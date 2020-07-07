RiverRun goes to the drive-in

In case you hadn’t heard, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters are suddenly all the rage again. It’s a way of maintaining social distance but also enjoying movies as they were meant to be seen – on the big screen.
To this end, the RiverRun International Film Festival and Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem have joined forces to create “RiverRun at Marketplace,” a selection of festival screenings that will be presented at Marketplace’s drive-in facility, located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
On Thursday, July 16, one of the festival’s most popular perennials – the Late Night Shorts – will be screened at the Marketplace Cinemas Drive-in, followed by the feature documentary Navigating Thru, which will be shown Tuesday, July 21. Gates open 7:30 pm both nights, screenings begin at dusk, and tickets can be purchased online.
“With our traditional festival canceled, we had to look at ways to modify our business model to at least get some of our films to our audiences via alternative platforms,” explained Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director.
Thus far, those attempts have proven successful, according to Davis.
“We started our RiverRun Virtual Theater to provide a streaming platform for some of our titles,” he said. “We wanted to offer some free options for the community, and we’re pleased to offer our North Carolina Shorts free, sponsored by Nelson Mullins, and our Saturday Morning Cartoons, sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics. Both programs were extremely popular, and we’ve also been very pleased with the response to our ticketed virtual screenings.”
The 2020 RiverRun festival was to have marked its inaugural partnership with Marketplace Cinemas, but circumstances dictated otherwise.
“This was to be our first year as part of the festival,” said Zack Fox, manager and projectionist at Marketplace Cinemas, “and we were very excited to be joining them as a venue. But, unfortunately, the festival was canceled. Once the drive-in idea was a ‘go,’ Rob Davis and I started talking about the possibility of doing some RiverRun nights. We are very excited to say that these (screenings) are definitely just the first of many possible events with them.”
First up, “we will be showing our perennially popular Late Night Shorts on July 16, and this year’s program includes 10 absurdly shocking and hilarious shorts with everything from nuns on the run to zombies in power-suits,” boasts Davis.
The line-up includes Blue & Hues, Infinite Scroll, Kitty’s Naughty Knickers, Love You Tyler, Nowhere to Nun, Rope-a-Dope, Sixteen Thousand Dollars, Tom Sax in a Clone Pit, Unfinished Business, and Washed. This presentation is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln.
Next, on July 21, comes Lindsay Taylor Jackson’s Navigating Thru, sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Company, what Davis calls “a captivating documentary about women endeavoring to hike the vaunted Appalachian Trail.”
The Appalachian Trail spans some 2,200 miles across 14 states from Georgia to Maine, and annually thousands of people attempt to hike the entire distance. In the end, only one in four will succeed, and only a quarter of them are women. Navigating Thru follows a group of women making that herculean effort, attempting to discover for themselves what it takes to become “the 25% of the 25%.”
“We have had seven nights of drive-in movies at Marketplace, and I am proud to say that all seven nights have sold out,” said Fox. “Advance sales on RiverRun nights are starting out strong, too.”
Fox confirms there are plans to continue the drive-in screenings, and is currently negotiating future films and screening dates.
“With drive-ins allowing in-person shows while allowing for social distancing, I’ve not been surprised at their resurgence,” observed Davis. “Just as RiverRun has adapted to a new environment, our venue partner Marketplace Cinemas has also adapted its business model to become a drive-in instead of a walk-in theater at present. We’ve done some year-round screenings at Marketplace over the last year, and we’re really looking forward to working with them as a festival venue for the first time in 2020.
“Now, a few months later, we’re thrilled to be working with Zack Fox and his team at Marketplace – just showing our films at their drive-in instead of inside their cinema!”
