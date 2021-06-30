Parkway Lincoln sponsoring contest for Summer 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JUNE 18, 2021)–RiverRun International Film Festival has announced a sequel to last year’s contest for budding filmmakers, the second Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest, sponsored by longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln.
Those wishing to enter the contest should create—entirely on a smartphone—a 1-to-10 minute short film that must somehow be centered around a Lincoln vehicle AND the July 4 holiday. Submissions are due via YouTube or Vimeo by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25 to tiffany@riverrunfilm.com.
Full contest rules are available on the RiverRun website at riverrunfilm.com/summer-2021-lincoln-smartphone/.
“We had a great time with the first Lincoln Smartphone Film Contest back in December, and we’re thrilled Parkway Lincoln wanted to support round two,” said Tiffany Jones, RiverRun’s Development Director. “We are always amazed at the creative and imaginative films that folks come up with in these types of contests, and we are really looking forward to seeing what products come from this one. Have fun with it, folks!”
All submitted short films will be judged by a panel of Jurors who will select the top three finishers. These filmmakers will receive cash prizes: First Place, $150; Second Place, $100; Third Place, $75. The films will be screened for free to the community in RiverRun’s Virtual Theater from July 3 through 17.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21 through April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN:The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
