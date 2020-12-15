Longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln to sponsor contest
WINSTON-SALEM – RiverRun International Film Festival has announced a new fun contest for budding filmmakers, the Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest, sponsored by longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln.
Those wishing to enter the contest should create—entirely on a smartphone—a 1-to-5 minute short film that must somehow be centered around a Lincoln vehicle. Submissions are due via YouTube or Vimeo by 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 to tiffany@riverrunfilm.com.
Full contest rules are available on the RiverRun website HERE.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what creative short films folks will come up with and how they can incorporate the Lincoln auto brand,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “This year has shown us some incredible ways that people can really think out of the box when it comes to creating things, and we are sure this will be no difference. We’re grateful to our friends at Parkway Lincoln for supporting us in this fun, imaginative contest.
All submitted short films will be judged by a panel of Jurors who will select the top three finishers. These filmmakers will receive a festival swag bag full of RiverRun merchandise and goodies from Winston-Salem businesses. The films will be screened for free to the community in RiverRun’s Virtual Theater from December 24-31
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.