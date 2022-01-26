RiverRun rolls with latest “Indie Lens Pop-Up” screening

The RiverRun International Film Festival’s ongoing “Indie Lens Pop-Up” virtual-screening series will continue Tuesday with producer/director Jennifer Redfearn’s timely and topical documentary feature Apart, which will be presented at 7 p.m., in association with UNC-TV PBS North Carolina.
The film focuses on three women who were previously imprisoned for drug-related charges, as they struggle to readjust to life with their families and the stigma of being labeled felons by society. They must re-establish trust with their loved ones and in themselves as they seek redemption and reconciliation.
The post-screening virtual discussion will be moderated by ncIMPACT host Anita Brown-Graham and Kristen Powers, executive producer of Benevolence Farm. The Apart screening is a free event, but registration is required and can be done so by signing up at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
“We are looking forward to hosting this event,” said Jane McKim, RiverRun community director. “Apart is such a raw, touching story of motherhood and re-entering society after time in prison. It’s a poignant look at what this experience looks like. As always, our partnership with PBS North Carolina and the Indie Lens program is one that brings wonderful films to our viewers.”
Regarding the ongoing series of screenings, “we have been a partner of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series for a number of years and are honored to be one of a select group of screening partners nationwide,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director.
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 21-30, 2022. For more information about this and other RiverRun events, visit https://riverrunfilm.com.
