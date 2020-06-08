Program for Schools Taken from In-Person at Festival to In-Home for Students
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (June 3, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival offered its popular “Films With Class” programming virtually this year in light of the Festival’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, sponsored by Wells Fargo, presents free screenings of carefully selected films in classrooms throughout area schools and, typically, at the annual Festival each spring. This year, Films With Class pivoted to offer films virtually to elementary students from Brunson, Meadowlark and Morgan, elementary schools from which students were going to attend the festival but shifted to e-learning because of coronavirus.
“Although we had to cancel our annual RiverRun 2020 Films With Class student screenings, with the help of generous filmmakers, creative teachers and willing students we were able to reprogram the experience to become home-based virtual screenings,” said Jane McKim, Community Director for RiverRun. “Moreover, the nature of on-line learning has allowed students to explore the animated films in depth and communicate interactively and individually with filmmakers and others involved in the creative process. This experience has yielded great possibilities.”
Teachers offered different strategies to access films. One approach was through the use of Flipgrid,a website that allows teachers to create "grids" to facilitate interactive video discussions amongst designated participants. Students were able to view the films at home, individually record videos in response to a series of film related prompts which filmmakers could see, and to which they could respond. While COVID-19 prevented this year’s unique cinematic in person opportunity for students, it did lift time constraints on the discussion parts of these programs. This allowed for not only a greater number of individual exchanges between students and filmmakers, but depth of expression in many cases.
One of the films featured in Films With Class, Too Much Rain, came straight from Out Of Our Minds Animation Studios in Winston-Salem. The story, inspired by Hurricane Katrina and featuring the art of New Orleans artist Mark Bercier, tells the tale of a little girl, her pet, and her world being swept away in flood waters.
“Too Much Rain was certainly inspired, at first, by the events of Hurricane Katrina,” said John Cernak, the film’s director. “Then there were Hurricanes Rita, Harvey, Sandy and Irene, all devastating storms bringing too much rain, devastating so many, displacing too many. This film seemed like an obvious concept, but it never was, really. And now, with the events of today, its metaphorical meaning becomes much clearer.”
Kelsey Williams, a teacher at Brunson Elementary School, was thrilled to offer a virtual version of Films With Class to her students. “Each week, we had "Film Festival Friday," she said “The kids loved the films, and were incredibly excited to participate! I hope we can continue to work with RiverRun to build this program and participate in the future. It's so important to teach the next generation to be good patrons of the arts in our community.”
