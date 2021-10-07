Free Screening Sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 7, 2021)—The RiverRun International Film Festival is offering a free Fall Family Night screening of the 2017 film Paddington 2 on Saturday, October 23. The free screening is sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics and will take place at Marketplace Cinemas at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway.
Following the conclusion of the first film, Paddington Bear is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community. Always joyful, he spreads happiness and marmalade wherever he goes.
While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington find the perfect pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop and takes on a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to uncover the thief.
Less furry stars of Paddington 2 include Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey fame, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Ben Whishaw (as the voice of Paddington), and British acting stalwarts Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Imelda Staunton.
“The RiverRun team is thrilled to offer this free community event that the whole family is sure to enjoy. We are, as always, thankful to Salem Smiles for all of the support that they have provided to RiverRun over the years and so appreciate them sponsoring this screening,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “We hope to see lots of folks on October 23 – what’s not to love about Paddington?!”
Parking spaces for the screening of Paddington 2 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 7 p.m. The lobby of Marketplace Cinemas will be open for both concession purchases as well as restroom use.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN:The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
