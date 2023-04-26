On this, the 50th anniversary of the release of The Exorcist, filmmakers continue to crank out stupid knockoffs, the latest of which is The Pope’s Exorcist, based on the best-selling books by Father Gabriele Amorth (“An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories”). The film is touted as being “inspired by the actual files of the Vatican’s chief exorcist.”
Unfortunately, those files fell into the hands of screenwriters Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, working from a story by R. Dean McCreary, Chester Hastings, and Jeff Katz, which is simply another half-baked rehash of satanic shenanigans. All the familiar trappings are here — flickering lights, contortionism, levitation, guttural growling, desiccated skeletons, vomiting, et al — but director Julius Avery simply can’t make them scary.
Sporting an Italian accent and the requisite holy robes, beefy Russell Crowe rumbles through the proceedings as Amorth, whose unorthodox exorcism techniques have not always found favor within the walls of the Vatican. Yet he has a staunch supporter in the Pope (Franco Nero), who assigns him to a case at the San Sebastian abbey in Spain, which has been inherited by young widow Julia (Alex Essoe) and her children Amy (Laurel Marsden) and Henry (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney).
They’re still grieving the loss of Julia’s husband, and Henry was so traumatized that he hasn’t spoken a word since. A few hours in the spooky abbey, however, and soon Henry is talking plenty, and wouldn’t you know it, kids say the darnedest things — and in the weirdest voice. Local clergyman Father Esquibel (Daniel Zovatto) is helpless, so Father Amorth comes riding to the rescue astride his trusty Vespa — quite a haul from Rome to Spain. He’s so tough he doesn’t even wear a helmet. One assumes that God is his co-pilot.
The slumming Crowe, who plays Amorth with something of a wink and a nod, manfully faces up to the forces of darkness, but no one else has a chance. Essoe is such a simpering, whimpering mess it’s a wonder she can function. Zovatto’s Father Esquibel is the typical wide-eyed rookie cleric and Marsden the typical rebellious teenager (she sneaks cigarettes). DeSouza-Feighoney (in his feature debut) has a few effective moments as hell-spawn Henry, but nothing Linda Blair didn’t do better in the original Exorcist. As the ailing Pontiff who nevertheless makes a miraculous recovery — after vomiting blood, no less — Nero plays it low-key, perhaps hoping he wouldn’t be noticed.
The characters have been sketched in rudimentary fashion, and the plotting is haphazard, to say the least. If the Pope is aware of the abbey’s heinous history — he even tells Amorth that it’s been a problem for years — how did Julia inherit it? And given the secrets hidden within (and beneath) its walls, wouldn’t someone at the Vatican have made sure it remained sealed, or at least warned the people there? Of course not, because then there wouldn’t be a movie. The Pope’s Exorcist has what Roger Ebert used to call “the Idiot Plot.” Does it ever.
Among the meager lessons learned here are that prayers are more effective when spoken in Latin, that it’s always handy to have a Zippo lighter, and that even an actor as talented as Russell Crowe can’t save a movie all by himself. In interviews, he’s claimed he particularly enjoyed filming in Ireland (which doubled for Spain). Evidently, he enjoyed the pasta, too.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
