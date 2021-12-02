RIVERRUN TO PRESENT YOUTH V. GOV FREE IN VIRTUAL THEATER
Sponsored by Salem Smiles, film will be available December 4-19
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 2, 2021) – The RiverRun International Film Festival will offer a FREE screening of Youth v. Gov in its Virtual Theater beginning December 4, running through December 19.
Youth v. Gov is a documentary from the 2021 Festival that tells the story of America’s youngest citizens taking on the world’s most powerful government. Twenty-one courageous youth lead a groundbreaking lawsuit against the U.S. government, asserting it has willfully acted over six decades to create our climate crisis, thus endangering their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property.
If these young people are successful, they will not only make history, they will change the future. The program also includes an interview with RiverRun’s Program Manager Mary Dossinger, the filmmaker, and two of the students featured in the documentary. The film and supplemental video will be available free at riverrunfilm.com beginning December 4.
This film is being presented as a part of RiverRun Rewind, which was launched following the 2021 Festival. These return engagements of Festival favorites in our Virtual Theater provide an opportunity for audiences to see films they might have missed during the Festival, or to share films they particularly enjoyed with fellow film fans around the country. This screening is being sponsored by longtime RiverRun supporter Salem Smiles Orthodontics.
“Youth v. Gov is a powerful look at the awareness that young people in our country have regarding a what seems like an adult issue,” Dossinger said. “We hope that families will take the opportunity to view this screening together and see how a group of young people can come together and be a force of action, even when it comes to the government. We’re thankful to be able to show this free-of-charge thanks to Salem Smiles and hope that means that the audience for this screening will be a substantial one.”
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.