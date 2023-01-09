RiverRun to Kick Off 25th Anniversary with “A Silver Celebration”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JANUARY 9, 2023)—RiverRun International Film Festival will kick off its 25th anniversary year with a “A Silver Celebration” on January 21 at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The event, which takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, music, and a silent auction of film events. Tickets are $50 each and are available at riverrunfilm.com.
The silent auction will include the following:
- UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole will share the magic and music behind one of his favorite film scores with the recipient.
- Film dean Deborah LaVine will make a super short low-fi documentary film with the recipient.
- Julian and Laura Semilian, film editor and singer, will honor film composer Dimitri Tiomkin, performing songs from the films “High Noon” and “Stranger on a Train” and examining the editing behind his film scores for both classic films.
- Former UNCSA Film School Dean and esteemed teacher Dale Pollock will come to the recipient’s home party to present the story behind the movie of the recipient’s choice.
- Animator Keith Hobgood of Out of Our Minds Studios invites the winner to make a short animated card during a visit to his team's downtown studio.
- A signed basketball by L.A. Lakers legend James Worthy, who played at the University of North Carolina as an undergraduate student.
- A signed Halloween jacket by UNCSA alum David Gordon Green.
“‘A Silver Celebration’ will be a fun evening for the community and a way to bid on some once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the silent auction,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “We will continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of RiverRun for the remainder of the year, including our special silver anniversary film festival in April. On behalf of everyone at RiverRun past and present, we thank the community for 25 years of enthusiastic support and look forward to celebrating this year.”
RiverRun sponsors
The RiverRun International Film Festival’s sponsors help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsor: UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors: Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund
Marquee Sponsors: Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary this year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13–22, 2023.
