WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 17, 2021)— In anticipation of National Autism Awareness Day on April 2, RiverRun International Film Festival will present Drought, a homegrown, North Carolina-based film originally selected to screen during RiverRun’s 2020 Film Festival. The film will screen online for one day only on Friday, March 26, and tickets are available for pre-sale now through March 26 for $12 at riverrunfilm.com. The film we be available for viewing 72 hours for ticket holders. This screening will also offer a sneak peek at Elevent, the virtual screening system that will be part of RiverRun’s 2021 festival experience.
Drought takes place in 1993 in the south, in the midst of the worst drought in history. It tells the story of Carl, who is on the autism spectrum and who is fascinated by weather and is predicting a storm to hit west of his small town. In hopes of creating a better life for Carl, his sister Sam decides that they will chase the storm by stealing their mother’s ice cream truck. Unexpectedly, they are joined by their best friend Lewis and estranged older sister, Lillian, and they learn about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.
Directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, Drought was filmed in its entirety in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“We are thrilled to offer Drought for one night only, and the timing just in advance of National Autism Awareness Day could not be more perfect,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director. “Having the opportunity to show a North Carolina-born film is always a special treat, and we are so glad that the cancellation of the 2020 festival doesn’t mean that our audience won’t have the chance to see this wonderful piece of work.”
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Shift Creative, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Reynolds America, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
