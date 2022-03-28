RiverRun to Present Try Harder! Virtually on April 5
Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up Program
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 28, 2022)— RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the upcoming screening of Try Harder!, on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. This screening is being presented alongside UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and is being screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program.
San Francisco’s Lowell High, one of the best public schools in the country, draws high achievers – nearly 70% Asian Americans – from across the city into a fiercely competitive universe. The camera follows seniors through the hallways and into classrooms as the pressure intensifies to impress admissions officers at elite universities with their report cards, test scores, and overall awesomeness. The students proudly own their identity as nerds and tell their stories with candor and humor despite the stress. The film asks: How do these kids define their identities outside of acceptance letters?
Following the film, there will be a moderated panel discussion focusing on the challenges faced by students in today’s high pressure academic landscape. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the conversation via the virtual chat. The screening and discussion are both free, but registration is required by visiting riverrunfilm.com.
“Try Harder! is a wonderful film that gives us a glimpse into the high-stakes worlds of high level high school academics and college admissions,” said Jane McKim, community director for RiverRun. “We look forward to sharing this virtual screening with RiverRun supporters near and far, and know that the discussion following the film will be informative and engaging as well.”
This event is the final installment in a “First Tuesday-of-the-Month Film Screening Series” that has taken place between RiverRun and PBS North Carolina, January-April 2022.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
ABOUT INDIE LENS POP-UP:Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS's Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. For more information, visit pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up
ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS: “Independent Lens” is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly series airing on PBS Monday nights at 10:00 PM. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from PBS, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more visitpbs.org/independentlens. Join the conversation:facebook.com/independentlens and on Twitter@IndependentLens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.