RiverRun to Present Preview Screening “Storming Caesars Palace” on March 7
Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up Program
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 28, 2023)—RiverRun International Film Festival will offer a virtual preview screening of “Storming Caesars Palace” on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. This exclusive hour-long excerpt screening is being presented in partnership with UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and is being screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. The screening and discussion are free, but registration is required by going to riverrunfilm.com.
“Storming Caesars Palace” is the extraordinary story of Ruby Duncan, who went from determined protestor to strategic organizer to White House advisor. Duncan led a grassroots movement that fought for a basic income guarantee for families. After losing her job as a hotel worker in Las Vegas, Duncan co-founded a welfare rights group of ordinary mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for a universal basic income in 1969, Duncan and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Caesars Palace.
Through interviews with Duncan, her family, and key players in the movement such as Gloria Steinem, filmmaker Hazel Gurland-Pooler weaves together a trove of archival footage to tell the story of the brave fight for justice, dignity, an adequate income, and democratic participation for mothers struggling to make ends meet.
Based on the groundbreaking book by Annelise Orleck, “Storming Caesars Palace: How Black Mothers Fought Their Own War on Poverty,” the documentary spotlights an unsung leader and movement, whose stand for America’s principles of justice, inclusion, and opportunity for all continues to shape the calls for economic justice that ring today.
The screening will be followed by a virtual discussion with a panel of regional experts to discuss the social safety net, benefits for families, and to celebrate Duncan and Black women change makers who organize for change—yesterday and today. Viewers will be invited to ask questions and engage with the panelists via the virtual chat.
“Storming Caesars Palace” premieres on INDEPENDENT LENS March 20, 2023 and will also be available to stream on the PBS app. For more information, visit the pbs.org/stormingcaesars page on INDEPENDENT LENS.
About Indie Lens Pop-Up
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together—virtually and in-person—for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS'sINDEPENDENT LENS, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics, to family and community relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the
RiverRun sponsors
The RiverRun International Film Festival’s sponsors help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsor: UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors: Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund
Marquee Sponsors: Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary this year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13–22, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.