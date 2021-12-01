RIVERRUN’S THIRD LINCOLN SMARTPHONE SHORT FILM CONTEST WINNERS
Winning films available in Virtual Theater through December 12
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 1, 2021)– RiverRun International Film Festival has announced the winners of the third Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest, sponsored by longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln.
Budding filmmakers were asked to create—entirely on a smartphone—a 1-to-5 minute short film that was required to somehow be centered around a Lincoln vehicle. Participants were allowed to interpret this however they chose and were be judged on creativity and originality.
After being judged by a panel of Jurors, First Place was awarded to Kaitlyn Archenbronn, who shot her short film, Pennies, on an iPhone 11 Pro Max and won a prize of $150. Second Place went to Anita Clark Anderson for Endless Vacations, created on an iPhone 7 and taking home $100. Both films are available for viewing for free at riverrunfilm.com until December 12.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN:The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
