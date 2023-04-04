Festival Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with ‘L’immensità’ and ‘Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes’ to Open and ‘Ride Above’ to Close
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 3 2023) – The 2023 RiverRun International Film Festival, celebrating its Silver Anniversary this year, will take place April 13-22 and will feature screenings of 174 selections culled from a pool of over 1,700 submitted films
Venues will include Crossnore Communities for Children, Hanesbrands Theatre, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Marketplace Cinemas, and UNCSA in Winston-Salem, and RED Cinemas in Greensboro.
Tickets are on sale to members April 3-5 and to the general public on April 6. The complete schedule, full film descriptions and all ticketing is available online at riverrunfilm.com.
Master of Cinema Awards this year will be given to Karen Allen and Tom Schulman, celebrating their careers and significant contributions to cinema. Allen is an alum of RiverRun, and while she is here her new film A STAGE OF TWILIGHT will be screened. One of her classics, STARMAN, will also be featured. Schulman is an Oscar-winning screenwriter whose new film, DOUBLE DOWN SOUTH, will be shown this year. Additionally, RiverRun will screen HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS, which features one of his screenplays.
Opening night will feature L’IMMENSITÀ, which stars Penelope Cruz and is set in 1970s Rome. The film premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and is an ode to adolescence, set against a euphoric Italian pop music backdrop. While the film is certainly a drama of a dysfunctional family, its glorious pop-choreography escapist fantasy sequences are quite spectacular and a real treat.
Also on opening night, MAX ROACH: THE DRUM ALSO WALTZES will screen. Made by Academy Award nominee (and multi-time RiverRun alum) Sam Pollard and Ben Shapiro, this film explores the life and music of the legendary drummer, composer, bandleader, and social activist.
The 2023 closing night film will be RIDE ABOVE, telling the story of Zoe (Carmen Kassovitz) who grows up among horses at her parents' stud farm and dreams of becoming a jockey and forms a deep bond with a young horse. A terrible accident threatens to end their racing careers, but they fight to reach victory together.“RiverRun is pleased to host two world premieres in 2023, THE MAGIC HOURS, a narrative co-produced by Peter Fonda and the last film in which he appeared, and THE GREAT DIVIDE, an intense documentary about the gun debate,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “We also have an especially strong group of North Carolina stories this year, including SHADOW OF A WHEELabout a group of 31 North Carolina teenagers who undertook a 3,600-mile coast-to-coast bicycle journey in 1982 to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis. We are also featuring a group of Winston stories spotlighting local stories and filmmakers.
“We will also present a number of exceptional music films this year spanning jazz, film music, pop, and country. HUNG UP ON A DREAM tells the story of the iconic English rock group The Zombies, IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL is a new documentary about the Indigo Girls, and ENNIO profiles Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone.
Free panels this year reflect the broad diversity that has characterized the festival since its inception. Topics include a local initiative that has garnered national attention and is serving as an inspiration to other cities, an examination of documentary ethics and what happens to documentary subjects when the cameras stop rolling, and a look at how a film examines the role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial oppression that these symbols help maintain. Additionally, RiverRun will host the 12th Annual Pitch Fest during which student documentary filmmakers will pitch their ideas to a panel of professional judges, who will provide constructive feedback to all participants and award cash prizes for the top two presentations.
Information about these and all other events is available at riverrunfilm.com.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Big names. Big talents. Big films. RiverRun’s Special Screenings offer audiences a chance to catch an early glimpse of films destined for the multiplex.
OPENING NIGHT #1
L’IMMENSITÀ
Presented by PNC
Rome, 1970s: a world that straddles new neighborhoods being created, TV variety shows still in black and white, societal advances, and family models that now seem outdated. Clara (Penélope Cruz) and Felice (Vincenzo Amato) have just moved into a new apartment. Their marriage has reached a point of no return: they no longer love each other, but they can’t seem to leave each other either. The film premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice Film Festival as an ode to adolescence, set against a euphoric Italian pop music backdrop.
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 13 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
*This film is screening in-person only*
OPENING NIGHT #2
MAX ROACH: THE DRUM ALSO WALTZES
Presented by PNC
Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes, made by Academy Award nominee (and multi-time RiverRun alum) Sam Pollard and Ben Shapiro,explores the life and music of the legendary drummer, composer, bandleader, and social activist through a remarkable series of creative peaks, struggles, and personal reinventions—from the Jim Crow era to the Civil Rights years, surveying the heady days of post-war modern jazz to hip hop and beyond.
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 13 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 18 / 2:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - $6
*This film is screening in-person only*
CENTERPIECE SCREENING
JUDY BLUME FOREVER
Sponsored by Stone’s Throw Films
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
Fresh from its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, this incredible documentary features the life and work of the iconic author Judy Blume and the generations of readers whose lives were changed by her work. It examines her unquestionable impact on pop culture and the numerous controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex.
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
CLOSING NIGHT
RIDE ABOVE (TEMPÊTE)
Presented by PNC
Sponsored by Susan Gray Law
Starring Mélanie Laurent and Pio Marmaï, this French language epic follows a teenager who is raised with horses at her parent’s racehorse stable and has a deep exceptional bond with one young horse. An accident threatens to bring their racing careers to an end, but they battle together to achieve victory.
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
BLACKBERRY
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 16 / 4:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 19 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
DOUBLE DOWN SOUTH
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
ENNIO
Sponsored by Karen McHugh
Susan Von Cannon & Franklyn Millman
Marketing Partner: W-S Symphony
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 3:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE FORGER (DER PASSFÄLSCHER)
Sponsored by John C. Larson and the Triad Jewish Film Festival
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE GREAT DIVIDE
*World Premiere*
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE GROTTO
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
APRIL 21 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL
Sponsored by Tanger Center
OUT at the Movies FF
Marketing Partner: W-S Symphony
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE MAGIC HOURS
*World Premiere*
Sponsored by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 21 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6
A STAGE OF TWILIGHT
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 17 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
WILD LIFE
Sponsored by Billie & Chip Cole
Margaret Norfleet Neff & Bill Struever
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
RE: VISION INDEPENDENT COMPETITION
Emerging talents. Representing some of the very best independent films of the year, the six films in this section are eligible for jury prizes and the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP Audience Award.
B-SIDE: FOR TAYLOR
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 21 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – $6
THE DEN
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 18 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 19 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6
EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1 - $6
APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
*This film is screening in-person only*
KINDLING
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 18 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 - $6
Preceded by: DECEMBER
KNOW YOUR PLACE
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 17 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6
*This film is screening in-person only*
TRAPPED BALLOON
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 1:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE – $6
APRIL 16 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Compelling stories told with innovative style. RiverRun helps audiences see the world through the eyes of others by showcasing some of the year’s best real-life stories. The six films in the Documentary Competition are eligible for jury prizes and the RiverRun Audience Award.
BAD PRESS
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 5:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 16 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
DUSTY & STONES
Sponsored by Peggy & Bill Reingold
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
KING COAL
Sponsored by Stephanie Nelson
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 21 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 22 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
*This film is screening in-person only*
RACIST TREES
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 18 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE – $6
*This film is screening in-person only*
THIS MUCH WE KNOW
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – $6
APRIL 19 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
TIME BOMB Y2K
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 5:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
FOCUS
Festival favorites too good to miss. RiverRun’s Focus sidebar offers an eclectic mix of films from emerging talents, RiverRun alums, and veteran filmmakers alike. The films in this section are all eligible for the RiverRun Audience Award.
CROWS ARE WHITE
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
GOLDEN YEARS (DIE GOLDENEN JAHRE)
Sponsored by OUT at the Movies Film Festival
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 2:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE – $6
APRIL 18 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE GRAB
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 2:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6
APRIL 15 / 12:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
HALFWAY TO AMARILLO
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
HOW TO GET YOUR PARENTS TO DIVORCE
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
Preceded by: THREE GRAINS OF SALT
HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
MISSISSIPPI RIVER STYX
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
MY SAILOR, MY LOVE
Sponsored by Clare Fader RE
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1 – $6
APRIL 19 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
*This film is screening in-person only*
SOFT LIQUID CENTER
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 9:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
SUBJECT
Sponsored by The Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 17 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
(WE WILL SPEAK)
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 18 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
RIVERRUN ARTS
Art on Film. Part of our year-round curatorial programming, the RiverRun Arts banner encompasses any film that highlights the importance of art in our world. From the written word to huge exhibitions and events, art plays a vital role in our daily lives, and we want to highlight these incredible artists in the Festival and all year long.
BLIND EYE ARTIST
Sponsored by Kelly & Dave Jacobius
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
ELLIS
Sponsored by Stephanie Nelson
Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS 1
HUNG UP ON A DREAM
Sponsored by Mayor Allen Joines
Marketing Partner: Heyday Vintage Guitars and Amps
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 7:30PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
ME & THE BEASTS
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
Preceded by: HE CAN SLEEP ON THE COUCH
SLOANE: A JAZZ SINGER
Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 3:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 21 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
SQUARING THE CIRCLE (THE STORY OF HIPGNOSIS)
Sponsored by: Tiffany Jones & Martin Sledge
Marketing Partner: Heyday Vintage Guitars and Amps
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
GLOBAL CURRENTS
A cinema passport around the world. Film can take audiences to places they have never been before and teach them about the wide world outside our doors. These films are from all over the globe and show wide-ranging stories you might never see anywhere else.
AMERIKATSI
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 6:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
*This film is screening in-person only*
THE LAST FARMER
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN
Sponsored by Denise Gunter
Nelson Mullins and Katherine Reeves Creative
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
APRIL 20 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6
*This film is screening in-person only*
PIAFFE
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 9:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
*This film is screening in-person only*
Preceded by: HEPTAPUS
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Preserving cinematic history. Every year we like to highlight archival films throughout the Festival. Whether for our free community screenings or partnered with film historians and/or our Master of Cinema guests, these films are a great way to see archival films again on the big screen.
HIGHWAY 301
Sponsored by Mitchell Prime Properties
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 14 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE - FREE
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS
Sponsored by Jane & Redge Hanes and ABC45
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / GATES OPEN 6:30PM AND FILM BEGINS AT 8:00PM OR WHEN DARK / CROSSNORE FARM – 1001 REYNOLDA DRIVE – FREE
SHANGHAI EXPRESS
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 5:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
SNAKES ON A PLANE
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 8:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
STARMAN
Sponsored by The Merchants in the West End
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
Sponsored by Karen & Matt Coleman and Mitchell Prime Properties
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 1:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE - FREE
CAROLINA STORIES
Home grown stories. This section features films that focus on stories made in or about our great Carolina region.
AN AMERICAN LOVE STORY
Sponsored by Margaret Norfleet Neff & Bill Struever
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
BLESSED UNREST
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
GO ON, BE BRAVE
Sponsored by the Lindsey Miller Charitable Foundation
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
HERO
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
MY NAME IS MERLE
Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Film Commission
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 19 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
Preceded by: CHANGES IN THE WIND
THE PROBLEM OF THE HERO
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
THE RIVER RUNS ON
Sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. & Kilpatrick Townsend
Preceded by: A SOUND RIVER
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / KILPATRICK TOWNSEND (OUTDOORS)
APRIL 20 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
SHADOW OF A WHEEL
Sponsored by Mock Orange Bikes
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
SUSAN
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
Preceded by: CURTSY
TABLEAU
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
FILMS WITH CLASS
Teaching through film. RiverRun recognizes the unique and critical role arts education plays in reaching students in and outside the classroom. Through our free education program, Films With Class, we present screenings of carefully selected films during the school year and at the Festival each spring. In these two shorts blocks, we chose short films that will work with the current curriculum to teach students through film.
FILMS WITH CLASS MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS PROGRAM
RATING: TN TEEN+
Contains mild adult themes
Runtime: 100 MIN.
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
13 DRIVER’S LICENSES
U.S. Premiere
EARTHBOUND: NZAMBI MATEE
GROWING UP BEHIND BARBED WIRE
World Premiere
SURVIVING CLOTILDA
FILMS WITH CLASS SHORTS PROGRAM – ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
RATING: FM - Appropriate for ages 8+
Runtime: 58 MIN.
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 20 / 4:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE – $6
CANDLELIGHT
HAM
HELLO TO ME IN 100 YEARS
I AM FROM PALESTINE
PIROUETTE
THE SOCIAL CHAMELEON
WITCHFAIRY
U.S. Premiere
SHORTS BLOCKS
NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
117 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Contains adult language and themes
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 1:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 18 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
THE BREAKTHROUGH
CARMEN & MOONY
COUSINS
FATHER’S DAY
MYSORE MAGIC
PLEASE HOLD THE LINE
PRAGMA
ROCKET FUEL
NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
112 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Contains adult language and situations
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 21 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
DANAVAN
JUNGLEFOWL
LEGS
MORE THAN HAIR
RUNAWAY
SWIM CAPTAIN
TAKE ME HOME
THURSDAY
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
109 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Contains mild adult language and some dark images or descriptions of violence
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2
APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
*This shorts program will only be available virtually April 14–19*
BELONGINGS
CHICKEN STORIES
EVERYTHING WRONG AND NOWHERE TO GO
FRESHWATER
HOW WE GET FREE
OASIS
SWIMMING THROUGH
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
111 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Contains some dark descriptions and images as well as mild adult language
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 18 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
ABOUT MEMORY AND LOSS
BREAKING SILENCE
A CHOCOLATE LENS
THE FOUNDRY
IN THE BUBBLE WITH JAIME
UKRAINIANS IN EXILE
WILD MAGNOLIAS
ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
102 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
APRIL 21 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1
CURIOSA
DRONE
EUROPE BY BIDON
ISLAND
KAFKA’S DOLL
LETTER TO A PIG
NINETY-FIVE SENSES
THE RECORD
ZOON
ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
100 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE
ECCE
ICE MERCHANTS
KOLAJ
U.S. Premiere
MORNING JOY
NYANGA
World Premiere
REGULAR RABBIT
SALVATION HAS NO NAME
THE TEMPLE
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS
75 MIN.
RATING: FM - Appropriate for ages 8+
Sponsored by ABC45 and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home of the Carolina Classic Fair
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 15 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - FREE
APRIL 22 / 10:00AM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - FREE
BONDERS
BUON FERRAGOSTO
DISTANCE
FEELING SPECIAL
KAGHATI
“MEET CUTE”
THE MOST BORING GRANNY IN THE WHOLE WORLD
PROCESSING MAGIC
TOWN HALL SQUARE
U.S. Premiere
WITCHFAIRY
U.S. Premiere
LATE NIGHT SHORTS
98 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Winston Factory Lofts
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 10:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
ASHKASHA
BLEEP
FIRST TIME
GOD LEVEL
GOOD BOY!
INCOMPLETE
JACQUES
MIRRORMIRROR
OLD TRICKS
SCAM
THE UGLY RUG
WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM ONE: DOCUMENTARIES
91 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
APRIL 20 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
BECOMING YAMAZUSHI
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOIL
I’M THE GIRL – THE STORY OF A PHOTOGRAPH
IN THE REARVIEW
JACOB’S FIRST MANDOLIN
MAKING WAVES: THE COCOA CINNAMON STORY
VOTE YES FOR ASHEBORO
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM TWO: NARRATIVES
113 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 20 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
ALOHA
THE CASE OF THE PARKING LOT MURDERER
FIREFLIES SAVE THE NIGHT
FIRST MEMORY
FOOD FOR WOLVES
THE FOREST WOMEN
GABRIELA
IN THE DEAD OF LIGHT
ORIGIN STORY
PICK UP STICK
PIECE OF CAKE
SAMMY, WITHOUT STRINGS
SONATA
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM THREE: WINSTON STORIES
67 MIN.
RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 5:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
0530: RIDING IN THE DARK
IN HER ABSENCE
OUTSIDE LINE
RIVERRUN AT RED CINEMAS
Collaboration. Thanks to a partnership with RED Cinemas, an upscale movie theater in Greensboro, RiverRun is further expanding its reach in the Triad! We are screening multiple films, from different sections of our program, in an effort to allow more people to experience all that RiverRun has to offer.
Sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust
RED CINEMAS SCREENINGS
A STAGE OF TWILIGHT
APRIL 17 / 5:30PM
IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL
APRIL 17 / 8:00PM
(WE WILL SPEAK)
APRIL 18 / 5:30PM
L’IMMENSITÀ
APRIL 18 / 8:00PM
MY NAME IS MERLE
APRIL 19 / 5:30PM
THE FORGER
APRIL 19 / 8:00PM
THE RIVER RUNS ON
APRIL 20 / 5:30PM
SHADOW OF A WHEEL
APRIL 20 / 8:00PM
FREE FAMILY FILMS
All events listed below are FREE and open to the public!
RiverRun has put together another fantastic line-up of free events for audiences of all ages for our annual Family Day! Beginning with our Saturday Morning Cartoons and ending with a screening under the stars, we hope to have you all join in the fun!
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS
Each year, RiverRun presents our own version of Saturday Morning Cartoons to our young audiences. We search high and low for the best new animated shorts that we think will appeal to both children and adults alike. This year, we have a wide array of films encompassing many different interesting animation techniques and stories. Our Saturday Morning Cartoons truly have a little something for all ages! Runtime: 73 MIN.
Sponsored by ABC45 and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home of the Carolina Classic Fair
APRIL 15 & 22 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE & REYNOLDS PLACE – FREE
MARKETPLACE SCREENING
Sponsored by ABC45
MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER
APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS – FREE
OUTDOOR EVENING SCREENING
APRIL 15 / 6:30 DOORS OPEN – FILM WILL BEGIN AT 8:00PM OR WHEN DARK / CROSSNORE FARM – 1001 REYNOLDA DRIVE – FREE
HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS
Screening sponsored by Jane & Redge Hanes, Crossnore Communities for Children and ABC45
PANELS / GALA / EVENTS
Closing Night Gala
Hanesbrands Theatre – 209 North Spruce Street - $25
Toast our Silver Anniversary Festival! Join us for our Closing Night Gala at the Hanesbrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem as we wrap up RiverRun 2023! This event will feature live music by The Radio Sparks, catering from Delicious by Shereen, Stella & Foothills beer, wine from North Carolina wineries, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola soft drinks, and fun with It’s a Photo Booth Life.
Open to Festival guests, filmmakers and VIP badge holders, and the public.
RiverRun Rendezvous
Downtown Winston-Salem
Open to everyone: Want a place to go unwind and have a drink after a full day of film screenings? Stop by one of these excellent downtown Winston-Salem bars for a craft beer or specialty cocktail! Follow our social media or theirs for daily specials!
Fair Witness
290 E. 4th St., Winston-Salem
Foothills Brewing
638 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem
Fiddlin’ Fish
772 Trade St., Winston-Salem
Radar Brewing Company
216 E. 9th St., Winston-Salem
PANELS
*All panels are FREE and open to the public unless otherwise specified*
DOCUMENTING SYMBOLISM AND ITS EFFECTS: MELTDOWN IN DIXIE
Directed by Orangeburg, South Carolina native Emily Harrold, Meltdown in Dixie explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century through a local look at a battle over a flag flying outside an ice cream shop, the Edisto River Creamery. The film follows the owner of the Creamery as he tries to bring the flag down. Countering this, the film also profiles the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who want to keep the flag flying. The film explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial oppression that these symbols help maintain.
As the filmmaker has stated, “The role of Confederate symbols in our society today is a very charged and dividing issue. While it was hard to turn the camera on my hometown on such a controversial subject, I believe the film offers insights on all sides of the issue. I hope the film encourages audiences to more openly consider their feelings on the topic and acknowledge the legacy of hurt that Confederate symbols continue to uphold.” Join us for the 40-minute film followed by a discussion with the filmmaker.
APRIL 16 / 2:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Special Guests: Emily Harrold, RiverRun Alum and 2023
Spark Honoree and Jim Steele, WSNC 90.5 FM,
Winston-Salem State University
BRIDGING A COMMUNITY: THE CREATIVE CORRIDORS COALITION STORY
The Creative Corridors Coalition is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization founded in 2007, two years after the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced plans to completely rebuild a one-mile stretch of Business 40, now called Salem Parkway, in downtown Winston-Salem. Since that time, Creative Corridors volunteers have initiated and participated in hundreds of community meetings, organized dozens of community events, and worked tirelessly alongside city and state officials to ensure the project would capture the city’s devotion to arts, culture, and innovation. The Coalition secured $5 million in funding to commission world-class designs for iconic bridge architecture and roadway betterments that has distinguished Winston-Salem as a place of accomplishment. Their vision is to build a Green, Artful, Iconic Network . . .to create a GAIN in the City of Arts & Innovation.
A new, short film documents the history of the Creative Corridors Coalition and profiles its pioneering work benefiting Winston-Salem and serving as an inspiration to other cities. A panel discussion will follow the screening.
APRIL 19 / 3:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Special Guests: Allen Joines, Mayor City of Winston-Salem; Fleming El-Amin, Creative Corridors Board Member and former Forsyth County Commissioner; Brenda Fulmore, Executive Director of Creative Corridors; Pat Ivey, Department of Transportation
12TH ANNUAL PITCH FEST
STUDENT DOCUMENTARY FILM COMPETITION
Join us for our annual competition where student documentary filmmakers pitch their ideas to a panel of jurors, who provide feedback and award cash prizes to the first and second place winners. Schools participating this year include (at time of publication) Appalachian State University, Elon University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest University.
APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Special Guest Judges: Nicole Eure, PBS NC; Chris Everett, Southern Documentary Fund; Jonna McKone, filmmaker
DOCUMENTARY ETHICS: WHAT HAPPENS TO SUBJECTS WHEN THE CAMERAS STOP ROLLING?
In conjunction with a screening of the documentary Subject, RiverRun is pleased to host a panel examining the important question of documentary ethics pertaining to the effects a film can have on its subjects. Unpacking the responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking, Subject puts some of the most successful documentary films of the past three decades under the microscope revealing the impact their commercial success has had on the lives of the onscreen participants.
Featuring Arthur Agee, a participant in Subject and in the critically acclaimed film Hoop Dreams, and Peter Gilbert, Producer and Director of Cinematography for Hoop Dreams, the panel discussion will offer insight into the filmmaker-participant relationship and what it means to be a participant in a documentary during the filmmaking process and long after.
APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Special Guests: Arthur Agee (Hoop Dreams) and Peter Gilbert, Creative Director and Outreach Professor of Practice, Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program and Producer and Director of Cinematography for Hoop Dreams
RIVERRUN SPONSORS
The RiverRun International Film Festival’s sponsors help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title & Presenting Sponsors: Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, UNCSA
Marquee Sponsors: Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary this year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13–22, 2023.
