Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up Program
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 29, 2020)— RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the upcoming screening of “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” on Tuesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. This screening is being presented alongside UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and the State Library of North Carolina. “9to5: The Story of a Movement” is being screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program.
When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was doing more than just shining a light on the fate of American working women. Parton was singing the true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s. Their goals were simple—better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment—but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Featuring interviews with 9to5’s founders, as well as actor and activist Jane Fonda, “9to5: The Story of a Movement” is the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.
Following the screening, there will be a discussion on community organization and equal rights.
Panelists include Karen Nussbaum, founding director of Working America and founder and director of 9to5 (and featured in the film); Audrey Fannin Muck Treasurer, ERA-NC Alliance Documentary filmmaker of Brazen Belles! (documenting the women’s movement in South Carolina): and MaryBe McMillan, President, North Carolina State AFL-CIO. The screening and discussion are both free, but registration is required at riverrunfilm.com/9to5/.
“We’re thrilled to kick off the new year by offering this free screening and film discussion event,” RiverRun’s Community and Education Director Jane McKim said. “The Indie Lens Pop-Up programming selections are always popular, and we are excited to be a part of this collaboration with UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and the State Library of North Carolina.”
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
ABOUT INDIE LENS POP-UP:Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS's Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics, to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. For more information, visit pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up
ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS: “Independent Lens” is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly series airing on PBS Monday nights at 10:00 PM. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from PBS, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more visitpbs.org/independentlens. Join the conversation:facebook.com/independentlens and on Twitter@IndependentLens.
