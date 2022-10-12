The RiverRun International Film Festival’s ever-popular “RiverRun Retro” screening series has a diabolical double feature ready to shriek and roll this Halloween season, and both events will take place at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
The first, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, is a special screening of director Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 comedy Beetlejuice, with cinematographer Thomas E. Ackerman in attendance. Ackerman, a member of the School of Filmmaking faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), will be presented with the festival’s Master of Cinema award before the screening.
Tickets for this screening are $12 (adults), $6 (students with ID or accompanied by ticketed parent or guardian), free for children under 12, and are available at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
“Tom Ackerman is a most worthy recipient given the length of his career and the many notable productions on which he has worked, including Beetlejuice,” said RiverRun executive director Rob Davis. “We are thrilled to honor a director of photography with our Master of Cinema award. This is the first time we’ve presented the award to a DP during my tenure at RiverRun, and I believe it’s the first time in the history of the festival. We were deeply honored when he accepted our invitation.”
Released in 1988, Beetlejuice was both a surprise commercial and critical hit, winning an Oscar for Best Makeup. The film, which sends up conventional ghost stories in wildly imaginative fashion, boasts a star-studded cast including Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Sylvia Sidney, Robert Goulet, Dick Cavett, and scene-stealer Michael Keaton as the ghoulish, ghastly, perennially mischievous title character. The film’s popularity has so endured that a big-screen follow-up is currently in development.
“As a long-time fan of RiverRun, it is a great honor to receive its Master of Cinema award,” said Ackerman. “Inevitably, an occasion like this leads you to a certain amount of introspection. The fact is, Beetlejuice was made a long time ago, but it was significant, not only having the chance to create a very strange world but working with a true artist in the process. Beetlejuice is a favorite, for the reasons I stated above. The first project I shot for Tim Burton, the original version of Frankenweenie, should be mentioned as well.”
Looking back on a career that spans almost 50 years, “I’m reluctant to do a ‘favorites list’ per se, but the following titles would definitely be included: Back to School, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Jumanji, George of the Jungle, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” he said. “I’ve shot a lot of movies and am proud of (almost) all of them.”
“While Tom is perhaps best known for his many film blockbusters, he has described his career as ‘eclectic,’ and his work includes documentaries and training films as well as productions for television,” said Davis. “We are pleased to recognize such an acclaimed cinematographer with our Master of Cinema award.”
“Beetlejuice is one of my personal favorites of Burton’s films,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas and a noted independent filmmaker himself, who may well be donning the familiar black-and-white striped suit of the title character for the event. “It’s no question that Ackerman helped build Tim Burton’s career and deserves to be recognized for it. He has shot other terrific films including Burton’s original short Frankenweenie, another favorite of mine. I know I’ll enjoy Ackerman’s Q&A very much.”
At 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, “RiverRun Retro” will present the 100th-anniversary screening of F.W. Murnau’s silent horror classic Nosferatu, the very first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s immortal novel Dracula, starring the unforgettable Max Schreck in the role of the undead Count Orlok. The film is widely regarded as a landmark in the genre, and distributor Kino Lorber has digitally mastered the film from its 35mm restoration, with an orchestral performance of Hans Erdmann’s original 1922 score.
This special screening will be introduced by Renata Jackson, professor of cinema studies and assistant dean of academics at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking, and there are strong hints that the mysterious, malevolent Count Orlok himself will be present to “celebrate” his anniversary. Fans are encouraged to take photos with the Count — if they’re brave enough —although, of course, in traditional lore, a vampire can’t be photographed!
The centennial screening of Nosferatu is free for all ages, but tickets are required and can be requested at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
“When looking back at films from 1922, F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu came up as an ideal film for a centennial screening given its legendary status in the horror genre and its legacy as a representative of German Expressionist Cinema,” said Davis. “We are fortunate that Renata Jackson from UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking will provide an introduction … and have it on good authority Count Orlok himself may show up. We’ve thought of doing a ‘Halloween Retro’ over the years and are delighted we can present two appropriate yet very different films for the holiday — the giggly fun of Beetlejuice and the ghoulish fright of Nosferatu! Both of these classics are spectacular Halloween entertainment.”
“It’s great to re-team with RiverRun again for out-of-the-festival events,” Fox said. “We showed several ‘Retro’ screenings at our drive-in during lockdown and had wonderful success. I’m thrilled we get to work with them again for screenings inside our cinema with special guests. Rob Davis and his team always pick excellent and exciting films accompanied with great Q&As that the audience will love.”
The 25th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 13-22, 2023.
For more information, call 336-724-1502 or visit https://riverrunfilm.com/riverrun-halloween-retro-2022/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
