Ten Shorts Available for Free Online June 1-14
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the addition of its very popular “Saturday Morning Cartoons” program via their Virtual Theater platform at https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/. These cartoons are being offered for free from June 1-14 thanks to the wonderful generosity of sponsor Salem Smiles Orthodontics. The lineup for Saturday Morning Cartoons can be found online at https://riverrunfilm.com/film/saturday-morning-cartoons-2020/.
Viewers will enjoy Con Amore, the story of a little toy pianist who falls in love with a music box ballerina who is sealed beneath a glass bell to Misguided, the tale of Tom, a clumsy guide retriever, who takes his eye off his blind master when a tennis ball distracts him, and more.
A fan favorite will surely be The Most Magnificent Thing, the sweet story of a little girl with a creative spirit who is determined to make great things. When she receives a toolkit as a present, she sets out to make the most magnificent thing for her best friend–her pet dog. Adult audience members will quickly recognize the voice of the film’s star narrator, the one and only Whoopi Goldberg.
"The Saturday Morning Cartoons are always a favorite at the Festival and we are glad to be able to finally share them with our RiverRun audiences,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “This year we have ten sweet shorts from as far away as Cyprus and even one from right here at UNCSA. Just a reminder, we list our Saturday Morning Cartoons for ages 8 and up but the benefit of them being online is that parents can check them out first. I think they might like them just as much as their kids!"
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
