RiverRun to Present Writing With Fire Virtually on March 1
Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up Program
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 15, 2022)— RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the upcoming screening of Writing With Fire, on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. This screening is being presented alongside UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and is being screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program.
The film provides an intense look at the reporters with Khabar Lahariya—India's only all-female news network, and how in the midst of a patriarchal news landscape, they take it upon themselves to redefine power. Armed only with their smartphones, these fearless journalists roam the state of Uttar Pradesh, exposing the country’s extremist hardline nationalist leadership, rape culture, and rampant corruption that victimizes those without voice or power. They investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.
Following the film, there will be a moderated panel discussion centered around human rights, diversity, equity, media, and journalism. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the conversation via the virtual chat. The screening and discussion are both free, but registration is required by visiting riverrunfilm.com.
“The story of Khabar Lahariya is a truly fascinating one,” said Jane McKim, community director for RiverRun. “What these remarkable women set out to accomplish in the most challenging of areas is truly amazing. RiverRun is looking forward to sharing their story with everyone and we promise that Writing With Fire will stay with viewers long after the film concludes.”
This event is the second in a “First Tuesday-of-the-Month Film Screening Series” taking place between RiverRun and PBS North Carolina, January-April 2022.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
ABOUT INDIE LENS POP-UP:Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS's Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. For more information, visit pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up
ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS: “Independent Lens” is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly series airing on PBS Monday nights at 10:00 PM. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from PBS, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more visitpbs.org/independentlens. Join the conversation:facebook.com/independentlens and on Twitter@IndependentLens.
