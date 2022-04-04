SECCA’s local-centric series continues with a photographic exhibition.
On View April 9-May 8, 2022/ southern Idiom Gallery
SECCA’s Southern Idiom exhibition series continues with The High Heels of Jazz, featuring new photography by Bobby Roebuck. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 1-4pm on Saturday, April 9, Admission is free, with a suggested $10.00 donation.
ARTIST STATEMENT:
As a photographer my intent is to capture the expressions of the moment in the faces of the subject being photographed. Each expression promotes the energy, experience, and love for the musical expression. The person seeing my photograph should almost feel like they are along the stage witnessing the show or concert. Through the use of stage lighting or my personal production lighting, the lights add shadows that demonstrate a dramatic image of the face, hands or a toe tapping beat which helps to mark the timing of the music. Music and Lighting brings Life to the Stage…and that’s what I want communicated to the viewer.
ARTIST BIO
Bobby Roebuck primarily is a Jazz Photographer, with a unique artistic vision. He is a creative photographer striving to capture the essence of the moments to be etched in memories for a lifetime. Bobby taps into his natural talent as a visual artist and utilizes his ability to manipulate light to bring out the true beauty in his subject matter. He shoots jazz concerts and is always fascinated with the dynamic musicians’ ability to bring sweet melodies to the listener’s ears. Bobby becomes energized along the photographer’s pit as he catches each expression of the performers and maneuvers in the right position to secure the unbelieverable expressions demonstrated in each face.
ABOUT SOUTHERN IDIOM
SECCA’s Southern Idiom exhibition series launched in 2017 as a platform for elevating and celebrating the work of Winston-Salem artists. In contrast to many exhibitions at SECCA, works on view in Southern Idiom are available for purchase. Bobby Roebuck’s exhibition marks the 26th installment of the series, whose alumni artists include Sharon Hardin, Terri Dowell-Dennis, Ashley Johnson, Frank Campion, Mona Wu, Owens Daniels, Jessica Singerman, Leo Rucker, Kevin Calhoun, Paul Travis Phillips, Laura Lashley Sam ”The Dot Man” McMillan and others.
