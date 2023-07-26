The RiverRun International Film Festival and Temple Emanuel have joined forces to present a pair of film screenings at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem — both of which will feature award-winning filmmaker Dani Menkin in attendance to introduce the films. Admission to both events is free and audiences can register for tickets at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
Menkin’s latest film, Little Town, will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 5th. The film stars Jason Paul Field as a struggling, recently widowed stand-up comedian who embarks on a road trip with his young son (newcomer Grant Stevens) and a free-spirited young woman (newcomer Crystal St. John) which becomes a journey of self-discovery for all three of them.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6th, Menkin’s award-winning documentary feature Aulcie will be screened. The winner of the Best Documentary award at the 2021 Faith in Film — Film Festival, the film traces the life and career of Aulcie Perry, the legendary basketball star Aulcie Perry, who could have played for the New York Knicks but opted instead to play for the Maccabi Tel Aviv pro team, helping to lead them to the 1977 European Championship. Yet for all his success, Perry couldn’t avoid the temptations that came with stardom and had to forge his own path to redemption.
Menkin will also present a special preview of his upcoming documentary feature Colleyville, an in-depth examination of the 2022 hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the titular Texas town. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem was one of the hostages and figures prominently in the documentary. He will be on hand to discuss his experiences and working with Menkin to bring this extraordinary true story of courage to the screen.
“I am excited to bring my films for the first time to Winston-Salem and work with RiverRun,” Menkin said. “On top of that, I can’t wait to share the stage with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker from Temple Emanuel, who has inspired me with this courageous personality to share my new film and the hostage situation event he was part of. I am looking forward to presenting a first look at my work-in-progress for Colleyville and meeting the crowd in person.”
“It’s always a joy to partner up with RiverRun to offer special film screenings outside of the normal festival time,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas. “The fact that these two screenings will feature the filmmaker Dani Menkin as an in-person special guest will make these a must-see. I am personally very excited to see his new film Little Town. It looks charming.”
Coming soon to Marketplace Cinemas is the North Carolina Comedy Festival, and two stand-up comedy shows will be presented there on September 8th and 9th.
The 26th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 18th — 27th, 2024.
The official RiverRun International Film Festival is https://riverrunfilm.com/. The official Marketplace Cinemas website is https://www.mpcws.com/. Dani Menkin’s official website is https://www.heyjudeproductions.com/.
