Film’s writer and star Finnerty Steeves to attend screening
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (AUGUST 5, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced that it will screen the film before/during/after, originally scheduled to be part of the 2020 festival, at the Marketplace Drive-In in Winston-Salem on Thursday, August 20. Originally, RiverRun was set to be the world premiere of the film.
Written by and starring Finnerty Steeves (Orange Is the New Black), this sharp-witted dramedy studies a middle-aged NYC theatre actress suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life when her marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating. This will be the Southeastern premiere of the film.
Steeves will attend the August 20 screening, welcoming the audience and providing brief comments before the film
“We are so thrilled that we are getting to share before/during/after with our drive-in audience,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “Finnerty’s film is delightfully done, and she has been a joy to work with in making this screening a reality. Not having her here in person for the festival was, of course, a disappointment, but we are so excited that Finnerty will be able to join us on August 20 for the drive-in screening!”
Parkway Lincoln is the sponsor of RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In and ABC 45 is the media sponsor. Solarté Collections is the sponsor of before/during/after.
Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates will open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning at dusk around 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car / $30 per car for VIP parking, and are available for purchase by visiting https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
