RiverRun to Screen Two Retro Films for the Halloween Season: “Beetlejuice” and “Nosferatu”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 10, 2022)—Ranging from the giggly to the ghoulish, RiverRun has two upcoming retro film screenings to mark the Halloween season. RiverRun will begin with a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Marketplace Cinemas followed by a 100th anniversary screening of the “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, also at Marketplace Cinemas.
“From the light-hearted ghost character in ‘Beetlejuice’ to one of the most ghoulish portrayals of a vampire in cinema history in ‘Nosferatu,’ both of these classics are spectacular Halloween entertainment,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “We are particularly honored to screen a wonderfully restored version of the century-old ‘Nosferatu,’ which is widely appreciated as one of the earlier horror films.”
Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alex Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in “Beetlejuice,” director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright.
Special guest for the screening will be Tom Ackerman, director of photography for “Beetlejuice,” and professor of cinematography at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking. Ackerman will receive RiverRun’s Master of Cinema Award, the highest honor bestowed by the film festival. Ackerman has worked on a number of iconic films, helping create nearly $3 billion in worldwide box office gross. Some of his 38 credits as director of photography in addition to “Beetlejuice” include “Jumanji,” “Christmas Vacation” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” He has been involved in the motion picture industry for 50 years, 47 as a director and director of photography. Ackerman will participate in an on-stage program and receive his award prior to the screening.
“Everyone at RiverRun is deeply honored that Tom Ackerman will receive our Master of Cinema Award,” Rob Davis said. “While Tom is perhaps best known for his many film blockbusters, he has described his career as ‘eclectic,’ and his work includes documentaries and training films as well as productions for television. We are pleased to recognize such an acclaimed cinematographer with our Master of Cinema Award.”
Tickets to “Beetlejuice” are $12 each for adults. Student tickets are $6 each or free with ID or when accompanied by a ticketed parent or guardian. “Beetlejuice” tickets are available at riverrunfilm.com.
A classic of silent cinema and the horror genre, “Nosferatu” is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” “Nosferatu” is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau (“Sunrise,” “Faust,” “The Last Laugh”), a master of German Expressionism in early cinema. Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws—perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned.
“Nosferatu” was an atypical expressionist film in that much of it was shot on location. While directors such as Lang and Lubitsch built vast forests and entire towns within the studio, “Nosferatu’s” landscapes, villages and castle were actual locations in the Carpathian Mountains. Murnau was thus able to infuse the story with the subtle tones of nature: both pure and fresh as well as twisted and sinister.
The distributor of “Nosferatu,” Kino Lorber, describes the new digital presentation as, “mastered from the acclaimed 35mm restoration by the Friedrich-Wilhelm-Murnau-Stiftung. Backed by an orchestral performance of Hans Erdmann’s 1922 score, this edition offers unprecedented visual clarity and historical faithfulness to the original release version.”
Renata Jackson, professor of cinema studies and assistant dean of academics at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking, will introduce this classic film. RiverRun also anticipates a visit from Count Orlok himself for fan photos for those who are brave enough!
RiverRun is presenting “Nosferatu” as a free screening to all ages, however, tickets are required. Tickets can be requested at riverrunfilm.com, subject to availability.
