Season’s greetings from “OUT” at the Movies

The bubbly holiday comedy Single All the Way is currently available on Netflix, and “OUT at the Movies” will be hosting a special Netflix Viewing Party on December 22 beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with cast members Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers. It’s free for those with a Netflix account or watching the movie with someone who has an account. UNCSA faculty member Ron Stacker Thompson will moderate the Q&A, and if you have a question for Urie and/or Chambers, simply e-mail it to rex@outatthemovies.org. If you are unable to participate in the party but would like to view the Q&A, just send an e-mail to the same address.
Michael Mayer (A Home at the End of the World, The Seagull) served as executive producer and directed Single All the Way, a contemporary — and very timely — holiday-themed romantic comedy with a twist — or two.
Urie (Ugly Betty, The Good Wife) stars as Peter, a successful social media marketing executive whose perennially single status concerns his family. They worry they he hasn’t found Miss Right. What they don’t know is that Peter isn’t looking for Miss Right — he’s looking for Mr. Right.
In an effort to stave off his family’s inevitable surprise, he convinces his roommate and best friend Nick (Chambers, in his feature debut) to pose as his romantic partner when he visits them in New Hampshire for Christmas. What follows is an escalating comedy of errors, as Peter’s ruse spirals further out of control. Will Peter and Nick find acceptance and happiness? Perhaps, but it’s going to be a wild time getting there!
Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy play Peter’s parents, with Jennifer Coolidge (erstwhile “Stifler’s Mom” from the American Pie films) as his flighty Aunt Sandy. Luke Macfarlane, Jennifer Robertson, Madyson Bridges, Alexandra Beaton, and Dan Finnerty (Najimy’s real-life husband) plays “Kevin the Snow Plow Guy.”
Music City Drive-In called Single All the Way “a sweet little Christmas love story. Michael Urie is the star of this film in so many ways. He is funny, charming, and perfectly cast as Peter. I loved what he brought to the table and his sincere approach to this role.” Andrea Marks-Joseph of Tilt Magazine wrote: “Somehow, even in an era of excellent queer television, a gay rom-com this fantastic and free of trauma feels too good to be true. But it is! Simple as that.”
“Michael Urie has finally landed himself a lead role, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” wrote Anne Campbell of Film Gate Reviews. “Single All the Way is really a silly title, but the comedy is well-earned, especially with Urie shining throughout all the well-meaning hijinks. An unexpected and hidden gem within the movie is Dan Finnerty as Kevin the Snow Plow Guy. It’s only two scenes, but he’s a great singer and is funny at the same time.”
“Caz” of Let’s Go to the Movies stated: “Everything about Single All the Way is utterly wonderful, I seriously found myself enjoying the film so much. I seriously couldn’t recommend it more as it really was such a joy to watch. I could easily find myself watching this one again. Michael Urie is a breath of fresh air, and I seriously believe he is the main reason for the film working so much and the joy he brings to it all. Philemon Chambers was great opposite him, and the spark can be felt between the characters. This could quite possibly be the best new Christmas film for 2021.”
“Single All the Way is an enjoyable rom-com starring ‘OUT at the Movies’ favorites Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Urie,” said Rex Welton, co-founder and director of the festival and screening series. “It is a fun, light movie that I know our audiences will enjoy. We set up the Q&A with Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers as a special gift to our loyal ‘OUT at the Movies’ audience.”
“OUT at the Movies,” Winston-Salem’s popular LGBTQ film festival and screening series, will also be ringing in the New Year with a screening currently scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022. Details will follow soon. The official website is https://outatthemovies.org/.
