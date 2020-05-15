Four streaming films available over coming weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (MAY 14, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the paid streaming of four films in upcoming weeks that will bring viewers a virtual ‘mini-festival’ right in the comfort of their own homes. The four films – American Trial: The Eric Garner Story, VHYes, Life in Synchro and Military Wives will be accessible for purchase by visiting https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/. Due to each film and distributor having unique distribution plans, ticket pricing on the films will vary.
“Just like many other film festivals and events around the globe, we have worked hard to still provide great content for our supporters, even though it is not in the traditional theater setting,” said Mary Dossinger, Programming Director for RiverRun. “This idea of a ‘Virtual Theater’ is something that we are happy to bring to film fans and we urge everyone to keep an eye on our social media accounts and email newsletters for any additional screenings that may become available.”
The four films that will be part of the RiverRun Virtual Theater are:
American Trial: The Eric Garner Story – Available beginning May 15
In an unprecedented film event, an unscripted courtroom drama that presents the trial that never happened against the NYPD Officer who was videotaped choking Eric Garner to death in 2014. American Trial employs real-life prosecutors and defense attorneys to conduct a totally unscripted mock trial using the real-life evidence, witnesses (including Esaw Snipes-Garner, Eric's widow), expert testimony and rules of criminal procedure; the only actor in the film is the man who plays the defendant, Officer Daniel Pantaleo. In American Trial: The Eric Garner Story, the audience is the jury between May 18-21 and viewers decide whether Pantaleo should be found guilty or not – a verdict the Garner family never had the chance to hear.
VHYes – Available beginning May 15
A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and late-night TV over his parents’ wedding tape. The result is a nostalgic stew of home shopping clips, talk shows, and nefarious true-crime tales that threaten to unkindly rewind Ralph’s reality. Directed by Jack Henry Robbins, son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, the film features cameos by both, along with a host of other familiar faces from the improv comedy world, and its inventive home movie feel lends itself perfectly to quarantine viewing! No need to rewind!
Life in Synchro – Available beginning May 22
If a single figure skater is a marvel, a team of figure skaters is practically a miracle. Welcome to the beautiful, cold, hard world of synchronized ice skating - the toughest sport you’ve never heard of. Journey alongside incredible women around the country as they push their teams and themselves beyond the routine and up towards greatness. The stars of today, the newcomers, the passionate amateurs and the founders of the sport all have something to prove. They’re chasing Olympic dreams not just for themselves, but for their beloved sport. Together these skaters are out to prove the staying power of synchro.
(Life in Synchro is being presented for Film Festival Day in conjunction with the Film Festival Alliance, of which RiverRun is a member. Film Festival Alliance creates a collaborative global community for mission-driven film festivals. FFA advocates for a sustainable and inclusive environment for our industry within the cinema exhibition ecosystem and creates a powerful collective voice for film festivals and the people who run them.)
Military Wives (sponsored by PNC Bank) – Available beginning May 22
With their partners away serving in Afghanistan, a group of women on the home front form a choir and quickly find themselves at the center of a media sensation. Featuring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, this utterly charming film from Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) will have audiences laughing and crying in equal measure.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
