The RiverRun International Film Festival gets the New Year off to a roaring start with A Silver Celebration: RiverRun @ 25, which will he held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 21st, 2023, at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. This commemoration of RiverRun’s 25th anniversary will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, a silent auction of various film events and memorabilia, and probably a surprise or two. Tickets are $50 and are currently on sale at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
For a quarter of a century, most of it headquartered in Winston-Salem, the RiverRun International Film Festival has brought the magic of movies to appreciative and enthusiastic audiences. Not the big-budget special-effects extravaganzas that dominate multiplexes, but the more modest (and often more affecting) independent films — both features and shorts — that otherwise might not have played here theatrically.
In addition to the festival itself, RiverRun has instituted several year-round programs (including “RiverRun Retro” and “Films With Class”) that have entertained and enlightened local audiences of all ages. Such legendary screen luminaries as Cliff Robertson, Bill Pullman, Ned Beatty, Piper Laurie, Jane Alexander, Veronica Cartwright, Karen Allen, Celia Weston, and Richard Benjamin and Paula Prentiss have been bestowed with the festival’s annual “Master of Cinema” awards, and RiverRun has become an ingrained part of the cultural fabric of Winston-Salem and the state of North Carolina.
“The festival would not have grown the way it has or be as successful as it were it not for enthusiastic, loyal, and steadfast audiences,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “I also think it’s important to recognize Dale Pollock’s role in bringing the festival from Brevard to Winston-Salem in its early years. We have only presented our Visionary Award one time, and that was during our 20th anniversary when we presented it to Dale in recognition of his role in bringing the festival to this part of the state.”
Indeed, it was Pollock, the two-time dean of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) who engineered RiverRun’s move from its original home in Brevard to Winston-Salem in 2003.
“It’s hard for me to believe that RiverRun has been a vital part of the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County arts ecosystem for a quarter of a century,” Pollock marveled. “When the festival started in 1998 in Brevard, no one imagined that it would end up here. Our region has embraced RiverRun and made it the successful international film festival it is. Under Rob Davis’ stewardship, RiverRun has thrived and become one of the best regional film festivals in the country.”
“Festival work is hard work, but it’s also fun especially in terms of all the people one meets, whether fundraising or working with filmmakers, and seeing the joy on the faces of audience members and filmmakers alike is a very rewarding experience,” said Davis. “I’ve worked with a lot of workplace teams throughout my career, and I’ve never encountered such an impressive group of professional, dedicated, and enthusiastic team members that we have at RiverRun. It’s a pleasure to work with such a talented group, and we all have a pretty terrific sense of humor!”
Pollock concurs. “Mary Dossinger and her programming staff have proved to be expert in what they do and deserve much of the credit for the innovative mix of foreign and domestic features and short films,” he said. “The fact that we are an Oscar-qualifying festival in two short film categories (animated short and documentary short) validates our programming approach.”
“The event is celebrating a true Winston-Salem gem — one that is a treasure not only to the local community, but to the entire region as a showcase for the vibrant filmmaking that happens across the state and the artists who make those films,” said Deborah LaVine, the current UNCSA School of Filmmaking dean and a member of RiverRun’s board of directors. “I’ve been thrilled to be a small part of the (celebration) planning. RiverRun introduces a wide breadth of cinematic experiences to audiences who love movies.”
The success of the RiverRun International Film Festival was interrupted — although not impeded — by the cancellation of the 2021 festival due to the COVID pandemic, and again Davis praised the staff and volunteers for dealing with this unforeseen hurdle.
“I had said even prior to the pandemic that the RiverRun team was a truly adaptable group of professionals,” Davis said. “I had already been impressed by their willingness to embrace and produce year-round programming that was a huge increase compared to earlier years. With the pandemic, we knew we had to adapt our business model in order to survive, and although we had never operated a virtual cinema, we were in the ‘virtual cinema business’ within weeks of our live event being canceled and used social media and our e-newsletter to stay in touch with our audiences and supporters.”
The 25th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 13-22, 2023, and the groundwork is already being laid in place.
“We are still formulating the 2023 festival, but I suspect we will have some sort of online component again,” Davis said. “Last year, our first online ticket sampler was sold to an individual in Burbank, California, so the virtual cinema has expanded our audience base beyond the immediate area. We have more than 1,740 submissions for the 2023 festival, which is up from 1,676 last year.”
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
