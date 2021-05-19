Rock stalks through cop schlock in Spiral

Spiral is subtitled “From the Book of Saw,” which can mean only one thing: It’s another “chapter” of grisly big-screen mayhem, the only fresh twist being that the victims are all police officers.
Perhaps it was the intent of screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger to graft some sort of social or political statement into the mix, like the Purge films.
If so, they have failed miserably.
Spiral plays like a very bad, very bloody episode of the old NBC anthology series Police Story.
For those keeping score (or scare), and undoubtedly some are, Spiral is the ninth movie in the Saw franchise, the fourth directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, and the first since 2017’s Jigsaw, which Stolberg and Goldfinger also wrote. The film stars Chris Rock in what might be called a change-of-pace role, as Zeke Banks, a hard-bitten homicide detective on the trail of the sadistic serial killer, whom he correctly determines is a Jigsaw copycat.
Rock, who is also an executive producer and reportedly had a hand in the story, storms through the proceedings with a giant chip on his shoulder, ostensibly because years before he turned in his partner for killing an innocent witness and has since been labeled a rat by his colleagues.
The actor seems to be channeling the world-weary cynicism of Morgan Freeman’s William Somerset in the 1995 hit Se7en, as well as the tough-guy posturing of Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry” Callahan.
Yes, Zeke is tough and cynical, but he doesn’t have a lot of common sense. Then again, none of the characters do. Even more damaging, not one character in Spiral is likable, which is perhaps the deadliest thing in the film, never mind the killer’s elaborate, grinding gadgets of torture.
To his initial dismay, the maverick Zeke is paired with eager rookie detective William Schenk (Max Minghella). So far, cliché – and those cop-movie/horror-movie clichés pile up higher than the film’s body count. In the film’s most egregious waste of talent, Samuel L. Jackson plays Zeke’s father, Marcus, a highly respected police officer whose shadow looms large over the resentful Zeke.
Figuring out whodunit should be obvious even to the most inattentive viewer and figuring out why isn’t too hard, either. But by the time the killer’s intentions are stated, audiences probably won’t even care. The effectively gruesome special effects aside, Spiral is not only a bad movie, with bad dialogue, repetitious flashbacks, and stock characters, but also a depressing one. It’s a waste of time and talent, a gloomy and boring bloodbath.
The ending of the film doesn’t so much hint at as threaten a further continuation, which is the scariest thing of all. Quite simply, it’s high time to close the book on Saw once and for all.
