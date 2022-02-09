Scare-free: Amityville Uprising is undead and all downhill

Pity poor Amityville. The bucolic Long Island burg was the setting for the tragic DeFeo murders in 1974, followed by the publication of Jay Anson’s purportedly fact-based 1977 best-seller The Amityville Horror, in turn, followed by a blockbuster 1979 film and a countless slew of follow-ups, knock-offs, and rip-offs.
The latest of the latter is Amityville Uprising, the latest film from “auteur” Thomas J. Churchill (writer/producer/director/co-star). Admittedly, the setting is Amityville, but in no other way is the film connected to the “haunted” house. Rather, it’s a low-rent zombie flick set in and around the local police station, which is in the process of closing, thereby qualifying this as an ersatz riff on John Carpenter’s 1976 classic Assault on Precinct 13 (which was itself remade — none too well — in 2005).
An explosion at a nearby chemical plant — rendered in some of the cheapest CGI effects imaginable — unleashes a storm of acid rain that scalds anyone unlucky enough to be outdoors, then turns them into voracious zombies. For whatever reason, the filmmakers occasionally send up the material in a light-hearted fashion that undercuts an already flimsy storyline. It’s not funny. It’s not scary. It doesn’t work. At all.
The practical effects aren’t bad, but everything else — the acting, the writing, the direction — is. The film’s original title was The Amityville Rising but, judging by the end result, “Amityville Downsizing” would be more apt.
— Amityville Uprising is available On Digital, On Demand, and DVD ($19.98 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment.
