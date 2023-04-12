For his first film, Dead Poets Society (1989), screenwriter Tom Schulman won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. His next effort, a last-minute rewrite of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989), yielded a beloved fantasy blockbuster that sparked a franchise. At this year’s 25th anniversary RiverRun International Film Festival, he’ll be adding a Master of Cinema award to his trophy case — as well as screening Double Down South, which he wrote, produced, and directed.
Double Down South (originally titled Southern Gothic) marks Schulman’s return to directing after 25 years, having earlier helmed the 1997 black comedy 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag, which starred Joe Pesci as a hitman charged with transporting the title “items.”
Grateful for the opportunity to direct his first feature, Schulman bowed to numerous concessions during and after production that proved detrimental to the film. “As the writer/director I knew I would get blamed for all of it, that it was my fault — and it’s mine!” he admitted. “I was sleeping only four hours a night. I honestly wondered if I was cut out for directing.”
Thus, he was determined to make Double Down South his way, hence the triple-threat hyphenate writer/producer/director. “When you make a movie, you’re playing chess with the universe,” he observed. “You don’t get everything you want. But I wanted to live or die on my own. The compromises I had to make I made on my own. It was my decision.”
The film centers around the game of Keno, a form of billiards, and stars Lili Simmons as Diana, a sharp-shooting young hustler competing in an illegal high-stakes tournament, having been staked by Nick (Kim Coates), who recognizes a kindred soul in the younger woman — as well as a potential goldmine.
“Keno was a popular underground sport until around 2000, then it just kind of dried up,” Schulman related. “It’s based on some experiences of mine as a pool hustler during my misspent youth. It definitely has a noir-ish feel, but it also has humor in it. Everything I write has humor in it.”
Simmons, Coates, and Tom Bower may not be household names, but that didn’t matter to Schulman. “Hollywood never knew quite how to make Kim a leading man, but he’s worked steadily for 30 years and is always terrific. He brings an intensity to everything he does, and he’s so versatile. I love Lili and Tom is fantastic.”
Yes, Schulman would have liked a bigger budget and longer schedule — “everybody says that,” he quipped — but his second stint at helm was much more enjoyable than his maiden voyage, and he also took a piece of advice from Dead Poets director Peter Weir: “We make not make a good movie, but we can have a good experience.”
On both counts, he believes he has succeeded. Even better: “I got eight hours of sleep every night!”
Dead Poets Society may be the film Schulman is best known for. So be it, he says. The prep-school drama, which also earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, starred Robin Williams as an unorthodox English teacher who inspires his students to discover the riches of literature. Originally, the Williams character was to have been afflicted with Hodgkin lymphoma, but Weir felt that was one plot twist too many.
“Peter said to me ‘It’ll be easiest rewrite you ever do: Start at Page 70,’” Schulman recalled with a laugh. Initially wary, he soon came around to Weir’s way of thinking, particularly when he saw the finished version. “I absolutely loved, loved, loved what he did. I felt really good about it.”
Schulman was concerned when he saw that Disney had scheduled Dead Poets Society for an early summer release, and planned to open Honey, I Shrunk the Kids the same day as the much-hyped Batman. “I thought ‘They’re burying my movies!’”
A memorable meeting with CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg ensued, in which Schulman expressed his concern to Katzenberg ... and a room full of studio executives. In the end, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids grossed over $100 million — largely due to Batman sell-outs or parents preferring lighter fare for their children. Dead Poets Society cruised through the summer and fall of 1989, barely falling short of a $100 million gross as well.
Schulman notched another box-office hit with the Bill Murray/Richard Dreyfuss comedy What About Bob? (1991), but the behind-the-scenes contretemps are well-known. “It was a nightmare,” he said. “Richard has talked about it. Bill was very difficult to work with. Bill fired everybody. I was fired — more than once. He tried to fire the producer (Laura Ziskin). He was just in a bad place at the time.”
Nevertheless, as the film was being edited, “I remember thinking ‘I think it’s working’ — and that was due to (director) Frank Oz,” Schulman said. “He made it work.”
He’s reluctant to discuss Medicine Man (1992) — on the record, at least — but admits it was not a highlight. He’s never seen the film and has no intention to, but laughed when told that Michael R. Miller, a UNCSA School of Filmmaking faculty member, edited the film. “I would love to meet him,” he said. “I’d love to swap stories!”
Welcome to Mooseport (2004) holds little distinction other than being Gene Hackman’s last film, and although the studio shifted the emphasis from political satire to more of a romantic comedy, it was at least a pleasant experience. “Gene was surrounded by a lot of actors he felt comfortable with (Christine Baranski, Rip Torn, Ray Romano, Marcia Gay Harden) and the director (Donald Petrie) worked well with him, but basically this was a payday for Gene,” Schulman said. “We were happy to have him and he was fine, but that’s it.”
Schulman’s other credits include 1993’s Indecent Proposal (executive producer), 1998’s Eddie Murphy comedy Holy Man (screenwriter), and executive producer of the Farrelly Brothers’ Jim Carrey comedy Me, Myself & Irene (2000). He also on the negotiating committee of the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA), which has been in the news lately regarding a potential strike. “I can confirm two things: I’m on the negotiating committee, and I can’t talk about the negotiations,” he said with a laugh. “All I can say is we’re working hard.”
