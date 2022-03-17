Royal Expressions Begins “Revivalution” Residency at the Hyers April 11
GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host an artist residency “Revivalution” presented by Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet April 11-24 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The residency will include community workshops, master dance classes, live performances, and collaborations with Black-led arts organizations and artists. Tickets for “Revivalution” are available at http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice.
Following a four-year hiatus, the residency will serve as a return to the stage for Royal Expressions’ professional dance artists. The residency demonstrates the organization’s evolution to better serve artists of color and the community at large. Through the residency and its community events, Royal Expressions seeks to advocate for equitable funding and opportunities for Black artists.
“The Residency at the Hyers gives us an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to Greensboro and begin to rebuild our professional dance company,” said Founding Director Princess Johnson. “We hope this will propel us forward as we continue to strive to become a full-funded professional dance company for artists, students, and the community at large.”
Event Schedule
Master Classes
Cost: $12. Buy ticket.
Lyrical Contempo and Repertoire - Self-Love: April 11, 7:30 pm
Open to intermediate and advanced dancers. Taught by a dance company member.
Contempo Jazz and Repertoire – Manifestation: April 12, 6 pm
Contemporary and jazz fusion dance class with some ballet basics taught by Johnson.
Afro Fusion and Repertoire: April 13, 7:30 pm
A fast-paced class rooted in African dance-inspired movementand featuring music and words of Nina Simone.
Community Workshops
Free. Registration required.
Every Woman: April 11, 6 pm
A dance workshop to uplift, inspire, and empower women.
(Mis)Conception: April 12, 7:30 pm
A healing experience open to couples experiencing infertility and miscarriages. Includes journal writing, movement, and connecting with others.
Dare To Dream: April 13, 6 pm
A workshop helping children ages 9-14 realize their dreams through writing, movement, and open dialog.
Screening
Cost: $12. Buy ticket.
Revivalution Dance Film: April 14, 7 pm
A collection of short films produced by Legacy Company members during the pandemic to keep the organization connected, happy, and safe.
For more information about “Revivalution” and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, visit www.royalexpressions.org or contact Johnson at 336-944-6146 or princess@royalexpressions.org.
The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
