RiverRun delivers award-winning drama Drought

The RiverRun International Film Festival will present a special, one-night-only screening of the award-winning drama Drought this Friday. Tickets are $12 and available at https://riverrunfilm.com/. The film will be available online for viewing for 72 hours, and the screening will also include a look at Elevent, the virtual screening system that will be utilized for the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival, which is scheduled for May 6-16, 2021.
Filmed on location in and around Wilmington, Drought is set in the early 1990s, during the worst drought in modern history, and focuses on Carl (newcomer Owen Scheid), a youngster who is on the autism spectrum, and becomes convinced that a major storm will hit the outskirts of his small town, thereby ending the drought.
As a way of bonding with Carl, his teenaged sister Sam (Hannah Black) decides that she and he will become amateur storm chasers, pursuing it in their mother’s ice-cream truck, which they’ve stolen. Estranged older sister Lillian (Megan Petersen) and friendly neighbor Lewis (Owen’s real-life big brother, Drew Scheid) impetuously decide to accompany them.
What transpires is more than just pursuing a storm, but an in-depth exploration of the ties that bind and those ties that need repairing. Each character must come to terms with his or her own past, the mistakes they’ve made, the tragedies and pitfalls they’ve experienced in their young lives, and attempting an attempt to make a better, happier future for themselves and each other. In short, Drought is a journey of self-discovery.
Jane McNeill, Justin Matthew Smith, Jerry Winsett, Lori Lail Marette, and newcomers Kaitlin Baden and Kelby Roberson round out the cast of Drought, which also marks the feature debut of both executive producer/story writer/screenwriter/co-director Hannah Black (who plays Sam) and executive producer/story writer/co-director Megan Petersen (who plays Lillian).
Drought, which had been scheduled to be shown during last year’s RiverRun festival, won the Independent Spirit Award at the 2020 Naples International Film Festival and the Audience Award for Best Film at the 2020 Vail Film Festival, as well as nominations for the Grand Jury Award for Feature Film at the Dances With Films Festival and the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Naples Film Festival.
In addition to its acclaim and Tarheel State ties, Drought is being presented in anticipation of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2), which was adopted by the United Nations in December 2007 and encourages member states of the United Nations to raise awareness about those affected by autism spectrum disorders throughout the world. It is one of only seven official health-specific United Nations Days.
“We are thrilled to offer Drought for one night only, and the timing just in advance of World Autism Awareness Day could not be more perfect,” said RiverRun executive director Rob Davis. “Having the opportunity to show a North Carolina-born film is always a special treat, and we are so glad that the cancellation of the 2020 festival doesn’t mean that our audience won’t have the chance to see this wonderful piece of work.”
For more information, call (336) 724-1502 or visit the official RiverRun website, which is regularly updated: http://riverrunfilm.com/.
