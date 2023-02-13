Panel Discussion featuring to Follow Screening
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 13, 2023)—RiverRun International Film Festival will offer a free screening of “Remember This” on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Marketplace Cinemas. “Remember This” is the true story of Jan Karski, who warned world leaders to no avail of the coming genocide of European Jews during World War II known as the Holocaust while there was still time to stop humanity’s greatest atrocities.
A panel discussion featuring will follow the screening at Marketplace Cinemas. Free tickets to the screening and panel discussion are available at riverrunfilm.com.
“Remember This” is a feature film based on the original stage production of “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski.” The film stars David Strathairn as Jan Karski and is the directorial film debut of Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman.
In a virtuoso solo performance, Academy Award-nominee David Strathairn portrays Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world, and ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth.
The film takes a bold, elegant and expressionistic approach to cinematically transform the original stage play on which “Remember This” is based and to provide an intensity and intimate theatricality rarely experienced on screen. A minimalist visual aesthetic and the simplicity of the space—a table and two chairs, shot in black-and-white—captures Strathairn’s dynamic one-man performance in all of its nuance and power, as he not only becomes Jan Karski, but channels over thirty characters from Karski’s extraordinary life.
“I consider it an esteemed honor for RiverRun to share this film with our community,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “Jan Karski’s story reveals human nature at its worst but also at its strongest from the standpoint of his perseverance and work. Through his story, we see the results of apathy and inaction in a tragic lesson we all need to remember.”
The sponsor of the screening is Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem with additional support from the Lunch Club including Neil Wolfman, Bill Reingold, Mike Brenner, Barry Eisenberg, Lou Friedman, Dale Pollock, Lee Chaden, and Steven Block.
About Jan Karski
Jan Karski was a courier for the Polish Underground resistance during World War II. In 1942, Karski volunteered to walk through the Warsaw Ghetto and a Nazi extermination camp before traveling to London to report to the Allied Nations on the conditions of occupied Poland and, specifically, the Holocaust. He personally delivered his eyewitness account—and urgent appeal for intervention on behalf of the Jewish people—to British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden, and, later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt. His report was ignored.
After the war, Karski earned his Ph.D. at Georgetown University, where he taught in the School of Foreign Service for 40 years. Karski was made an honorary citizen of Israel and was awarded the distinction “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem. Karski died in Washington, DC, in July 2000.
“We must tell our children about how this evil was allowed to happen, because so many people succumbed to their darkest instincts, because so many others stood silent. But let us also tell our children about the Righteous Among the Nations, among them was Jan Karski... who told the truth, all the way to President Roosevelt himself.” – President Barack Obama, awarding Karski the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
RiverRun Sponsors
The RiverRun International Film Festival’s sponsors help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsor: UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors: Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund
Marquee Sponsors: Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary this year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13–22, 2023.
