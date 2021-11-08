RIVERRUN TO PRESENT THEIRS IS THE KINGDOM IN VIRTUAL THEATER
Film will be available for screening November 12-29
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (November 8, 2021) – The RiverRun International Film Festival will offer Theirs is the Kingdom in its Virtual Theater beginning November 12, running through November 29.
The documentary, from Chris Zaluski, Assistant Teaching Professor in the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program, follows the rare creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, NC, examining the intersection of poverty and portraiture. This is a painting not of the rich and powerful, but of people battling homelessness, addiction, and mental illness. From first sketch to final unveiling, the viewer witnesses the difficulties of this ancient artistic technique while also meeting an ensemble cast of rich, complex characters.
This film is being presented as a part of RiverRun Rewind, which was launched following the 2021 Festival. These return engagements of Festival favorites in our Virtual Theater provide an opportunity for audiences to see films they might have missed during the Festival, or to share films they particularly enjoyed with fellow film fans around the country.
Tickets for Theirs is the Kingdom are $12 and available for purchase online at riverrunfilm.com.
“RiverRun Rewind is becoming more and more popular, as it gives our supporters even more chances to view the wonderful films we offer during the festival,” said Mary Dossinger, Program Manager for RiverRun. “Theirs is the Kingdom is a beautiful documentary that we know our audiences will enjoy, and we love the local bend that it has thanks to being from the talented Chris Zaluski. RiverRun has a long history with Wake Forest, and we are proud to again get to show this work from Chris.”
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.