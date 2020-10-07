Beginning Thursday, the RiverRun International Film Festival and HanesBrands will present the premiere screening of the documentary short Crop to Campus, which will be available to view at no cost for two weeks.
The film details the step-by-step of HanesBrands’s process in creating its Comfort Wash apparel line, from a cotton farm in North Carolina to a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee, and finally its state-of-the-art cut, sew, and dry facilities in El Salvador – as experienced by three 2019 seniors from the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University: Mamie Tigg (from Austin, Texas), Katy Powers (from Charlotte), and Sydney Parker (from Lexington).
“The idea was to let the students immerse themselves in the experience and let them share their perspectives via social media,” explained Michael Johnson, Hanes Activewear’s director of marketing. “But we quickly realized, from their excitement and energy, that documenting the experience in a larger way could be a great story in itself.”
Award-winning documentary filmmaker and RiverRun veteran Rod Murphy, a native of Asheville, was tapped to direct Crop to Campus. “This was a great project primarily because of the openness of everyone involved, and no topics were off the table,” he said. “As seniors, the students came into the project at a crossroads where they are passionate about textiles and apparel, but deeply concerned about fashion’s impact on the future of the planet.”
The students, all of whom have since graduated NCSU, saw first-hand both the process by which the apparel line is created, but also the efforts by HanesBrands to incorporate water conservation, limited pesticide usage, science, and other socio-political factors in its methods of production.
“A lot of people when they think of sustainability, they think it’s an item that’s been recycled or reused,” observed Parker. “I now know that there is an ethical and human aspect to it.”
“We are really excited that RiverRun will be the first to show this film,” said Johnson. “RiverRun is a true gem and widely admired. Sustainability means different things to different people, and we all still have a lot to learn. RiverRun is a great venue to help spark thought and conversation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.