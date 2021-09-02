Film will be available for screening September 10-24
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (September 2, 2021) – The RiverRun International Film Festival will offer Life in the Sacrifice Zone in its Virtual Theater beginning September 10, running through September 24.
In his first feature film, Winston-Salem filmmaker Chad Nance highlights an African American community in rural North Carolina who battled systematic racism and one of the world’s largest energy companies. A series of environmental disasters, racist actions by local officials and mysterious medical issues spurred the community into action. Tired of sacrificing their land and lives to the pollution created by the largest coal fired electric plant in North Carolina, they join their efforts and voices to force the biggest coal ash clean up in the history of the US.
This film is being presented as a part of RiverRun Rewind, which was launched following the 2021 Festival. These return engagements of Festival favorites in our Virtual Theater provide an opportunity for audiences to see films they might have missed during the Festival, or to share films they particularly enjoyed with fellow film fans around the country.
Tickets for Life in the Sacrifice Zone are $12 and available for purchase online at riverrunfilm.com .
“RiverRun Rewind has quickly become a great way for us to continue to bring great films to our audiences after the Festival itself,” said Mary Dossinger, Program Manager for RiverRun. “Life in the Sacrifice Zone is a thoughtful, wonderfully done piece and we are even more honored to show it because it was made by such a talented hometown filmmaker in Chad Nance.”
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
