The RiverRun International Film Festival celebrates the Christmas season with a free screening of the award-winning 2003 comedy Elf, which will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 17th at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The requested admission is two cans of food for Samaritan Ministries, thus the event is being called the “Holiday Can Film Festival.” Tickets are required and can be obtained here: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
Will Ferrell heads an all-star cast as Buddy, a human raised by the elves who run Santa’s Christmas operation at the North Pole. When he learns that he’s not really an elf — he’s several feet taller than the others, for starters — he embarks on a journey to meet his father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a quintessential curmudgeon who publishes children’s books in New York City. Buddy takes the Big Apple by storm, spreading holiday cheer — and a fair bit of slapstick calamity — wherever he goes.
The PG-rated film, directed by Jon Favreau (who also appears), also stars Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Dinklage, Faizon Love, Michael Lerner, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Artie Lange, and Edward Asner as Santa Claus. Elf was a box-office smash, grossing over $200 million worldwide and becoming a holiday perennial.
The screening will be preceded by holiday music performed live by the Summit Strings Quartet and will feature an introduction by Wade Wilson, a faculty member of the School of Design & Production at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), who served as the sound designer for Elf.
According to RiverRun executive director Rob Davis, “we had been thinking about a ‘Can Film Festival’ when the pandemic put those plans on hold, so we’re delighted to finally move forward with this. We would certainly like to make it an annual event. The holidays bring out everyone’s generosity, and RiverRun is thrilled to partner with Samaritan Ministries for our ‘Holiday Can Film Festival’! We’re delighted to be able to help stock their food pantry while offering a rare opportunity to see the holiday classic Elf on the big screen.
“This is a rare opportunity to see Elf on the big screen while supporting a very worthwhile cause — the food bank at Samaritan Ministries. The afternoon promises to be unique with Elf’s sound designer, Wade Wilson, as our special guest and holiday music from 2:15 to 3 p.m. from Summit Strings.”
Tickets are also on sale for the RiverRun International Film Festival’s 25th birthday party, which is titled A Silver Celebration: RiverRun @ 25, which will be held 6:30 - 9 p.m. on January 21st, 2023, at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are currently on sale at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
“We are so excited to be teaming up with our friends at RiverRun for a Christmas to benefit Samaritan Ministries for the ‘Can Film Festival,’” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas. “Elf is a wonderful family movie. I remember seeing an advance screening in 2003 at ShowEast introduced by Jon Favreau himself, and it’s been a must-watch Christmas movie for me ever since. It will be great for fans to see it on the big screen again, or for the very first time. I’ve been teased with some of the fun stories that special guest Wade Wilson will be sharing during his introduction — it’ll be a great and charming time!”
In October, the festival presented a pair of events at Marketplace Cinemas — a retrospective screening of Beetlejuice (1988) during which cinematographer (and UNCSA School of Filmmaking faculty member) Tom Ackerman was presented with the Master of Cinema award, and a centennial screening of F.W. Murnau’s silent classic Nosferatu (1922) — and both were well attended.
“We were very encouraged that each of our Halloween Retro screenings had over 100 in attendance,” said Davis. “It seems audiences are happy to get back to in-person screenings.”
“Beetlejuice was a raging success,” Fox concurred. “We, unfortunately, had to turn many away as the event was sold out to the max. Everyone loved Tom Ackerman’s Q&A with Rob Davis, and Nosferatu was another near-sold-out hit!”
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
