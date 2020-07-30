Film to begin streaming online July 31
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced that one of the films from its RiverRun Arts program, Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, will be available for streaming online beginning Friday, July 31.
Human rights become profoundly personal when Ai Weiwei, China’s most famous artist, transforms Alcatraz Island prison into an astonishing expression of socially-engaged art focused on the plight of the unjustly incarcerated. At the core of the installation, called @Large, were portraits of prisoners of conscience coupled with the opportunity to write letters of solidarity to the imprisoned.
In her impassioned and powerful film, director Cheryl Haines captures this monumental exhibition from conception to fruition, and as well visits current and former prisoners, including American whistleblower Chelsea Manning, to learn how these letters were vital to their survival.
Tickets for Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly will be just $10 and will be available beginning Friday, July 31 on the RiverRun website at https://riverrunfilm.com/film/ai-weiwei-yours-truly/. Quite generously, 50% of the ticket sales will come directly back to RiverRun thanks to First Run Features.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
