amin’s experiences were arduous is a grave understatement, and he still bears the emotional scars to this day, even as he attempts to and settles down into comfortable domesticity with a sympathetic partner.
In more ways than one, Amin is a fugitive from his past. As he tells the videographer in one scene: “Things had to be adjusted, retained, and suppressed.” Flee succeeds wholeheartedly in capturing Amin’s guilt and isolation while simultaneously conveying his inner conflict in a sympathetic, even hopeful fashion. It’s the sort of film that weaves a compelling spell even as it unfolds and tends to linger in the memory — for all the right reasons — after it ends, although for Amin the story will never really end. He’ll carry it with him to the end of his days. Perhaps, however, it will offer him a semblance of closure that he so richly deserves after all he’s been through.
(In English, Danish, Dari, Russian, and Swedish with English subtitles)
