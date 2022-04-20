RiverRun turns a page: Star authors to attend 2022 festival

The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival opens this week, and four authors will be appearing in conjunction with special screenings. “RiverRun has spotlighted authors several times at both the festival and our ‘RiverRun Retro’ programs,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the festival. “We are pleased to partner with Bookmarks for signings with these special guests.”
The first, as noted in last week’s cover story, is Master of Cinema recipient Hayley Mills, whose memoir Forever Young was published last year by Grand Central Publishing. Mills will be on hand for the screening of the 1968 comedy The Trouble With Angels (8 p.m., April 28 at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem) followed by a book signing. “Many of us grew up with Hayley Mills and her memoir is written in a style that makes one think you’re hearing from an old friend,” observed Davis. “It’s a fascinating insight into her family life and the engaging backstory of some of the most popular movies of their time.”
The feature documentary Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival, will be screened this Saturday (5 p.m. at SECCA) and Tuesday, April 26 (3 p.m. at Hanesbrand Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem). The film, co-directed by Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert, details the recording of an album by John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio B. Author Michael Elliott, whose biography Have a Little Faith: The John Hiatt Story was published last year by Chicago Review Press, will be on hand to autograph copies of the book. “We are pleased to welcome him along with the co-directors for the April 23 screening at SECCA,” said Davis.
When author Glenn Frankel attended a “RiverRun Retro” screening of High Noon (1952) some years back, the festival ran out of copies of his 2017 book High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic. This year, Frankel is back to attend the 50th-anniversary 4K restoration of the Oscar-winning 1969 classic Midnight Cowboy (7:30 p.m., Friday, April 29 at UNCSA – Main Theatre, 1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem), and he’ll be signing copies of Shooting “Midnight Cowboy”: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic, which was published last year by Farrar, Straus, and Giroux – and this time they’ll be bringing more copies!
“Glenn is a master at writing the ‘biography’ of a film and illuminates the cultural spectrum which permeated the late 1960s and created the environment for the film to be made,” Davis said.
Finally, noted author and academic Foster Hirsch, a member of the RiverRun Advisory Board and a popular festival veteran, is back this year to host a screening of Otto Preminger’s 1953 film noir classic Angel Face (5:30 p.m., Friday, April 29 at UNCSA – Gold Theatre), produced by Howard Hughes and starring Robert Mitchum and Jean Simmons. Hirsch’s 2007 biography Otto Preminger: The Man Who Would Be King was reissued in paperback last year by the University Press of Kentucky. “Foster’s biography is one of the most thoroughly researched director biographies ever published, providing great insight into a Hollywood legend,” said Davis.
“(Preminger’s) best work is worth repeated viewing,” Hirsch said, “in a sense, because of the complexity of both the man and the (best) work, you aren’t finished with Otto. You keep going back, keep revisiting, and thinking. He refuses to give easy answers and he attacks complacency. I also wanted to make the case that Preminger remains underrated. He would have been appalled by the current filmmaking practice of acrobatic, non-stop camera movement, staccato editing, and a barrage of close-ups. He was one of the masters of what is now old-school, studio-era filmmaking. He was a master of mise-en-scene and an acknowledged master of widescreen composition.”
Kevin Thomas, the long-time Los Angeles Times film critic and an acknowledged Preminger aficionado, offered his thoughts: “Otto Preminger’s work holds up – absolutely,” he said. “He made some very fine films. He made a few stinkers, too!” (Thomas laughed when he recalled the critics’ screening of Preminger’s psychedelic 1968 “spoof” Skidoo: “The consensus was that Otto had completely lost his mind!”)
Nevertheless, “when you look back, the good ones far outnumber the bad. At his best, Preminger’s work was right up there with the greats, no question,” and Thomas considers Angel Face among his best. “(It’s) increasingly riveting and terrific, in which Simmons is cast against type as a lovely, appealing young woman who is far from what she appears to be,” he said. “This splendid, unpredictable 1953 film holds the viewer in its grip from start to finish.”
“Angel Face is a terrific, little-seen film noir classic directed by Preminger as a favor to Howard Hughes, who was engaged at the time in a contract dispute with Jean Simmons,” Hirsch revealed. “Although Simmons did not want to make the film and was traumatized by Preminger’s tyrannical treatment, she gives what may well be her finest performance in this haunting, cold-hearted thriller.”
As Hirsch alluded, Preminger was notoriously demanding and ill-tempered, earning the nickname “Otto the Terrible,” and there is little doubt that these days such behavior would not be tolerated. “Preminger’s cinematic legacy remains overshadowed and to some extent compromised by his reputation as a Germanic tyrant and bully, a man given to explosions and fits,” Hirsch admitted. “His legendary temper hurt his reputation during his own life and has continued to haunt him. And in the current climate, when sins of the past haunt an artist’s work and reputation, his personal shortcomings are perhaps even more of an obstacle than ever to a fair evaluation of his achievements.
“He was a complicated man, a man of great contradictions: He could rant and scream and attack and was also capable of great generosity and compassion – and great loyalty. He was a family man above all, an exemplary son, brother, uncle, husband, and father.”
Having recently read Hirsch’s biography, “it may be the best single-volume I’ve read about Otto Preminger,” said Thomas. “How he details Preminger’s life and work is nothing short of extraordinary. There’s tremendous insight when it comes to the films and Otto himself. I literally want to re-watch his films again after reading it.”
Including Skidoo? Thomas is non-committal but admits: “I’m anxious to see what Foster says about it.”
In addition to Otto Preminger: The Man Who Would Be King, the University Press of Kentucky (https://www.kentuckypress.com/books-page/) has also recently released the hardcover edition of John Baxter’s Charles Boyer: The French Lover (298 pages, $34.95 retail) and the paperback editions of Paula Marantz Cohen’s Alfred Hitchcock: The Legacy of Victorianism (216 pages, $19.95 retail), Jeffrey Spivak’s Buzz: The Life and Art of Busby Berkeley (410 pages, $29.95 retail), Bernard F. Dick’s Hal Wallis: Producer to the Stars (334 pages, $30 retail), Eve Golden’s John Gilbert: The Last of the Silent Film Stars (378 pages, $24.95 retail), Andrew Dickos’ Street With No Name: A History of the American Film Noir (318 pages, $29.95 retail), and Andrew A. Erish’s Vitagraph: America’s First Great Motion Picture Studio (298 pages, $27.95 retail).
Hirsch is eager to return to RiverRun, particularly after the COVID pandemic of the past two years. “It will be a pleasure to return to this festival, beautifully run and organized by Rob Davis,” he said. “It is one of the best film festivals in the country and it is an honor to participate.”
For more information or tickets, call 336-724-1502 or visit the official RiverRun website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
