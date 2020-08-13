International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro to Co-Host August 27 Event
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 13, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival will screen the film John Lewis: Good Trouble in partnership with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro at the Marketplace Drive-In in Winston-Salem on Thursday, August 27.
Using interviews and rare archival footage, John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using personal interviews with Lewis, who died in July at 80, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figured prominently in Lewis’ life.
“We are certainly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to bring John Lewis’ remarkable story to our drive-in audience,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun’s Executive Director. “The impact that his life and his career had on history will be felt for generations, and to get to share this film so soon after losing Congressman. Lewis is especially poignant to us. We are also extremely honored to be presenting this film in conjunction with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum just down the road in Greensboro.”
Parkway Lincoln is the sponsor of RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In, and ABC 45 is the media sponsor. Additionally, the Forsyth Tech Community College Foundation is a sponsor of John Lewis: Good Trouble.
Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates will open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning at dusk around 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car / $30 per car for VIP parking, and are available for purchase by visiting https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.