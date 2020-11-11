WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NOVEMBER 11, 2020)—The RiverRun International Film Festival is offering a screening of “On Broadway” on Sunday, November 22. Sponsored by Martha and Ernest Logemann withmarketing support from the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the screening of “On Broadway” will take place at Marketplace Cinemas at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m. The RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In series is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln.
Directed by Academy-Award nominee Oren Jacoby, “On Broadway” features an all-star cast who share an inside story of the Broadway theater and how it came back from the brink of extinction thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce.The film features iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones, and Mandy Patinkin.
Other legends of the stage and screen in “On Broadway” are Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen who are featured in the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from “A Chorus Line” to “Hamilton.”
“Every year millions of people travel thousands of miles and spend billions of dollars to come to one tiny neighborhood of New York City along a street called Broadway and sit in the dark to watch a show,” Director Oren Jacoby said. “Back in the 1970s, when I was growing up in Manhattan, this whole thing almost came to an end. Broadway was on the verge of bankruptcy, and there was talk of tearing down the theaters to make room for parking lots.
“As a lifelong New Yorker, I was drawn to the surprising story of how an industry and art form on the verge of extinction not only avoided collapse but managed to reinvent itself in astonishing ways,” he added. “While making ‘On Broadway,’ I was given an extraordinary chance to interview actors, directors, producers and playwrights who are the heart and soul of the American Theater. They told us the inside story of the remarkable changes they’ve witnessed over the past 50 years, which have turned everything around.”
RiverRun is offering tickets to the screening as an “End of Season RiverRun Drive-In Discount” of $15 per car and are available from Marketplace Cinemas website at mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/e/61245?aff=HomePageLink
Sponsors
The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo; Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
