Festival Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with ‘L’immensità’ and ‘Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes’ to Open and ‘Ride Above’ to Close

 WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 3 2023) – The 2023 RiverRun International Film Festival, celebrating its Silver Anniversary this year, will take place April 13-22 and will feature screenings of 174 selections culled from a pool of over 1,700 submitted films 

Venues will include Crossnore Communities for Children, Hanesbrands Theatre, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Marketplace Cinemas, and UNCSA in Winston-Salem, and RED Cinemas in Greensboro.

Tickets are on sale to members April 3-5 and to the general public on April 6. The complete schedule, full film descriptions and all ticketing is available online at riverrunfilm.com.

RiverRun.png

Master of Cinema Awards this year will be given to Karen Allen and Tom Schulman, celebrating their careers and significant contributions to cinema. Allen is an alum of RiverRun, and while she is here her new film A STAGE OF TWILIGHT will be screened. One of her classics, STARMAN, will also be featured. Schulman is an Oscar-winning screenwriter whose new film, DOUBLE DOWN SOUTH, will be shown this year. Additionally, RiverRun will screen HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS, which features one of his screenplays.

Opening night will feature L’IMMENSITÀ, which stars Penelope Cruz and is set in 1970s Rome. The film premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and is an ode to adolescence, set against a euphoric Italian pop music backdrop. While the film is certainly a drama of a dysfunctional family, its glorious pop-choreography escapist fantasy sequences are quite spectacular and a real treat. 

Also on opening night, MAX ROACH: THE DRUM ALSO WALTZES will screen. Made by Academy Award nominee (and multi-time RiverRun alum) Sam Pollard and Ben Shapiro, this film explores the life and music of the legendary drummer, composer, bandleader, and social activist.

The 2023 closing night film will be RIDE ABOVE, telling the story of Zoe (Carmen Kassovitz) who grows up among horses at her parents' stud farm and dreams of becoming a jockey and forms a deep bond with a young horse. A terrible accident threatens to end their racing careers, but they fight to reach victory together.“RiverRun is pleased to host two world premieres in 2023, THE MAGIC HOURS, a narrative co-produced by Peter Fonda and the last film in which he appeared, and THE GREAT DIVIDE, an intense documentary about the gun debate,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “We also have an especially strong group of North Carolina stories this year, including SHADOW OF A WHEELabout a group of 31 North Carolina teenagers who undertook a 3,600-mile coast-to-coast bicycle journey in 1982 to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis. We are also featuring a group of Winston stories spotlighting local stories and filmmakers. 

“We will also present a number of exceptional music films this year spanning jazz, film music, pop, and country. HUNG UP ON A DREAM tells the story of the iconic English rock group The Zombies, IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL is a new documentary about the Indigo Girls, and ENNIO profiles Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone. 

Free panels this year reflect the broad diversity that has characterized the festival since its inception. Topics include a local initiative that has garnered national attention and is serving as an inspiration to other cities, an examination of documentary ethics and what happens to documentary subjects when the cameras stop rolling, and a look at how a film examines the role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial oppression that these symbols help maintain. Additionally, RiverRun will host the 12th Annual Pitch Fest during which student documentary filmmakers will pitch their ideas to a panel of professional judges, who will provide constructive feedback to all participants and award cash prizes for the top two presentations.

Information about these and all other events is available at riverrunfilm.com.

 

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

 

Big names. Big talents. Big films.  RiverRun’s Special Screenings offer audiences a chance to catch an early glimpse of films destined for the multiplex.

 

OPENING NIGHT #1

L’IMMENSITÀ

 

Presented by PNC

 

Rome, 1970s: a world that straddles new neighborhoods being created, TV variety shows still in black and white, societal advances, and family models that now seem outdated. Clara (Penélope Cruz) and Felice (Vincenzo Amato) have just moved into a new apartment. Their marriage has reached a point of no return: they no longer love each other, but they can’t seem to leave each other either. The film premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice Film Festival as an ode to adolescence, set against a euphoric Italian pop music backdrop.

 

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 13 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

*This film is screening in-person only*                                     

 

OPENING NIGHT #2

MAX ROACH: THE DRUM ALSO WALTZES

 

Presented by PNC

Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra

 

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes, made by Academy Award nominee (and multi-time RiverRun alum) Sam Pollard and Ben Shapiro,explores the life and music of the legendary drummer, composer, bandleader, and social activist through a remarkable series of creative peaks, struggles, and personal reinventions—from the Jim Crow era to the Civil Rights years, surveying the heady days of post-war modern jazz to hip hop and beyond.

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 13 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

APRIL 18 / 2:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - $6   

*This film is screening in-person only*         

 

CENTERPIECE SCREENING

JUDY BLUME FOREVER

 

Sponsored by Stone’s Throw Films

Marketing Partner: Bookmarks

 

Fresh from its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, this incredible documentary features the life and work of the iconic author Judy Blume and the generations of readers whose lives were changed by her work. It examines her unquestionable impact on pop culture and the numerous controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex.

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

CLOSING NIGHT

RIDE ABOVE (TEMPÊTE)

 

Presented by PNC

Sponsored by Susan Gray Law

 

Starring Mélanie Laurent and Pio Marmaï, this French language epic follows a teenager who is raised with horses at her parent’s racehorse stable and has a deep exceptional bond with one young horse. An accident threatens to bring their racing careers to an end, but they battle together to achieve victory.

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

BLACKBERRY

 

Marketing Partner: Bookmarks

 

In-Person Screenings: APRIL 16 / 4:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

    APRIL 19 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE 

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

DOUBLE DOWN SOUTH

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                 APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

ENNIO

 

Sponsored by Karen McHugh

                        Susan Von Cannon & Franklyn Millman

Marketing Partner: W-S Symphony

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 3:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE FORGER (DER PASSFÄLSCHER)

 

Sponsored by John C. Larson and the Triad Jewish Film Festival

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

                                                APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE GREAT DIVIDE

*World Premiere*

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE GROTTO

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

                                                APRIL 21 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL

 

Sponsored by Tanger Center

                          OUT at the Movies FF

Marketing Partner: W-S Symphony

 

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

                                                APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE MAGIC HOURS

*World Premiere*

 

Sponsored by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                APRIL 21 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6

 

A STAGE OF TWILIGHT

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                APRIL 17 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

 

WILD LIFE

 

Sponsored by Billie & Chip Cole

                          Margaret Norfleet Neff & Bill Struever

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

 

RE: VISION INDEPENDENT COMPETITION

 

Emerging talents. Representing some of the very best independent films of the year, the six films in this section are eligible for jury prizes and the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP Audience Award.

 

B-SIDE: FOR TAYLOR

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 20 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 21 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – $6

 

THE DEN

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 18 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 19 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6

 

EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1 - $6

                                                  APRIL 15 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

 

KINDLING

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                  APRIL 18 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 - $6

 

Preceded by: DECEMBER

 

KNOW YOUR PLACE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 17 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

TRAPPED BALLOON

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 1:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE – $6

                                                APRIL 16 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

 

Compelling stories told with innovative style. RiverRun helps audiences see the world through the eyes of others by showcasing some of the year’s best real-life stories.  The six films in the Documentary Competition are eligible for jury prizes and the RiverRun Audience Award.

 

BAD PRESS

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS:  APRIL 14 / 5:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

                                                  APRIL 16 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

 

DUSTY & STONES

 

Sponsored by Peggy & Bill Reingold

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 7:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

                                                APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

KING COAL

 

Sponsored by Stephanie Nelson

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 21 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 22 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

RACIST TREES

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 18 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE – $6

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THIS MUCH WE KNOW

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – $6

                                                APRIL 19 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

TIME BOMB Y2K

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 5:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

FOCUS

 

Festival favorites too good to miss. RiverRun’s Focus sidebar offers an eclectic mix of films from emerging talents, RiverRun alums, and veteran filmmakers alike. The films in this section are all eligible for the RiverRun Audience Award.

 

CROWS ARE WHITE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

GOLDEN YEARS (DIE GOLDENEN JAHRE)

 

Sponsored by OUT at the Movies Film Festival

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 2:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE – $6

                                                APRIL 18 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE GRAB

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 2:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6

                                                APRIL 15 / 12:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

HALFWAY TO AMARILLO

 

Marketing Partner: Bookmarks

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

HOW TO GET YOUR PARENTS TO DIVORCE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

Preceded by: THREE GRAINS OF SALT

 

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 14 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

MISSISSIPPI RIVER STYX

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

MY SAILOR, MY LOVE

 

Sponsored by Clare Fader RE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1 – $6

                                                APRIL 19 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

SOFT LIQUID CENTER

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 9:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

SUBJECT

 

Sponsored by The Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

                                                  APRIL 17 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

(WE WILL SPEAK)

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

                                                APRIL 18 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

 

RIVERRUN ARTS

 

Art on Film. Part of our year-round curatorial programming, the RiverRun Arts banner encompasses any film that highlights the importance of art in our world. From the written word to huge exhibitions and events, art plays a vital role in our daily lives, and we want to highlight these incredible artists in the Festival and all year long.

 

BLIND EYE ARTIST

 

Sponsored by Kelly & Dave Jacobius

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

ELLIS

 

Sponsored by Stephanie Nelson

Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS 1

 

HUNG UP ON A DREAM

 

Sponsored by Mayor Allen Joines

Marketing Partner: Heyday Vintage Guitars and Amps

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 7:30PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

ME & THE BEASTS

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

Preceded by: HE CAN SLEEP ON THE COUCH

                       

 

SLOANE: A JAZZ SINGER

 

Marketing Partner: Camel City Jazz Orchestra

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 3:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

                                                APRIL 21 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

SQUARING THE CIRCLE (THE STORY OF HIPGNOSIS)

 

Sponsored by: Tiffany Jones & Martin Sledge

Marketing Partner:  Heyday Vintage Guitars and Amps

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 17 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

GLOBAL CURRENTS

 

A cinema passport around the world. Film can take audiences to places they have never been before and teach them about the wide world outside our doors. These films are from all over the globe and show wide-ranging stories you might never see anywhere else.

 

AMERIKATSI

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 6:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

THE LAST FARMER

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 7:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN

 

Sponsored by Denise Gunter

                           Nelson Mullins and Katherine Reeves Creative

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

                                                APRIL 20 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2 – $6

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

PIAFFE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 9:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

*This film is screening in-person only*

 

Preceded by: HEPTAPUS

 

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Preserving cinematic history. Every year we like to highlight archival films throughout the Festival. Whether for our free community screenings or partnered with film historians and/or our Master of Cinema guests, these films are a great way to see archival films again on the big screen. 

HIGHWAY 301

 

Sponsored by Mitchell Prime Properties

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING:  APRIL 14 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE - FREE

 

HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS

 

Sponsored by Jane & Redge Hanes and ABC45

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / GATES OPEN 6:30PM AND FILM BEGINS AT 8:00PM OR WHEN DARK / CROSSNORE FARM – 1001 REYNOLDA DRIVE – FREE

 

SHANGHAI EXPRESS

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 5:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

 

SNAKES ON A PLANE

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 8:30PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

 

STARMAN

 

Sponsored by The Merchants in the West End

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

YOU’VE GOT MAIL

 

Sponsored by Karen & Matt Coleman and Mitchell Prime Properties

Marketing Partner: Bookmarks

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 1:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE - FREE

 

 

CAROLINA STORIES

 

Home grown stories. This section features films that focus on stories made in or about our great Carolina region.

 

AN AMERICAN LOVE STORY

 

Sponsored by Margaret Norfleet Neff & Bill Struever

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

 

BLESSED UNREST

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

 

GO ON, BE BRAVE

 

Sponsored by the Lindsey Miller Charitable Foundation

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

 

HERO

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

MY NAME IS MERLE

 

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Film Commission

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 1:30PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                APRIL 19 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

 

Preceded by: CHANGES IN THE WIND

                       

 

THE PROBLEM OF THE HERO

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 18 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

THE RIVER RUNS ON

 

Sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. & Kilpatrick Townsend

 

Preceded by: A SOUND RIVER

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 19 / 8:00PM / KILPATRICK TOWNSEND (OUTDOORS)

                                        APRIL 20 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

 

SHADOW OF A WHEEL

 

Sponsored by Mock Orange Bikes

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

                                                APRIL 20 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO

 

SUSAN

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

Preceded by: CURTSY

                       

 

 

TABLEAU

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 16 / 7:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

FILMS WITH CLASS

 

Teaching through film. RiverRun recognizes the unique and critical role arts education plays in reaching students in and outside the classroom. Through our free education program, Films With Class, we present screenings of carefully selected films during the school year and at the Festival each spring. In these two shorts blocks, we chose short films that will work with the current curriculum to teach students through film.

 

FILMS WITH CLASS MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS PROGRAM

RATING: TN TEEN+

Contains mild adult themes

Runtime: 100 MIN.

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 19 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6

 

13 DRIVER’S LICENSES

U.S. Premiere

 

EARTHBOUND: NZAMBI MATEE

 

GROWING UP BEHIND BARBED WIRE

World Premiere

 

SURVIVING CLOTILDA

 

FILMS WITH CLASS SHORTS PROGRAM – ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RATING: FM - Appropriate for ages 8+

Runtime: 58 MIN.

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 20 / 4:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE – $6

 

CANDLELIGHT

 

HAM

 

HELLO TO ME IN 100 YEARS

 

I AM FROM PALESTINE

 

PIROUETTE

 

THE SOCIAL CHAMELEON

 

WITCHFAIRY

U.S. Premiere

 

 

SHORTS BLOCKS

 

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM ONE

117 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

Contains adult language and themes

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 15 / 1:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

                                                APRIL 18 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

THE BREAKTHROUGH

 

CARMEN & MOONY

 

COUSINS

 

FATHER’S DAY

 

MYSORE MAGIC

 

PLEASE HOLD THE LINE

 

PRAGMA

 

ROCKET FUEL

 

 

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM TWO

112 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

Contains adult language and situations

 

In-Person Screenings: APRIL 16 / 7:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

                                        APRIL 21 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

DANAVAN

 

JUNGLEFOWL

 

LEGS

 

MORE THAN HAIR

 

RUNAWAY

 

SWIM CAPTAIN

 

TAKE ME HOME

 

THURSDAY

 

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM ONE

109 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

Contains mild adult language and some dark images or descriptions of violence

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 2

                                                  APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

*This shorts program will only be available virtually April 14–19*

 

BELONGINGS

 

CHICKEN STORIES

 

EVERYTHING WRONG AND NOWHERE TO GO

 

FRESHWATER

 

HOW WE GET FREE

 

OASIS

 

SWIMMING THROUGH

 

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM TWO

111 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

Contains some dark descriptions and images as well as mild adult language

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 17 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

                                                APRIL 18 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

ABOUT MEMORY AND LOSS

 

BREAKING SILENCE

 

A CHOCOLATE LENS

 

THE FOUNDRY

 

IN THE BUBBLE WITH JAIME

 

UKRAINIANS IN EXILE

 

WILD MAGNOLIAS

 

ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM ONE

102 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

                                                APRIL 21 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMA 1

 

CURIOSA

 

DRONE

 

EUROPE BY BIDON

 

ISLAND

 

KAFKA’S DOLL

 

LETTER TO A PIG

 

NINETY-FIVE SENSES

 

THE RECORD

 

ZOON

 

ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM TWO

100 MIN.

RATING:  MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 16 / 4:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

                                                APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – GOLD THEATRE

 

ECCE

 

ICE MERCHANTS

 

KOLAJ

U.S. Premiere

 

MORNING JOY

 

NYANGA

World Premiere

 

REGULAR RABBIT

 

SALVATION HAS NO NAME

 

THE TEMPLE

 

 

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS

75 MIN.

RATING: FM - Appropriate for ages 8+

 

Sponsored by ABC45 and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home of the Carolina Classic Fair

 

In-Person Screenings: APRIL 15 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - FREE

    APRIL 22 / 10:00AM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - FREE

 

BONDERS

 

BUON FERRAGOSTO

 

DISTANCE

 

FEELING SPECIAL

 

KAGHATI

 

“MEET CUTE”

 

THE MOST BORING GRANNY IN THE WHOLE WORLD

 

PROCESSING MAGIC

 

TOWN HALL SQUARE

U.S. Premiere

 

WITCHFAIRY

U.S. Premiere

 

LATE NIGHT SHORTS

98 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Winston Factory Lofts

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 15 / 10:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

ASHKASHA

 

BLEEP

 

FIRST TIME

 

GOD LEVEL

 

GOOD BOY!

 

INCOMPLETE

 

JACQUES

 

MIRRORMIRROR

 

OLD TRICKS

 

SCAM

 

THE UGLY RUG

 

WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR

 

 

NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM ONE: DOCUMENTARIES

91 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Nelson Mullins

 

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6

                                                APRIL 20 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6

 

BECOMING YAMAZUSHI

 

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOIL

 

I’M THE GIRL – THE STORY OF A PHOTOGRAPH

 

IN THE REARVIEW

 

JACOB’S FIRST MANDOLIN

 

MAKING WAVES: THE COCOA CINNAMON STORY

 

VOTE YES FOR ASHEBORO

 

NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM TWO: NARRATIVES

113 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Nelson Mullins

 

IN-PERSON SCREENINGS: APRIL 14 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

                                                APRIL 20 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE

 

ALOHA

 

THE CASE OF THE PARKING LOT MURDERER

 

FIREFLIES SAVE THE NIGHT

 

FIRST MEMORY

 

FOOD FOR WOLVES

 

THE FOREST WOMEN

 

GABRIELA

 

IN THE DEAD OF LIGHT

 

ORIGIN STORY

 

PICK UP STICK

 

PIECE OF CAKE

 

SAMMY, WITHOUT STRINGS

 

SONATA

 

NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM THREE: WINSTON STORIES

67 MIN.

RATING: MT - INTENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

 

Sponsored by Nelson Mullins

 

 

IN-PERSON SCREENING: APRIL 21 / 5:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE

 

0530: RIDING IN THE DARK

 

IN HER ABSENCE

 

OUTSIDE LINE

 

 

RIVERRUN AT RED CINEMAS

 

Collaboration. Thanks to a partnership with RED Cinemas, an upscale movie theater in Greensboro, RiverRun is further expanding its reach in the Triad! We are screening multiple films, from different sections of our program, in an effort to allow more people to experience all that RiverRun has to offer.  

 

Sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust

 

RED CINEMAS SCREENINGS

A STAGE OF TWILIGHT

APRIL 17 / 5:30PM

 

IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL

APRIL 17 / 8:00PM

 

(WE WILL SPEAK)

APRIL 18 / 5:30PM

 

L’IMMENSITÀ

APRIL 18 / 8:00PM

 

MY NAME IS MERLE

APRIL 19 / 5:30PM

 

THE FORGER

APRIL 19 / 8:00PM

 

THE RIVER RUNS ON

APRIL 20 / 5:30PM

 

SHADOW OF A WHEEL

APRIL 20 / 8:00PM

 

FREE FAMILY FILMS

All events listed below are FREE and open to the public!

 

RiverRun has put together another fantastic line-up of free events for audiences of all ages for our annual Family Day! Beginning with our Saturday Morning Cartoons and ending with a screening under the stars, we hope to have you all join in the fun!

 

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS

 

Each year, RiverRun presents our own version of Saturday Morning Cartoons to our young audiences. We search high and low for the best new animated shorts that we think will appeal to both children and adults alike. This year, we have a wide array of films encompassing many different interesting animation techniques and stories. Our Saturday Morning Cartoons truly have a little something for all ages!  Runtime: 73 MIN.

 

Sponsored by ABC45 and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home of the Carolina Classic Fair

 

APRIL 15 & 22 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE & REYNOLDS PLACE – FREE

 

MARKETPLACE SCREENING

Sponsored by ABC45

 

MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER

 

APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS – FREE

 

OUTDOOR EVENING SCREENING

 

APRIL 15 / 6:30 DOORS OPEN – FILM WILL BEGIN AT 8:00PM OR WHEN DARK / CROSSNORE FARM – 1001 REYNOLDA DRIVE – FREE

 

HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS

 

Screening sponsored by Jane & Redge Hanes, Crossnore Communities for Children and ABC45

 

 

PANELS / GALA / EVENTS

 

Closing Night Gala

Hanesbrands Theatre – 209 North Spruce Street - $25

Toast our Silver Anniversary Festival! Join us for our Closing Night Gala at the Hanesbrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem as we wrap up RiverRun 2023! This event will feature live music by The Radio Sparks, catering from Delicious by Shereen, Stella & Foothills beer, wine from North Carolina wineries, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola soft drinks, and fun with It’s a Photo Booth Life. 

Open to Festival guests, filmmakers and VIP badge holders, and the public.

 

RiverRun Rendezvous

Downtown Winston-Salem

Open to everyone: Want a place to go unwind and have a drink after a full day of film screenings? Stop by one of these excellent downtown Winston-Salem bars for a craft beer or specialty cocktail! Follow our social media or theirs for daily specials!

Fair Witness 

290 E. 4th St., Winston-Salem 

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem 

 

Fiddlin’ Fish 

772 Trade St., Winston-Salem 

 

Radar Brewing Company

216 E. 9th St., Winston-Salem 

 

PANELS

*All panels are FREE and open to the public unless otherwise specified*

 

DOCUMENTING SYMBOLISM AND ITS EFFECTS: MELTDOWN IN DIXIE

 

Directed by Orangeburg, South Carolina native Emily Harrold, Meltdown in Dixie explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century through a local look at a battle over a flag flying outside an ice cream shop, the Edisto River Creamery. The film follows the owner of the Creamery as he tries to bring the flag down. Countering this, the film also profiles the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who want to keep the flag flying. The film explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial oppression that these symbols help maintain.

 

As the filmmaker has stated, “The role of Confederate symbols in our society today is a very charged and dividing issue. While it was hard to turn the camera on my hometown on such a controversial subject, I believe the film offers insights on all sides of the issue. I hope the film encourages audiences to more openly consider their feelings on the topic and acknowledge the legacy of hurt that Confederate symbols continue to uphold.” Join us for the 40-minute film followed by a discussion with the filmmaker.

 

APRIL 16 / 2:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

 

Special Guests: Emily Harrold, RiverRun Alum and 2023

Spark Honoree and Jim Steele, WSNC 90.5 FM,

Winston-Salem State University

 

BRIDGING A COMMUNITY: THE CREATIVE CORRIDORS COALITION STORY

 

The Creative Corridors Coalition is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization founded in 2007, two years after the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced plans to completely rebuild a one-mile stretch of Business 40, now called Salem Parkway, in downtown Winston-Salem. Since that time, Creative Corridors volunteers have initiated and participated in hundreds of community meetings, organized dozens of community events, and worked tirelessly alongside city and state officials to ensure the project would capture the city’s devotion to arts, culture, and innovation. The Coalition secured $5 million in funding to commission world-class designs for iconic bridge architecture and roadway betterments that has distinguished Winston-Salem as a place of accomplishment. Their vision is to build a Green, Artful, Iconic Network . . .to create a GAIN in the City of Arts & Innovation.

 

A new, short film documents the history of the Creative Corridors Coalition and profiles its pioneering work benefiting Winston-Salem and serving as an inspiration to other cities. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

 

APRIL 19 / 3:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

 

Special Guests: Allen Joines, Mayor City of Winston-Salem; Fleming El-Amin, Creative Corridors Board Member and former Forsyth County Commissioner; Brenda Fulmore, Executive Director of Creative Corridors; Pat Ivey, Department of Transportation

 

12TH ANNUAL PITCH FEST

STUDENT DOCUMENTARY FILM COMPETITION

 

Join us for our annual competition where student documentary filmmakers pitch their ideas to a panel of jurors, who provide feedback and award cash prizes to the first and second place winners. Schools participating this year include (at time of publication) Appalachian State University, Elon University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest University.

 

APRIL 22 / 1:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

 

Special Guest Judges: Nicole Eure, PBS NC; Chris Everett, Southern Documentary Fund; Jonna McKone, filmmaker

 

DOCUMENTARY ETHICS: WHAT HAPPENS TO SUBJECTS WHEN THE CAMERAS STOP ROLLING?

 

In conjunction with a screening of the documentary Subject, RiverRun is pleased to host a panel examining the important question of documentary ethics pertaining to the effects a film can have on its subjects. Unpacking the responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking, Subject puts some of the most successful documentary films of the past three decades under the microscope revealing the impact their commercial success has had on the lives of the onscreen participants.

 

Featuring Arthur Agee, a participant in Subject and in the critically acclaimed film Hoop Dreams, and Peter Gilbert, Producer and Director of Cinematography for Hoop Dreams, the panel discussion will offer insight into the filmmaker-participant relationship and what it means to be a participant in a documentary during the filmmaking process and long after.

 

APRIL 22 / 4:00PM / MILTON RHODES CENTER REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

 

Special Guests: Arthur Agee (Hoop Dreams) and Peter Gilbert, Creative Director and Outreach Professor of Practice, Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program and Producer and Director of Cinematography for Hoop Dreams

 

 

RIVERRUN SPONSORS

The RiverRun International Film Festival’s sponsors help sustain the organization’s mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:

 

Title & Presenting Sponsors: Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, UNCSA

 

Marquee Sponsors: Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson

 

ABOUT RIVERRUN

The RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.

 

RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary this year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13–22, 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.