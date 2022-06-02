RiverRun Partners with The Reeves Theater for Two Screenings on June 18
Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass followed by Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JUNE 1, 2022)—RiverRun on the Road and The Reeves Theater will screen the film Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at The Reeves Theater at 129 West Main Street in Elkin. The screening will be preceded by the short music documentary Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass. Both films screened at the recent RiverRun International Film Festival to rave audience reviews. Tickets to the Elkin screenings are available at reevestheater.com.
Leftover Feelings: A Studio Revival is documentary by directors Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert that chronicles the story of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas teaming up during the pandemic to record their album “Leftover Feelings.” The album was recorded in RCA’s fabled Studio B. Walking in the footsteps of Elvis, Dolly, and Waylon, John and Jerry attempt to revive and capture the magical sounds of this historic space.
The two set the bar high for their first-ever collaboration, chasing a special album that exceeds their high expectations after two lifetimes full of musical accomplishment. The film features commentary from friends and collaborators Lyle Lovett, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Molly Tuttle, Jeff Hanna, and Connie Smith and spotlights the legacy of Music City’s most significant studio through the lens of two godfathers of Americana music.
Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass is a music documentary short that follows the all-female, bluegrass super group The First Ladies of Bluegrass to the 46th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. They are joined by Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Jewel, and Bonnie Payne. Each lady in the group are the first females to be honored with the IBMA award for instrumentalist of the year on their particular instrument. Banjo, mandolin, fiddle, bass, guitar. A distinction within the group that took 27 years to be achieved.
“We are anticipating that Ted Roach, co-director of Leftover Feelings, and Joseph Spence, director of Sisters, will attend the screenings in Elkin,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “Our two screenings in Elkin on June 18 promise to be a night of fun, excitement, and toe-tapping music that anyone will enjoy.”
This is RiverRun’s second screening at the Reeves Theater. Fiddlin’ was shownthere a few years back, a documentary about the Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, Virginia. Additionally, during the 2019 RiverRun Film Festival, the documentary Reeves: A Home for Music about the theater’s renovation was screened and a panel discussion was also hosted. This was one of the most popular RiverRun panels ever.
ABOUT TED ROACH AND LAGAN SEBERT
Roach and Sebert first met as graduate film and journalism students at Washington, DC’s American University in 2009. Since then they have produced, directed, and edited dozens of documentaries, concert films, music videos, and one MTV reality-doc series together. Their independent documentary 120 Days: Undocumented in America (2015) won 12 awards in over 30 film festivals and was picked up for worldwide VOD and broadcast distribution. The film currently still airs nationally on public television’s “Reel South” and is available on Amazon Prime. Individually they have worked on a wide array of film, TV, and video projects.
ABOUT JOSEPH SPENCE
Spence is a writer, director, and cinematographer based in Nashville, Tennessee. A former staff writer for Sony Music Publishing and an original member and co-founder of the power-pop trio The Semantics (Geffen Records), he began directing music videos and short films in the early 2000s. In 2014 Spence wrote and directed his first independent feature, Sing The Blues, which received an Emmy nomination and multiple festival awards. His second feature The Pea Shooter (2017) toured the festival circuit and won multiple awards. Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass is his third film.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary next year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13-22, 2023.
