RIVERRUN ANNOUNCES 2022 FILM LINEUP
‘The Rose Maker’ and ‘We Feed People’ to Open and ‘A Love Song’ to Close,
Women Spanning Cinematic History to be Honored with Awards
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 5, 2022) – The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21-30 and will offer both traditional in-person and virtual screenings. The festival features 174 films representing 33 countries culled from a pool of nearly 1,700 submitted films.
Venues will include Bailey Park, Crossnore Communities for Children, Hanesbrands Theatre, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Marketplace Cinemas, SECCA, and UNCSA in Winston-Salem, and RED Cinemas in Greensboro.
Tickets are on sale to members April 5-7 and to the general public on April 8. The complete schedule and all ticketing is available online at riverrunfilm.com.
Honorees this year highlight women spanning the history of film and include Master of Cinema Award recipients Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Hayley Mills, Kristi Zea, and Karmic Release Ltd. Spark Awards for 2022 will go to Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry.
Opening night will feature both THE ROSE MAKER, telling the story of Eve (Catherine Frot), an artisanal rose grower struggling to stay afloat until her assistant comes up with a unique solution; and WE FEED PEOPLE, which spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.
The 2022 closing night film will be A LOVE SONG, a tale of two childhood sweethearts (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi), now both widowed, who share a night by a lake in the mountains. Reuniting after 40 years, the pair share childhood memories, make small talk, and shelter together from loneliness.
"From all of the available films this year, we are presenting what we believe to be one of the finest programs RiverRun has ever offered,” said RiverRun’s Executive Director Rob Davis. “From French comedies to Mexican narrative and documentary offerings, a Hungarian film noir, and a woman’s quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest, our international offerings truly encompass the global community of narrative and documentary filmmaking.”
We also have assembled a diverse selection of films from around the U.S. and across North Carolina. Our documentaries range from the recording of an album in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio B to the challenges of preserving and protecting New Jersey’s Passaic River. On the narrative front, our films include a tense thriller set in a Georgia bank, an estranged family coming together on their Montana ranch, and a Muslim American rom com about a group of sisters in Queens.”
The festival will also feature a number of free offerings this year, several wonderful panel opportunities, Family Night screenings at Bailey Park and Crossnore Communities for Children, Saturday Morning Cartoons, as well as our 11th annual Pitch Fest competition.
Information about these and all other events available at riverrunfilm.com.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Big names. Big talents. Big films. RiverRun’s Special Screenings offer audiences a chance to catch an early glimpse of films destined for the multiplex.
OPENING NIGHT #1
THE ROSE MAKER
Director: Pierre Pinaud
FRANCE / 2021 / 95 MIN. / FRENCH / NARRATIVE
Presented by PNC
Artisanal horticulturist Eve Vernet (Catherine Frot) honors her father’s legacy by continuing the family business. But Eve’s approach struggles to compete with the mass market production of her corporate rivals. With the business facing imminent bankruptcy or liquidation, Eve’s trusted secretary, Vera, makes a last-ditch effort to turn things around by hiring three new employees from a prison rehabilitation program behind Eve’s back. In a desperate attempt to save the business, the new team comes up with a perilous plan in this colorful and touching comedy about growing new creations in mature soil.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 21 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 22 / 2:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
OPENING NIGHT #2
WE FEED PEOPLE
Director: Ron Howard
USA / 2022 / 89 MIN. / ENGLISH/SPANISH / DOCUMENTARY
Presented by PNC
Marketing Partner: Guilford College Bryan Series
From acclaimed director Ron Howard, this riveting documentary spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s incredible mission and evolution over 12 years from being a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 21 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 25 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 22-24
CENTERPIECE SCREENING
FIDDLER’S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN
Director: Daniel Raim
USA / 2022 / 88 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by The Tanger Center & Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem
The fall of 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of Fiddler on the Roof, the film Pauline Kael called “the most powerful movie musical ever made.” Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, this epic documentary captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison’s quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim puts us in the director’s chair and in Jewison’s heart and mind, drawing on behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen stills, and original interviews.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 27 / 5:30PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 28–30
CLOSING NIGHT
A LOVE SONG
Director: Max Walker-Silverman
USA / 2021 / 81 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Presented by PNC
This whimsical Sundance standout stars Dale Dickey and Wes Studi as two estranged childhood sweethearts who are both now widowed. Through decidedly sparse correspondence they end up meeting up for one memorable night at campsite number seven in the middle of nowhere in Colorado, by a lake in the mountains. In this debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman, we witness a film that is both naturalistic and oddly surreal at the same time, while featuring terrific performances from well-known actors Dickey and Studi.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 30 / 7:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATR
18½
Director: Dan Mirvish
USA / 2021 / 87 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Jamie Huss & Gregg Jamback
Set in 1974, this dramatic/comedic thriller supposes that a White House transcriber is thrust into the Watergate scandal when she obtains the only copy of the infamous 18½ minute gap in Nixon’s tapes. The film features many notable actors and the voice of Bruce Campbell as Nixon himself.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 22 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23–25
892
Director: Abi Damaris Corbin
USA / 2022 / 95 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
A Marine war veteran (John Boyega) faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. Facing the prospect of becoming homeless and not having the money to take care of himself, never mind his young daughter, he takes his anger to the limits at a local bank. Based on the true story from 2017, this emotional gut punch of a film won a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and features Connie Britton as well as Michael K.Williams in his final screen role.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 7:30PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
LINOLEUM
Director: Colin West
USA / 2022 / 101 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Amy Guzik & Christopher Holmes and Lia & Ned Erickson
When the host of a failing children’s science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality. Fresh from its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March, this fascinating comedy features performances from Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Shaloub, and Michael Ian Black.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 27 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
APRIL 29 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
LOST ILLUSIONS
Director: Xavier Giannoli
FRANCE / 2022 / 150 MIN. / FRENCH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Hendrick Bryant Nerhood & Sanders LLP and EXP Realty
In this incredible winner of seven César awards, Lucien is a young unknown poet in 19th-century France. He has great hopes and wants to forge his destiny. He leaves the family printing house in his native province to try his luck in Paris on the arm of his patroness of the arts. Quickly left to fend for himself in this fabulous town, the young man will discover what goes on behind the scenes in this world devoted to the law of profit and pretense. A comedy where everything can be bought or sold, literary success like the press, politics like sentiments, reputations like souls.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 26 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 28 / 1:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
MARVELOUS AND THE BLACK HOLE
Director: Kate Tsang
USA / 2021 / 81 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Amy Guzik & Christopher Holmes
This ’21 Sundance hit features a story about a teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) who befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight of hand magic. A quirky coming-of-age comedy that touches on unlikely friendships, grief, and finding hope in the darkest moments.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 25 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
MONTANA STORY
Directors: Scott McGehee & David Siegel
USA / 2022 / 114 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by EXP Realty
From the acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, The Deep End) comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. The fates of their ailing, unscrupulous father and a beloved old horse hang in the balance.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 25 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
THE SPEECH
Director: Laurent Tirard
FRANCE/BELGIUM / 2020 / 87 MIN. / FRENCH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by EXP Realty
This comedic film, a 2020 Cannes Official Selection, directed by Laurent Tirard follows 35-year-old Adrien at a disastrous family dinner rife with old grudges, and an over-excited soon to be brother-in-law. To make matters worse, Adrien has texted his ex, in an attempt to reconnect, and hasn’t heard back yet. A story that explores male heartbreak through awkward and hilarious moments, this is a film that anyone who’s ever been in a relationship or had a family meal can relate to. Based on a novel by Fabrice Caro, The Speech gives viewers a seat at this hilariously awkward table.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 30 / 4:30PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
RE: VISION INDEPENDENT COMPETITION
Emerging talents. Representing some of the very best independent films of the year, the six films in this section are eligible for jury prizes and the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP Audience Award.
DISFLUENCY
Director: Anna Baumgarten
USA / 2020 / 96 MIN. / ENGLISH
After failing her final college class, Jane returns home to her family's lake house for the summer. While trying to plan her next move and navigate her life after moving back home, she begins to come to terms with the confusing trauma that derailed her senior year thanks to the help of her friends and family.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 26 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 27 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
THE FALCONER
Directors: Seanne Winslow & Adam Sjöberg
OMAN/USA / 2021 / 100 MIN. / ENGLISH/ARABIC
Inspired by true events, two best friends—Tariq, an Omani teenager, and Cai, a privileged Westerner—conspire to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market to raise money for Tariq’s sister’s divorce from an abusive marriage. They are forced to wrestle with morally complex choices that reveal the vast distance between their worlds.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 5:00PM / SECCA
APRIL 25 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 26-28
I CAN FEEL YOU WALKING
Director: Rachel Lambert
USA / 2021 / 84 MIN. / ENGLISH
Shannon can only use one arm. Who knows what happened to the one in a splint. Well, she knows, but she’s not telling. Kevin is a sleepwalker. He’s awake alright, walking right through the day, not sure when it starts and stops and starts again. These two broken people are neighbors in a duplex, shuffling and sleeping through their broken lives, yards apart, walking the same floor of the same house with a wall running through it. Until the night they collide.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 26 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 27 / 6:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 28-30
THE NOISE OF ENGINES
Director: Philippe Grégoire
CANADA/ICELAND / 2021 / 79 MIN. / FRENCH
Alexandre is a young firearms instructor in the midst of an internal investigation that diagnoses him with a sexual addiction and forces him on compulsory leave for 10 days. Upon arrival in Quebec for a surprise visit with his mother, the police inform him of a disturbing situation: A number of sexually explicit cartoons were found on the door of the local church, and Alexandre’s face is the only one recognizable in the drawings.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 27 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 30 / 4:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
WAKE UP, LEONARD
Director: Kat Mills Martin
USA / 2021 / 73 MIN. / ENGLISH
Part comedy, part self-help nightmare, Wake Up, Leonard follows one man’s quest for wellness while failing miserably to stay on his vibe. This is the story of a broken-hearted seeker with a tenuous grasp on his mental health, but an admirable faith in the Universe. Will Leonard learn how to not only love his higher self, but his lower self too? This improvised feature film was shot during the pandemic and explores themes of mental wellness, queer love, and self-acceptance.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 28 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 29 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
YOU RESEMBLE ME
Director: Dina Amer
USA/FRANCE / 2021 / 90 MIN. / ARABIC/FRENCH
Cultural and intergenerational trauma erupt in this story (based on true events) about two sisters on the outskirts of Paris. After the siblings are torn apart, the eldest, Hasna, struggles to find her identity, leading to a choice that shocks the world. Director Dina Amer takes on one of the darkest issues of our time and deconstructs it in an intimate story about family, love, sisterhood, and belonging.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 29 / 8:30PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 30 / 1:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Compelling stories told with innovative style. RiverRun helps audiences see the world through the eyes of others by showcasing some of the year’s best real-life stories. The six films in the Documentary Competition are eligible for jury prizes and the RiverRun Audience Award.
ANONYMOUS SISTER
Director: Jamie Boyle
USA / 2021 / 93 MIN. / ENGLISH
Over the course of three decades, Jamie uses her camera to document life. When her loved ones succumb to unexplained illnesses, she turns to the camera for refuge and ends up with a firsthand account of what will become the worst man-made epidemic in United States history. Anonymous Sister is a personal exposé of one family’s fall into opioid addiction, offering a poignant and timely study of what it means to suffer, to survive, and to celebrate life, in all of its beauty and pain.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 25 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 26-28
ART & KRIMES BY KRIMES
Director: Alysa Nahmias
USA / 2021 / 84 MIN. / ENGLISH
While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art. He smuggles out each panel with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside. Leaning into his own identity as a convicted felon and celebrated artist, Jesse turns the spotlight on people still in prison, asking us to question surface representations, recognize overlooked beauty, and celebrate the transcendent power of art to connect us and elevate the human spirit.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 29 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 30 / 5:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
A DECENT HOME
Director: Sara Terry
USA / 2021 / 86 MIN. / ENGLISH
Sponsored by Fader RE
A Decent Home addresses urgent issues of class and economic (im)mobility through the lives of mobile home park residents who can’t afford housing anywhere else. They are fighting for their homes—and their communities—as private equity firms and wealthy investors buy up parks, making sky-high returns on their investments while squeezing every last penny out of the mobile homeowners who must pay rent for the land they live on. Viewers are made privy to the hijacking of the American Dream but also witness the inspiring efforts of the growing group of mobile homeowners who are rising up to take it back.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 23 / 6:30PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
FIRE OF LOVE
Director: Sara Dosa
USA/CANADA / 2022 / 93 MIN. / FRENCH/ENGLISH
Sponsored by Karen McHugh, Susan Von Cannon & Franklyn Millman
Fire of Love is an unexpected love story of two intrepid French scientists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: seeking to understand the mystery of volcanoes by capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded. The two shot hundreds of hours of footage and thousands of photographs, risking their lives to get as close to the thrill of the fire as humanly possible. This incredibly beautiful and inventive film playfully interprets the Kraffts’ story and images they left behind, resulting in a collaged archival adventure through themes of love, time, the implacable unknown, and the meaning of human existence amid the vastness of our planet’s most awesome force.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 26 / 8:00PM / SECCA
APRIL 28 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
OUTTA THE MUCK
Directors: Ira McKinley & Bhawin Suchak
USA / 2022 / 80 MIN. / ENGLISH
Family, football, and history come to life in an intimate portrait of the Dean family, longtime residents of the historic town of Pahokee, FL. We take a journey back home with filmmaker Ira McKinley to the land of sugarcane, as he reconnects with his niece Bridget and nephew Alvin and explores their shared family history that spans seven generations. Told through stories that transcend space and time, the film presents a community, and a family, that resists despair with love, remaining fiercely self-determined while forging its own unique narrative of Black achievement.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 27 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 28 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND
Director: Iliana Sosa
USA/MEXICO / 2022 / 72 MIN. / SPANISH/ENGLISH
At the age of 89, Julián takes one last bus ride to El Paso, TX, to visit his daughters and their children—a lengthy trip he has made without fail every month for decades. After returning to rural Mexico, he quietly starts building a house in the empty lot next to his home. Over several years, director Iliana Sosa films her grandfather’s work, gently sifting through Julián’s previously unspoken memories brought up by the construction project and revealing both the daily pragmatism and poetry of his life. Her quietly beautiful film unfolds as a love letter to her grandfather, as well as an intimate and insightful exploration of her own relationship with him and his homeland.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 25 / 3:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 26-28
FOCUS
Festival favorites too good to miss. RiverRun’s Focus sidebar offers an eclectic mix of films from emerging talents, RiverRun alums, and veteran filmmakers alike. The films in this section are all eligible for the RiverRun Audience Award.
AMERICANISH
Director: Iman K. Zawahry
USA / 2021 / 91 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Kilpatrick Townsend Stockton, LLC
This Festival favorite, set in Jackson Heights, Queens, follows career-driven sisters Maryan and Sam and their newly immigrated cousin Ameera who all must navigate the sometimes conflicting demands of romance, culture, work, and family. Americanish delves into the complexity of trying to both honor and break from cultural traditions while balancing personal values and career goals in a society that does not always accommodate both. The film is directed by our 2022 Spark Award honoree Iman K. Zawahry.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 7:00PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
APRIL 28 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
AMERICAN RIVER
Director: Scott Morris
USA / 2021 / 86 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. & Kilpatrick Stockton
Marketing Partner: Yadkin Riverkeeper
This documentary film follows Mary Bruno and guide Carl Alderson on a four-day, 80-mile adventure down the Passaic River in New Jersey, from its pristine source in a wildlife refuge to its toxic mouth in Newark Bay. Along the way, the filmmakers engage residents, historians, and advocates in candid conversations. How did the Passaic become one of the most contaminated rivers in America? Can it be saved? And what does the future hold for our precious natural resources? The Passaic is an archetype for thousands of rivers across America facing similar reckonings.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 27 / 8:00PM / KILPATRICK, TOWNSEND & STOCKTON
APRIL 28 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
DEALING WITH DAD
Director: Tom Huang
USA / 2022 / 105 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Margaret Chang (Ally Maki) is rocked from her perfect alpha-mom-corporate-manager life when she has to go back to her hometown to deal with her overbearing Dad (Dana Lee). Since she can’t deal with her parents by herself, she drags along her older, sad-sack brother to help her. When they arrive at their childhood home, they discover that their mom, who is equally overbearing, and their youngest, angry comic book nerd brother are happy with the situation... As it turns out, their dad is much more pleasant when depressed. While struggling over taking care of their dad, they reconnect as a family by bickering and reminiscing about the bad times with dad, discovering that their familial bond is stronger than they ever realized.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 26 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
FREE RENTY: LANIER V. HARVARD
Director: David Grubin
USA / 2021 / 95 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
This incredibly poignant documentary film tells the story of Tamara Lanier, an African American woman determined to force Harvard University to cede ownership of daguerreotypes of her great-great-great grandfather, an enslaved man named Renty. The images are emblematic of the inhumanity of slavery, the racist science that supported it, and the white supremacy that continues to infect our society today. The film focuses on Lanier, following her lawsuit and the growing activism around it, and also features Attorney Benjamin Crump and author Ta-Nehisi Coates.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 29 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
HOCKEYLAND
Director: Tommy Haines
USA / 2021 / 108 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home of the Carolina Thunderbirds
In Minnesota’s unforgiving North Country, a tradition of grit has been forged in the mines and on the ice. But the times they are a changin’. Pressed between yesterday’s definition of masculinity and new notions of manhood, senior boys in rival communities—one emerging dynasty, one with a fabled past—skate for a last chance to etch their names into local lore. In America’s far reaches, a portrait of young men in transition.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 22 / 8:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23-25
THE LEVYS OF MONTICELLO
Director: Steven Pressman
USA / 2022 / 71 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by John C. Larson and Mike & Michelle Leonard
Marketing Partner: Preservation Greensboro
When Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he left behind a mountain of personal debt, which forced his heirs to sell his beloved Monticello home and all its possessions. The Levys of Monticello is a documentary film that tells the little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century—far longer than Jefferson or his descendants. The remarkable story of the Levy family also intersects with the rise of antisemitism that runs throughout the course of American history.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 25 / 5:30PM / SECCA
APRIL 27 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 28-30
LIGHT ATTACHING TO A GIRL
Director: Laina Barakat
USA/ICELAND / 2022 / 62 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
PREMIERE SCREENING
Clare is finally 18 and ready to embrace the newfound independence that comes with it. Her family on the other hand, isn’t quite ready to let go of the little girl she used to be. Feeling trapped, and struggling to find herself at home, Clare embarks on a 2,500-mile journey to Iceland. On the way, memories of the past, grief, and freedom collide because, for the first time, she is able to make her own decisions.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 30 / 4:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
LITTLE SATCHMO
Director: John Alexander
USA / 2021 / 61 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by Stephanie Nelson
To the world, Louis Armstrong is iconic—a symbol of musical genius, unparalleled success, and unassailable character. To Sharon, he was simply dad. Armstrong’s wholesome, non-threatening image preserved his singular career as a black performer with unfettered access to a white man’s world. Yet he was more than a caricature; he had desires, he had longings, and in private, he held tightly to the things he loved. Perhaps closest to his heart was a child whom he hid from the world: a daughter sworn to a life of secrecy until now.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
APRIL 23 / 7:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
MIJA
Director: Isabel Castro
USA / 2022 / 85 MIN. / ENGLISH/SPANISH / DOCUMENTARY
This remarkable debut documentary feature film from Isabel Castro follows Doris Muñoz, a young, ambitious music manager whose undocumented family depends on her ability to launch pop stars. When she loses her biggest client, Doris hustles to discover new talent and finds Jacks, another daughter of immigrants for whom “making it” isn’t just a dream: it’s a necessity.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
NEON HEART
Director: Lucas Estevan Soares
BRAZIL / 2021 / 99 MIN. / PORTUGUESE / NARRATIVE
Fernando works with his father in their singing telegram service car, called Neon Heart. On board a customized car, they are hired to perform live messages. After a performance that ends tragically, Fernando’s life changes completely, and he starts a mind-blowing journey in the name of love.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 28 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
NORTHERN SHADE
Director: Christopher Rucinski
USA / 2022 / 95 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Justin McLaughlin, a disenchanted Army vet working a menial job and attempting to avoid his past, is forced to emerge from isolation when his younger brother is recruited by an extremist militia. Working with a private investigator named Frankie, Justin will have to decide how much of his past in the Army he’s willing to bring back to the surface to extract his brother from the clutches of the paramilitary conman Billy.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 29 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
RIVERRUN ARTS
Art on Film. Part of our year-round curatorial programming, the RiverRun Arts banner encompasses any film that highlights the importance of art in our world. From the written word to huge exhibitions and events, art plays a vital role in our daily lives, and we want to highlight these incredible artists in the Festival and all year long.
BOULEVARD! A HOLLYWOOD STORY
Director: Jeffrey Schwarz
USA / 2021 / 85 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by OUT at the Movies
Director Jeffrey Schwarz returns with another glittering, stranger-than-fiction documentary of 1950s Hollywood. When screen icon Gloria Swanson realizes that her famous role in Sunset Boulevard might very well be her last, she turns to Dickson Hughes and Richard Stapley—two young songwriters and same-sex romantic partners—to adapt the film into a Broadway musical. Drawn together in Palm Springs, the three find themselves caught in a love triangle all too strangely similar to the storyline of the play itself. What follows is not what you expect.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 25 / 8:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 26-28
CASABLANCA BEATS
Director: Nabil Ayouch
FRANCE/MOROCCO / 2021 / 101 MIN. / ARABIC / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Tiffany Jones & Martin Sledge and Robert Sledge
Director Nabil Ayouch drew on his own experience opening a youth cultural center in Casablanca for this story of a former rapper named Anas who takes a job teaching hip-hop in an underprivileged neighborhood. Despite differences in identity, religion, and politics, Anas encourages his students to bond together and break free from the weight of restrictive traditions in order to follow their passion and express themselves through the arts. Mixing intimate yet high-stakes drama with infectious musical sequences, the film transports audiences to a lively and contemporary Casablanca, far from the clichés about the Arab world.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 8:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
IMPERFECT
Directors: Regan Linton & Brian Malone
USA / 2021 / 78 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Marketing Partner: Little Theatre of W-S
This is a story of artists…who live and perform with the uniqueness of disability and have historically been denied their place in the spotlight. This personal film follows a company of actors with a range of disabilities as they attempt an unprecedented version of Kander, Ebb, and Fosse’s beloved musical Chicago. Capturing the raw, honest stories of the actors inside the production process and outside the theater in their everyday lives, Imperfect reveals a rare behind-the-scenes look at talented artists who push to succeed as professional performers, no matter the obstacles.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 28 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
LEFTOVER FEELINGS: A STUDIO B REVIVAL
Director: Ted Roach & Lagan Sebert
USA / 2021 / 72 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by Mock Orange Bikes & The Reeves Theater
John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas teamed up during the pandemic to record their album “Leftover Feelings” in RCA’s fabled Studio B. Walking in the footsteps of Elvis, Dolly, and Waylon, John and Jerry attempt to revive and capture the magical sounds of this historic space. Featuring commentary along the journey from Lyle Lovett, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and more, this film spotlights the legacy of Music City’s most significant studio through the lens of two godfathers of Americana music.
This film will be preceded by
SISTERS: THE FIRST LADIES OF BLUEGRASS
Director: Joseph T. Spence
USA / 24 MIN.
A short music documentary that follows the all-female, bluegrass supergroup, The First Ladies of Bluegrass, to the 46th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. They are joined by Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, Jewel, and Bonnie Payne.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 5:00PM / SECCA
APRIL 26 / 2:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
GLOBAL CURRENTS
A cinema passport around the world. Film can take audiences to places they have never been before and teach them about the wide world outside our doors. These films are from all over the globe and show wide-ranging stories you might never see anywhere else.
DOS ESTACIONES
Director: Juan Pablo González
MEXICO / 2022 / 98 MIN. / SPANISH / NARRATIVE
In the bucolic hills of the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico sits the agave fields of Dos Estaciones, a once majestic tequila factory struggling to stay afloat. At the helm of the factory is the iron-willed businesswoman María García (stunningly played by Teresa Sánchez) refusing to allow the impending loss of her legacy as foreign corporations dominate her industry.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 23 / 1:00PM / UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE
GIRL PICTURE
Director: Alli Haapasalo
FINLAND / 2022 / 100 MIN. / FINNISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by OUT at the Movies
This winner of the World Cinema Dramatic category at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival follows Mimmi, Emma, and Rönkkö, girls at the cusp of womanhood, trying to draw their own contours. Over three consecutive Fridays, two of them experience the earth moving effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced before: pleasure.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
APRIL 26 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
OLIVER AND THE POOL
Director: Arcadi Palerm-Artis
MEXICO / 2021 / 100 MIN. / SPANISH / NARRATIVE
Oliver sets the urn that contains his father’s ashes on the table next to the poolside chaise lounge. His father died during a family dinner, just after his parents announced that they were getting divorced. Oliver, a 13-year-old only child, installs himself on the chaise lounge and decides that he will stay right there. From that very spot he continues his life—mourning, observing, learning to forgive, and falling in love.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 27 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 28–30
TALL TALES
Director: Attila Szász
HUNGARY / 2021 / 112 MIN. / HUNGARIAN / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Denise Gunter
1945, Hungary. Shortly after the end of World War II, when chaos and insecurity reign supreme in the country, a con man tries to take advantage of such confused times. Forced to flee Budapest, he’s given shelter in the woods by a mysterious woman and his son. Still trying to confront his demons, he soon finds himself in a passionate love affair with the woman whose husband is about to return home from the front. Winner of numerous awards from festivals around the world, this modern film noir will have you on the edge of your seat.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 23 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Preserving cinematic history. Every year we like to highlight archival films throughout the Festival. Whether for our free community screenings or partnered with film historians and/or our Master of Cinema guests, these films are a great way to see archival films again on the big screen.
ANGEL FACE
Director: Otto Preminger
USA / 1953 / 91 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
This classic film noir follows the beautiful Diane Tremayne (Jean Simmons) who is a sophisticated, wealthy young woman with a dark side she manages to conceal behind her appearance and her good manners. But can she fool Frank Jessup (Robert Mitchum), the man she’s pursuing?This film is screening as a part of our highlight of the film noir genre.
Special Guest: Foster Hirsch, film historian and author of Otto Preminger: The Man Who Would be King. Book sales and signing.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 29 / 5:30 PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
MARRIED TO THE MOB
Director: Jonathan Demme
USA / 1988 / 104 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Our 2022 Master of Cinema, Kristi Zea, has a distinguished career in production design, directing, and producing. Zea was the production designer on this hilarious comedy from 1988 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine with a strong supporting cast. A mobster's wife hates her lifestyle but gets a chance to change it when her husband is killed—if the Long Island mob and the FBI let her!
Special Guest: Kristi Zea in an on-stage conversation and award presentation prior to the screening.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 26 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
MIDNIGHT COWBOY
Director: John Schlesinger
USA / 1969 / 113 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Susie & Dale Pollock
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads to the Big Apple. New York, however, is not as hospitable as he imagined, and he soon finds himself living in an abandoned building with a Dickensian layabout named Enrico "Ratso" Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The two form a rough alliance, and together they kick-start Joe's hustling career just as Ratso's health begins to deteriorate. Special Guest: Glenn Frankel, author of Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic.
Book sales and signing.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 29 / 7:30PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Director: Steven Spielberg
USA / 1981 / 115 MIN. / ENGLISH/GERMAN/HEBREW/SPANISH/ARABIC/NEPALI / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by The Merchants in the West End
In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers. Featuring our Master of Cinema, Karen Allen, this classic adventure film was released in 1981 and was the highest grossing film that year. It won five Academy Awards and spawned the Indiana Jones franchise. The film was selected for the National Film Archive in 1999 and is considered one of the top films of all time.
Special Guest: Karen Allen in an on-stage conversation and award presentation prior to the screening.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 27 / 8:00PM / SECCA
SHADOW ON THE WALL
Director: Pat Jackson
USA / 1950 / 84 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIV
Sponsored by EXP Realty
Part of our highlight on the film noir genre, this classic features Master of Cinema Honoree Gigi Perreau as a child who witnesses a murder, but enters a state of shock rendering her unable to identify the killer. Will a round of innovative therapy under the direction of her psychiatrist, played by Nancy Davis Reagan, enable her to make an identification before the wrong man is executed for the crime?
Special Guest: Gigi Perreau in an on-stage conversation prior to both screenings and an award presentation on April 22.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 7:00PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
APRIL 25 / 8:00PM / RED CINEMAS
THE TROUBLE WITH ANGELS
Director: Ida Lupino
USA / 1966 / 112 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by ROAR
Master of Cinema Honoree Hayley Mills stars in this delightful comedy about two mischievous students who turn a convent school upside down with their pranks. Mills plays Mary Clancy, who, along with her best friend Rachel Devery (June Harding), succeeds in driving Mother Superior (Rosalind Russell) to distraction with an endless number of practical jokes in a film described as “habit-forming entertainment!
Special Guest: Hayley Mills in an on-stage conversation and award presentation prior to the screening. Book sales and signing of Forever Young, the new memoir from Hayley Mills.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 28 / 8:00PM / SECCA
WALLOWITCH & ROSS: THIS MOMENT
Director: Richard Morris
USA / 1999 / 77 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Marketing Partner: OUT at the Movies
In this documentary film by our Master of Cinema Honoree Karmic Release Ltd, which was shortlisted for the 1999 Academy Award, audiences are introduced to John Wallowitch, a star of New York cabaret and his partner Bertram Ross, Martha Graham's lead dancer for 20 years. Together they formed the unforgettable cabaret duo "Wallowitch and Ross." A hidden gem of queer cinema recently preserved in the Academy Archives, you'll want to return to this magical little world time and time again.
Special Guests: Roberta Morris-Purdee, Richard Morris, and Taylor Purdee in an on-stage conversation and award presentation following the screening
In-Person Screening: APRIL 30 / 1:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
BACK 50 SPOTLIGHT: WHAT’S UP, DOC?
Director: Peter Bogdanovich
USA / 1972 / 96 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Sponsored by Salemtowne
Highlighting our sponsor Salemtowne's 50th Anniversary, we chose this hilarious comedy from director Peter Bogdanovich,also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! Starring Barbra Streisand, Ryan O'Neal and Madeline Kahn, among other notables, this screwball comedy follows an accidental mix-up of four identical plaid overnight bags, which leads to a series of increasingly wild and wacky situations
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 4:30PM / UNCSA MAIN THEATRE
CAROLINA STORIES
Home grown stories. This section features films that focus on stories made in or about our great Carolina region.
AFTER SHERMAN
Director: Jon-Sesrie Goff
USA / 2022 / 88 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Having just world premiered at the True/False Film Festival in March, this beautifully layered and expressionistic film is a story about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history, especially Black history. The director’s exploration of coastal South Carolina as a site of African American pride and racial trauma through Gullah cultural retention and land preservation is interrupted by the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 25 / 7:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
FRED CHAPPELL: I AM ONE OF YOU FOREVER
Director: Michael Frierson
USA / 2022 / 60 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Marketing Partner: Bookmarks
Fred Chappell is one of the most important Southern writers you’ve probably never heard of. He grew up on a farm in the Great Smoky Mountains. His early life was marked by the struggle between the old ways of Appalachia that lingered due to the region’s isolation, and the new ways of modern industry. In his hometown of Canton, NC, a mill town dominated by the Champion Paper and Fiber Company, Fred read pulp magazines as a kid and wrote science fiction as a teenager. He went on to start one of the nation’s first graduate creative writing programs, and later in his life won the Bollingen Prize for Poetry, an award he shares with Robert Frost, W.H. Auden, and e.e.cummings.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 4:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 26 / 5:30PM / RED CINEMAS GREENSBORO
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
HEALTHY HOPE
Directors: Cathy L. McLaughlin & Dan J. McLaughlin
USA / 2022 / 55 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Muscadine Grapes grow natively in the South, especially in North Carolina. After attending a Dean’s Forum at Wake Forest University, which received a $20 million-dollar anonymous grant for more research, we’re finding out vital information about these amazing plants—that the Muscadine grape has some very powerful nutrients that can help heal the human body. Other universities are also looking into the grape’s ability to slow and stop cancer growth and help reduce fatigue.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 30 / 2:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 30 - MAY 2
METAMORPHOSIS
Directors: Cashavelly Morrison & Edward Taveras
USA / 2021 / 69 MIN. / ENGLISH / EXPERIMENTAL NARRATIVE
In this avant-garde, experimental feature film, artist Cashavelly Morrison creates a long form music video set to her new album of the same name. The film follows a woman in crisis who leaves her life of luxury for the wilderness, where a mysterious man leads her to unexpected revelations. Made primarily by UNCSA alums and shot in Winston-Salem and around North Carolina, this film has garnered numerous awards from Festivals around the world.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
ROSEBUD LANE
Director: John Richard Lacy
USA / 2022 / 105 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
Shot entirely in Brevard and Hendersonville, NC and featuring a mostly North Carolina crew, this heartwarming feature film follows a Hollywood filmmaker who attempts to connect with his young son for the first time and the result leaves a small mountain town shattered.
This film is preceded by . . .
SPIRIT OF THE CINEMA
Director: Zack Fox
USA / 22 MIN.
A family-owned movie theater struggles with letting go of the past and switching from 35mm film to digital cinema to keep the theater open. A love letter to 35mm film, movies, and theaters... filmed in North Wilkesboro, NC at the Historic Liberty Theater and in Winston-Salem, NC.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 26 / 5:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
STAY PRAYED UP
Directors: D.L. Anderson & Matt Durning
USA / 2021 / 74 MIN. / ENGLISH / DOCUMENTARY
Sponsored by Jane and T.M. Craven
The only thing mightier than Lena Mae Perry’s electrifying voice is her faith. She’s spent the last 50 years sharing and sharpening both as the steadfast bandleader of The Branchettes, a legendary North Carolina gospel group that has packed churches throughout the South and lifted weary hearts as far away as Ireland. Stay Prayed Up is a spirited celebration, inviting audiences into “Mother” Perry’s close-knit community as the 82-year-old strives to extend The Branchettes’ sacred song ministry ever forward.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 7:30PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
WHERE’S ROSE
Director: John Mathis
USA / 2021 / 84 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
When a little girl is found after going missing, only her older brother (Ty Simpkins) recognizes the evil force that has returned in her place. This psychological, social horror film was made primarily by all UNCSA alums and was filmed during the pandemic in Winston-Salem, NC.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 28 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 29 - MAY 1
THE YURT
Director: Zachary Coker
USA / 2022 / 45 MIN. / ENGLISH / NARRATIVE
From RiverRun and UNCSA alum Zach Coker, this film follows Jack, who after breaking up with his fiancé leaves city life seeking a connection with nature to heal his heart. Jack finds something different and bizarre when he meets tantric guru Kali, a spiritual leader offering him a new path. Through unique spiritual practices, she uncovers his past trauma and helps him discover his true self. Where does our need to belong end?
In-Person Screening: APRIL 24 / 8:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
FILMS WITH CLASS
Teaching through film. RiverRun recognizes the unique and critical role arts education plays in reaching students in and outside the classroom. Through our free education program, Films With Class, we present screenings of carefully selected documentaries during the school year and at the Festival each spring. In 2020–21, the program hosted 50 free virtual screenings to almost 2,500 K–12 and college students.
PASANG: IN THE SHADOW OF EVEREST
Director: Nancy Svendsen
USA/FRANCE/NEPAL / 2022 / 71 MIN. / ENGLISH/FRENCH/NEPALI / DOCUMENTARY
This fascinating documentary chronicles Pasang Lhamu Sherpa’s tragic and inspiring journey to become the first Nepali woman to summit Everest in 1993. As an uneducated, indigenous woman and a Buddhist in a Hindu kingdom, Pasang’s dream to scale the legendary mountain pits her against family, foreign climbers, her own government, and nature itself. Her determined pursuit of Everest plays out within the context of her nation’s quest for democracy and the emergence of the commercial climbing industry.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 8:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 27 / 6:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23-25
FILMS WITH CLASS SHORTS PROGRAM – MIDDLE SCHOOL
This collection of short films shows the great films we get each year for young audiences. Made up of five short films, both animated and documentary, this program was specifically curated for middle school-aged students for the RiverRun Films With Class program.
Runtime: 63 MIN.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 29 / 4:00PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23-2
THE EXTINCTION OF UP
Director: Randy Boyum
USA / 5 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
In the near future, when people only recognize each other by their shoes, two boys discuss weird things that are happening in their lives, including a sibling’s accidental weight gain, and a great-grandfather’s bizarre revelations about the past.
GENERATION IMPACT: THE CODER
Director: Samantha Knowles
USA / 7 MIN. / DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Jay Jay Patton was only 13 when she designed and built Photo Patch, a mobile app to help kids send photos and letters to parents who are incarcerated, inspired by her own experience. Jay Jay and her dad ended up founding Unlock Academy, a school that teaches coding and provides mentoring to enable young people of color to have careers in STEM fields. This is a true story of drive, hope, and ingenuity.
GET WHAT YOU GIVE
Director: Lucas Pruitt
USA / 19 MIN. / DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Carter Schutte is a young motocross racing prodigy with his eyes set on one goal, a Loretta Lynn’s MX National Championship title. With dreams this ambitious, the whole family must work toward this goal together. This short documentary follows Carter’s journey as he works toward the highest achievement in amateur motocross. Student – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
JUNIOR
Director: AJ Wilhelm
HAITI / 11 MIN. / DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Gifted as a teenager, Jérôme “Junior” Simeon was recruited by top Haitian roots music group “Racine Mapou de Azor” and spent 20 years touring the world. When the lead singer of his band dies unexpectedly, Junior’s high-profile career comes to a shocking halt, and he suddenly faces an uncertain future for himself and his legacy.
OUR FUTURE, OUR FIGHT
Director: Beth Murphy
USA / 21 MIN. / DOCUMENTARY SHORT
We all know Greta, but it’s time to get to know the other young activists leading the climate justice movement! Our Future, Our Fight is an upbeat, fun, fact-filled documentary that brings audiences into the exciting world of teens leading the climate action movement.
FILMS WITH CLASS SHORTS PROGRAM – ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
This collection of animated shorts shows the variety of fun films we get each year for our young audiences. Made up of nine films, this program was curated for elementary-aged students for the RiverRun Films With Class program.
Runtime: 56 MIN.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 28 / 4:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
CINEMA REX
Directors: Mayan Engelman & Eliran Peled
ISRAEL / 8 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
Jerusalem in 1938 was a divided city. At the “Cinema Rex,” a Jewish boy and an Arab girl form a soulful friendship based on one mutual language—the language of cinema.
COOL FOR YOU
Director: Sherene Strausberg
USA / 3 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
Cool For You is an animated film based on the book of the same title, which explains global warming to children in a friendly way. Incorporating different characters and families, animals, and plants, children are introduced to CO2, and positive, easy ways to improve our impact on the earth.
THE FARMER AND THE LIGHTNING STORM
Director: Danielle Browne
USA/COLOMBIA / 5 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
Burdened by frustration and fear, the Goddess of Lightning cannot find meaning in what she does and suppresses her abilities. Can a nearby Farmer help Lightning regain confidence in her powers, and by extension, in herself?
GOOD BOY CERBERUS
Director: MK Singleton
USA / 6 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
When Cerberus, a three-headed puppy, ends up on the lord of the underworld’s doorstep, he goes through guard dog training to become useful to his new master. Will he remain a cute and loving puppy, or end up the monster that he was born to be? Student – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
MUNDANCE
Directors: Abby Davenport & Aiden Winter-Deely
USA / 5 MIN. / ANIMATED SHOR
Maria is tired of her mundane office job and wishes her life were like a musical. Student – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
MY PET VENUS
Director: Ariel Paxton
USA / 3 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
A sweet story about Arya, who goes to a public garden with her mom and buys a Venus Fly Trap. After taking the plant home she takes care of it improperly, treating it like a pet. Student – Savannah College of Art & Design
PIVOT
Director: Ana Gusson
CANADA / 7 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
Growing up isn’t easy, and it’s no exception for 12-year-old Ashley, whose mom has her own ideas about who Ashley should be. Finding herself in an impossible situation, Ashley must decide whether to wear a dress she hates or find the courage to stand up for herself and fight the inner monster that is holding her back.
STEREOTYPE
Directors: Nahyun & Dahyun Beak
USA / 11 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
The war has settled down, but a conflict is still escalating.
SYMFAUNIC
Directors: Erin Bergin & Darby Kate Snyder
USA / 8 MIN. / ANIMATED SHORT
A young faun challenges the harmony of her forest glade when her new taste in music clashes with her brother’s teachings. Student – University of Central Florida
SHORTS BLOCKS
NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
100 MIN.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 1:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 26 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
BACKYARD CAMPING
Director: Mor Hanay
ISRAEL / 15 MIN.
A couple dealing with a marriage crisis is forced to cooperate when an intruder breaks into their house. Student – Sapir College
HEARTLESS
Director: Haukur Björgvinsson
ICELAND / 15 MIN.
Young couple Anna and Gunnar are deeply in love, but they live in a society where people are assigned a new spouse by lottery every seven years. As their final day together approaches, they grapple with the nightmare of being torn apart and facing life with another partner.
HUMMINGBIRD
Director: Lindsey E. Gary
USA / 15 MIN.
Over one disorienting evening, Rosa discovers that her daughter has developed unusual abilities that threaten the harmony of her perfect family and the world at large.
PHLEGM
Director: Jan-David Bolt
SWITZERLAND / 6 MIN.
Oscar is late. In the surrounding skyscrapers hands are shaken and contracts are signed. That’s the last thing he needs right now. Where do these damned snails come from? Student – Zurich University of the Arts
SUPERFAN
Directors: Karina Lomelin Ripper & Marc Ripper
USA / 15 MIN.
A middle-school sleepover becomes the frontlines of a doomed friendship when a celebrity vacation sweepstakes tests the boundaries of fantasy, privacy, and a young girl’s heart.
THE WARZINIEK’S FILE
Director: Pierre J. Secondi
FRANCE / 19 MIN.
Paul Warziniek—citizen 4.815.162.342—is living a happy life. One day, he receives a parking ticket. The only problem is: he doesn’t own a car. Paul then decides to go to the Prefecture to settle what seems to be a simple administrative formality.
WRITTEN BY
Directors: Callie Marie Bloem & Christopher J. Ewing
USA / 15 MIN.
Kenzie, a 20-something Angeleno, discovers during a totally boring and routine general checkup that she is fictional. And even worse, that she was written by a dude. This revelation knocks Kenzie’s world catastrophically off axis as she begins to question everything.
NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
104 MIN.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 7:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 28 / 5:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
CUPIDS
Director: Zoey Martinson
USA / 10 MIN.
What is the most important thing on the last day of school before summer break? Well, if you’re Mia, Natalie, and Jabari, you frantically search for a date for Ms. Cheryl, the most beloved bus driver of all time! As they race against time before their stop, these eight-year-olds burst into action to find a match-up with the people that have made the biggest impact on their lives. From the Bodega man with “all the meats” to their principal, nobody is off limits for a possible courtship.
HALLELUJAH
Director: Victor Gabriel
USA / 14 MIN.
After being stuck with the guardianship of their annoying bookworm nephew, two brothers in Compton, CA must decide if they are willing to take on the responsibility of being caretakers.
HARRY THE HAMSTER
Director: Lewis Reeves
UK / 7 MIN.
A young boy’s day out to see his grandad and his grandad’s beloved pet, Harry the Hamster, suddenly sours as a dramatic death and an unexpected revelation occurs.
MINYAN DUTY
Director: Ivan Kander
USA / 14 MIN.
Hoping to say Kaddish after their mother’s death, Leah and Ariel find themselves one person short of making a Minyan—the quorum of 10 Jewish adults required for evening prayer service. As a result, they turn to an unconventional solution.
MOOSE TRACKS
Director: Ayanna McKnight
USA / 13 MIN.
On the night after his wife’s funeral, a newly widowed father must help his teenage daughter when she gets her first period. Student - University of Southern California
NOT THE 80s
Director: Marleen Valien
GERMANY / 17 MIN.
Two people, one restaurant, some preconceptions, and a bit of fish. Student - Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
SISTERS
Director: Jess Brunetto
USA / 17 MIN.
Sisters is a short dramedy that follows two estranged siblings approaching their mother’s death. Andy, a selfish and failed actress with a drinking problem, returns home and is confronted by Emily, her uptight older sister who’s put her life on hold in order to provide home care for their ailing mother.
THIS IS HE
Director: Thea Duncan Brooks
USA / 12 MIN.
Two brothers discover each other's existence when their father passes. Student - Brooklyn College
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
108 MIN.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 5:00PM / SECCA
APRIL 26 / 3:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23-25
ALMEDA
Director: Paul Hairston
USA / 14 MIN.
On September 8, 2020, the Almeda Fire tore through Southern Oregon and burned more than 2,800 structures. Many belonged to tightly knit immigrant mobile home communities, some generations old.
LAST DAYS OF AUGUST
Directors: Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck & Robert Machoian
USA / 13 MIN.
Using the photo book aesthetic, this experimental documentary explores prairie towns in Nebraska meditating on the longing for permanence, on the blurred lines between still photography and cinema, and asking the question: do miracles really happen?
MEMORY LANES
Director: Brian Gersten
USA / 12 MIN.
A short, archival documentary about the history of bowling in America and the history of America in bowling. The film interweaves our established perception of this innocuous all-American game with the pervasiveness of cultural racism, sexism, and violence by showcasing nearly 100 years of archival bowling footage from newsreels, instructional films, commercials, home movies, and mainstream films and television.
NUISANCE BEAR
Directors: Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman
CANADA / 14 MIN.
Churchill, Manitoba in Canada is famous as an international destination for photographing polar bears. We’ve seen the majestic images and classic wildlife series captured here—but what do these bears see of us? Through a shift in perspective, Nuisance Bear reveals an obstacle course of tourist paparazzi and wildlife officers whom the bears must navigate during their annual migration.
THE PANOLA PROJECT
Directors: Rachael DeCruz & Jeremy S. Levine
USA / 17 MIN.
This uplifting short film highlights the heroic efforts of Dorothy Oliver to keep her small town of Panola, AL safe from COVID-19. A chronicle of how an often-overlooked rural Black community came together in creative ways to survive.
STRANGER AT THE GATE
Director: Joshua Seftel
USA / 29 MIN.
U.S. Marine Richard “Mac” McKinney had planned to return home to Muncie, IN as a hero—in an American flag-draped coffin. But that didn’t happen. Instead, after 25 years of service, he returns alive and filled with an all-consuming rage. Still fueled by his desire to die for his country, he plans to bomb the local mosque. But when he comes face to face with the community of Afghan refugees and others of Muslim faith that he seeks to kill, his plan takes an unexpected turn.
ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (WHAT THEY’VE BEEN TAUGHT)
Director: Brit Hensel / Associate Producer: Keli Gonzales
USA / 9 MIN.
Filmed on the Qualla Boundary and Cherokee Nation, ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught) explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker. ᎤᏕᏲᏅ circles the intersection of tradition, language, land, and a commitment to maintaining balance. This film was created in collaboration with independent artists from both the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
96 MIN.
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 4:00PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
APRIL 30 / 5:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
FREEDOM SWIMMER
Director: Olivia Martin-McGuire
UK / 15 MIN.
The story of a grandfather’s perilous swim from China to Hong Kong, which parallels his granddaughter’s own quest for a new freedom.
HIS NAME WAS CARGO
Director: Marco Signoretti
ITALY / 17 MIN.
Italy, late 1960s. Two strangers arrive in a village in the South: the first one has a movie camera, the second one has a gun. Crossing that wasteland, the two will have an unexpected opportunity to change the course of history.
HOLDING MOSES
Director: Rivkah Beth Medow
USA / 17 MIN.
Randi wanted pregnancy, birth, a family—not dreams typically associated with a butch, queer woman. But Randi was a dancer interested in expanding the natural rhythms of her body. When Moses was born profoundly disabled, her world shrank to the size of her infant son. She pulsed between shock and shame, tormented with worry about her son’s pain and future life.
MEMORY
Director: Nerea Barros
SPAIN / 15 MIN.
The Aral Sea measured 68,000 square km. Millions of people depended on it. Moynaq, once a prosperous town that lived off tourism and the fishing industry, is now a poor village in northern Uzbekistan where each day is more difficult. This lyrical documentary explains the legacy between a grandfather and his granddaughter. He continues to dream of the sea; she was born in a desert.
THE SENTENCE OF MICHAEL THOMPSON
Directors: Haley Elizabeth Anderson & Kyle Thrash
USA / 25 MIN.
Michael Thompson is the longest serving non-violent offender in the history of Michigan, and he is finally up for clemency. In 1994, he was arrested for selling three pounds of marijuana to a close friend turned police informant and was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison and has been there ever since. After 25 years, three appeals, and two denied applications for clemency, it seems like Michael may finally have a chance at freedom.
UNSPOKEN
Director: William Armstrong
BOTSWANA/DENMARK / 7 MIN.
A beautiful, short film centered around contemporary choreographer Paul Lightfoot losing his father during the pandemic. Not permitted into the hospital to say goodbye, he began working with a dancer remotely to create a performance that processes the emotions he and many have shared worldwide. The result is a look behind the curtain into the process of a modern master interpreting loss into physical form—and a powerful beacon of hope to carry us through uncertain times.
ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM ONE
93 MIN.
Sponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 24 / 3:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 29 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 25-27
7 LBS 8 OZ
Director: Yoo Lee
USA / 7 MIN.
When a young mother moves into 8th Street, Jersey City, NJ, she learns about the value of the community and how her own perception determines her own experiences.
DEATH AND THE WINEMAKER
Director: Victor Jaquier
SWITZERLAND / 19 MIN.
A young winemaker devotes himself to creating the best wine in the world to win the hand of his beloved Mathilde. He creates a wine so exquisite that even Death demands to taste it. As he learns the awful truth about Mathilde’s fate, he captures Death in a barrel, ignoring the consequences on the natural order of things.
DREAM THAT I HAD
Director: Evelyn Lee
USA / 4 MIN.
An animated interview from Dave Sardy about his rise to becoming a rock 'n' roll producer.
HOME SWEET HOME
Director: Lauren Carr
USA / 2 MIN.
A young gingerbread couple is searching for their dream home on a hit TV show, but the experience threatens both their relationship and their lives. Student - Ringing College of Art & Design
INVISIBLE MONSTERS AND TOMATO SOUP
Directors: Stevie Borrello, Marcie LaCerte & Meghan McDonough
USA / 5 MIN.
One batch of mushy sourdough. Two radioactive lizards. Three cans of Campbell’s tomato soup. When COVID-19 lockdowns began in 2020, individuals around the world began reporting more vivid dreams. We interviewed over 20 people from five continents and found a handful of themes common to their dreams during the pandemic.
MISTRAL
Director: Nico Bonomolo
ITALY / 10 MIN.
A man goes to work and sees a boat for sale. He dreams of leaving his life behind. He leaves, and the dream gives way to memory; the mistral forces him to a makeshift landing. A woman, another story, a new beginning? As in an Escher drawing, everything starts again where it seemed to have ended.
MEMENTO MORI
Director: Paul O’Flanagan
IRELAND / 9 MIN.
A storm brews over Victorian Dublin as post-mortem photographer Mr. Huxley returns to his hallowed practice within the gloomy townhouse in which he resides. His latest subject is a recently deceased young woman, whose presence conjures the demons of Huxley’s character—compelling him to confront the narcissistic life he has chosen to lead.
MORE THAN I REMEMBER
Director: Amy Bench
USA / 14 MIN.
One night at her home in southeastern Congo, 14-year-old Mugeni awakes to the sounds of bombs. As her family scatters, Mugeni finds herself completely alone. From there, she sets out on a remarkable solo journey across the globe, determined to reunite with her lost loved ones and lift up the Banyamulenge people.
MY GRANDMOTHER IS AN EGG
Director: Wu-Ching Chang
TAIWAN/UK / 8 MIN.
As a child, my grandmother was given to another family to be raised and taught all her traditional roles as a future wife to their son. Through representing the unjust tradition in the long past, the film aims to reflect women’s oppression and struggles for freedom. Student - Royal College of Art
PEEK-A-BOOM
Directors: Maya Zankoul & Toni Yammine
LEBANON / 5 MIN.
Surrounded by her loving family on her birthday, an event occurs that shapes Mira’s life forever.
PROSOPAGNOSIA
Director: Steven Fraser
UK / 10 MIN.
Prosopagnosia uses expressive animation to investigate intimacy, communication, and memory. Prosopagnosia means face blindness and to understand this neurodiverse behavior, the contents of a memory box are intricately explored.
ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM TWO
90 MINSponsored by Zaloo’s Canoes
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 25 / 5:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE
APRIL 30 / 1:30PM / UNCSA - MAIN THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 26-28
AN OSTRICH TOLD ME THE WORLD IS FAKE AND I THINK I BELIEVE IT
Director: Lachlan Pendragon
AUSTRALIA / 11 MIN.
When a young telemarketer is confronted by a mysterious talking ostrich, he learns that the universe is stop motion animation. He must put aside his dwindling toaster sales and focus on convincing his colleagues of his terrifying discovery. It's scary business living in a stop motion world, where your faces come off and a giant hand controls your every move. Student - Griffith Film School
FIVE CENTS
Director: Aaron Hughes
USA / 5 MIN.
A consumer finds himself in over his head after a string of purchases go out of control. Drawn by hand on thousands of market data pages from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times with ink, white-out, gouache paint, gold leaf, and other materials.
FRYDENLUND HAIR PARLOR
Director: Hanne Berkaak
NORWAY/BELGIUM / 14 MIN.
A WW2 story focusing on hair, not heroes. Five siblings and their hair parlor offer women of the small Norwegian town Narvik a sense of normality in the midst of madness and despair.
LOOP
Director: Pablo Polledri
SPAIN/ARGENTINA / 8 MIN.
In this society, each human being repeats the same action over and over again. In this society, each human being repeats the same action over and over again. In this society, each human being repeats the same action over and over again.
MIA
Director: Ryoichi Mori
JAPAN / 13 MIN.
Judy, who is now old and living in an institution, suddenly feels different when she sees her husband Nick, who visits her every day. She tries to remember something.
OBJECT OF LIFE
Director: Jack Parry
AUSTRALIA / 3 MIN.
The Object of Life is a joyful marriage of music and motion. Every push, every gesture, every pulse, synchronized, resonating, and connected with the powerful music of Fanfare Ciocărlia, finding meaning through the intoxicating dance of absurd pointlessness. Student – Deakin University
PADDY
Director: Haoran Zhou
CHINA / 15 MIN.
Is there always an answer up there? To find his favorite toy, a little scarecrow starts on an adventure. Along the way, he encounters a lot of strange sights: a lost paradise, a tide of immigration, an assembly line, a parade…
THERE YOU ARE
Director: Rui Huang
USA / 6 MIN.
After the death of her mom, Su feels estranged from her father. In honoring their traditional family camping trip on his birthday, she hopes to reconnect with him. But when her father cancels it in deference to his new girlfriend, Su is forced to deal with her unresolved grief. Student – University of Southern California
UNFORGOTTEN
Director: Sujin Kim
REPUBLIC OF KOREA/USA / 8 MIN.
During World War II, numerous girls and women were lured by fake promises to the Comfort Stations around the world where they were forced into sexual slavery for the Imperial Japanese Army. Half a century later, the surviving victims in South Korea decided to give their testimonies to the world
YALLAH!
Directors: Cécile Adant, Renaud de Saint Albin, Candice Behague, Nayla Nassar, Edouard Pitula & Anaïs Sassatelli
FRANCE / 7 MIN.
Beirut, 1982. As Nicolas prepares to flee his hometown, torn apart by an endless civil war, he crosses the path of Naji, a reckless teenager determined to go to the swimming pool. Trying to protect the young man, Nicolas finds himself pulled into a surreal race against war, all for the mere freedom of going swimming. Student – Rubika
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS
67 MIN.
Appropriate for Ages 8+
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - FREE
APRIL 30 / 10:00AM / HANESBRANDS THEATRE - FREEVirtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
Sponsored by ABC45 and Forsyth Family Dental
AURORA
Director: Jo Meuris
USA/CANADA / 5 MIN.
Once upon a time, there was a little girl who fell in love with a beautiful horse named Aurora...Expressively animated in a drawing-style that evokes children’s drawings and the texture of storybook illustrations, Aurora is a bittersweet story about love, friendship, and growing up.
BY THE BOOK
Directors: Shreya Devarakonda & Daniela PortillaUSA / 3 MIN.
In a world of books, a scientifically driven father is met with the sudden challenge of raising a child he struggles to relate to. Student – Ringling College of Art and Design
CAT AND MOTH
Director: India Barnardo
UK/CANADA / 7 MIN.
A fluffy white cat wants nothing more than to find the most comfortable spot in the universe, but little does she know someone else has their eye on it too. This animated short took 10 years with a worldwide crew of over 90 people to come to life.
DUET
Director: Yadid Hirschtritt Licht
USA / 5 MIN.
Duet is an animated short film that explores the persistence of love, the transcendence of music, and the heartache of losing a loved one. Student – DePaul University
I’M NOT AFRAID!
Director: Marita Mayer
GERMANY / 7 MIN.
A film for the little ones about fear and courage and the discovery that there are many things you don’t have to fear if you understand what they are. North American Premiere
ITCHY THE CAMEL: RAKES
Directors: Anders Beer & PH Dallaire
CANADA / 2 MIN.
Itchy is a simple-minded but charismatic camel whose itchy hump is a constant distraction. As he absent-mindedly wanders through the desert, he discovers a pile of rakes...the perfect solution to his perpetual itch!
LEGEND OF THE CLAW
Director: Shailyn Farmer
USA / 2 MIN.
A little girl fights to keep a plushie from the grasp of an evil, greedy claw machine. Student – Ringling College of Art and Design
THE PARK BENCH
Director: Rob Edwards
USA / 4 MIN.
A young girl named Bella finds herself needing a distraction from the difficulties at home. Then, one day, she discovers an injured duck while sitting in the park and decides to bring him home to care for him.
PEACH!
Director: Christina Su
USA / 4 MIN.
A young monkey looks forward to eating a giant juicy peach, but an itchy panda makes it a challenging task. Student – Savannah College of Art and Design
SHIFT
Director: Cam Swartz
USA / 6 MIN.
When a simple boulder’s peaceful existence is interrupted by the presence of a rowdy bird, he finds himself forced to make a choice between his own stability and the lives of others. Student – Savannah College of Art and Design
SPACE RACE
Director: Shane Dioneda
USA / 6 MIN.
Two competing astronauts race to claim the moon for themselves. Student – Columbia College Chicago
TODDLER TALKS
Director: Diana Reichenbach
USA / 4 MIN.
A sweet, animated short based on audio recordings of a toddler-aged boy named Henry. The film is animated in a way that mimics the development of language and emotions—which aren’t always clear and articulated at first.
TOIL AND TROUBLE
Director: Kira Davis
UK / 4 MIN.
Curiosity gets the better of a fumbling witch-in-training and she finds herself in over her head with an out-of-control potion she must fix before her master returns home. Student – The Arts University of Bournemouth
TOP OF THE SHELF
Director: Kevin Leal
USA / 8 MIN.
After a lifetime of putting away books, an old librarian must face the challenge of placing the very last book at the top of a 10,000-foot-tall shelf. Student – Savannah College of Art and Design
LATE NIGHT SHORTS
105 MIN.
In-Person Screening: APRIL 23 / 10:00PM / HANESBRANDS THEATRVirtual Screening Window: APRIL 28-30
THE CLEARING
Director: Daniel Hope
UK / 13 MIN.
In a desperate battle with his ballooning ego, Bill struggles in vain to re-woo Deb with his below-par outdoor skills and, quite frankly, shocking behavior, until their last-ditch camping trip takes a VERY sinister turn. Student – National Film and Television School
MAN OR TREE
Directors: Varun Raman & Tom Hancock
UK / 4 MIN.
In the wilderness, a tree begins to question whether it may actually be a man tripping on hallucinogens.
MANTIS CLUB
Director: Yalian Li
USA / 17 MIN.
In a world where females devour males during sex, Zack, a 17-year-old virgin, is asked on his first date. Student – University of Southern California
PLANTASTIC!
Director: Emily Gold
USA / 10 MIN.
This trippy, dark comedy follows an over-eager houseplant enthusiast whose plant-sitting stint forces us to explore the question: What would our leafy friends say if they could talk?
SKIN & BONE
Director: Eli Powers
USA / 17 MIN
RiverRun Alum Eli Powers (Holy Moses) has again teamed up with actress Amanda Seyfried to present a psychological thriller about a drifter who begins to have haunting visions after taking a job on a secluded farm.
S.O.S.
Director: Sarah Hafner
FRANCE / 11 MIN.
Pollution, global warming, overpopulation. For Jean-Claude and Maddy, there is only one solution: to leave the earth and ask for help from extraterrestrials. But when a little green man comes along to save them, things don’t quite go as planned
THANK YOU FOR NOTHING
Director: Thomas Desimone
USA / 12 MIN.
While suffering from a severe anxiety attack, a young woman attempts to escape the hellish landscape of her mind.
TREATS
Director: Graham Bowlin
USA / 17 MIN.
A married couple working to overcome a rough patch goes out to the desert to focus on each other. When a masked maniac breaks into their home on Halloween night, they’re forced to put aside their differences and come together to defeat him.
VACUUM
Director: Ace Norton
USA / 4 MIN.
A human vacuum snorts a never-ending line of cocaine during a vapid party in the Hollywood Hills. Less Than Zero meets Hansel and Gretel. A satire about Los Angeles as a…VACUUM.
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM ONE: DOCUMENTARIES
110 MIN.
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 3:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE - $6
APRIL 29 / 5:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 23-2
ALCHEMY
Director: Bridget Fitzgerald
USA / 23 MIN.
Alchemytells the story of glassblower and social entrepreneur, Rebeccah Byer, as she navigates her grief at the loss of her brother from ALS and creates a glass studio for youth. The Olio is a place of healing and growth for Rebeccah and her apprentices. Audiences witness this transformative power through one of the apprentices, Lucy McGinnis, who struggles with being a young trans person in North Carolina. Student – Wake Forest University
BILL BLAINE “A WALK AROUND THE HOUSE”
Director: Jakub Blank
USA / 12 MIN.
This short documentary is a quiet reflection on the nature of art and those who make it. Bill Blaine is a painter in the twilight of his life, reflecting on a career that spans more than half a century. Blaine’s talent is on display throughout the film, yet his quiet observations about his work and himself as an artist are laced with vulnerable pragmatism—he seems hesitant to assign too much value to either and touches on the many insecurities true artists wrestle with.
DAMASCUS
Director: Ethan Denning
USA / 6 MIN.
Working in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, blacksmith Tommy Carroll completes a decade-long project: a blade of Damascus steel forged beneath a solar eclipse. Heat treating the blade beneath the full moon, Tommy must come to terms with the permanence of his work. Student – University of Southern California
FATHER, CAN’T YOU SEE I’M BURNING?
Director: Grant Conversano
USA / 13 MIN.
Filmmaker Grant Conversano interrogates the medium of the family photo, and what it means to be photographed as a child by one’s father while exploring intergenerational trauma, grief, and addiction.
MOTHER(S) & SON
Director: Kiersten Houser
USA / 10 MIN.
A filmmaker (Kiersten Houser, RiverRun 2021 Pitch Fest Winner) captures her wife’s journey of high-risk pregnancy, birth, and early motherhood. Consequently, she discovers her own fear and insecurity surrounding the adventures of parenthood—all while completing the adoption process for her non-biological son, as required by heteronormative state law. Premiere Screening – Student – University of North Carolina Wilmington
SMILE LITTLE LADYBUG
Director: Laura Asherman
USA / 17 MIN.
This short documentary centers a Holocaust survivor who unintentionally inspires his daughter and granddaughter to become clowns. The film follows three generations of this wacky and inspiring family from Nazi Germany to Jim Crow Alabama to modern-day Atlanta. Student – Duke University
THE UNCOMMON GARDEN
Director: Olympia Stone
USA / 20 MIN.
Creating a hidden garden was not Dan Krebill’s life plan until fate intervened. The result is a lush and layered paradise with hundreds of plants and trees (and even a stone dragon!)—a collaboration with artisans that changed both a landscape and a community
WILD HEART
Director: Hope Davison
USA / 9 MIN.
Radical acceptance of one’s most authentic self means both struggle and healing for Marcus Johns, aka La Reine Divine, who inspires and encourages LGBTQIA+ youth to be and love who they are. Student – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM TWO: NARRATIVES
91 MIN
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 22 / 7:30PM / REYNOLDS PLACE THEATRE
APRIL 29 / 8:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 22-24
ALMOST A JINGLE
Director: Bishen Sen
USA / 15 MIN.
A struggling jingle writer befriends a nurse after a failed suicide attempt.
ALONE TOGETHER
Director: Zoe Chen
USA / 4 MIN.
In this short, animated film, a couple sit in their apartment in silence, after a fight, and battle their own anxiety within themselves. Student – Savannah College of Art & Design
BIRDS, BEES, AND THREES
Directors: Paige Hullett & Margaux Calla Susi
USA / 12 MIN.
Julia’s trusted triplet support group leader expresses the importance of teaching their children about sex by the age of eight, comically following Julia and Andy and their triplet daughters as they all attempt to digest their embarrassment, shock, and confusion after “the talk.”
DEEPWATER SPONGER
Director: Connor Ryan
USA / 17 MIN.
In an alternate 1927 destroyed by pollution, a diver ventures into the Earth’s mysterious ocean to find its last cache of fresh water and save humankind. His treacherous descent brings him face to face with untold horrors, forcing him to decide how much he’s willing to sacrifice for the sake of the mission. Student – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
JAZMIN
Director: Jo Hatcher
USA / 13 MIN.
After the disappearance of her younger sister, Jamila finds herself in an unknown world. While searching for her sister, she not only stumbles upon magic within the world but ultimately within herself. Student – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
THE MOURNER
Directors: Daniel Mercer & Matthew Vermilyea
USA / 18 MIN
Lonnie Walker finds lonely work as a professional mourner at sparsely attended funerals. But when he meets the granddaughter of the recently deceased, he sees an opportunity to set his life on a new path.
SHADOWBOXING
Director: Zander Heiselman
USA / 12 MIN.
Fighting in an underground MMA league, a talented, young fighter named Miles and his coercive father have dreams of being the best in the sport. After Miles believes he’s accidentally killed one of his opponents, he struggles to confront his father who is pressuring him to continue fighting while neglecting his emotions. Student – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM THREE: WINSTON STORIES
108 MIN.
Sponsored by Nelson Mullins
In-Person Screening: APRIL 23 / 2:00PM / SECCA
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 24-26
DRAWN: CONCEPT & CRAFT
Directors: Jon Pfundstein & Philip Pledger
USA / 29 MIN.
In September 2020, after six months of closures due to COVID-19, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, NC re-opened its galleries with a new exhibition. With more than 250 works by more than 70 artists from around the world, the exhibition asked a fascinating question: What does drawing mean to you?
HOME STRETCH
Director: Diana Greene
USA / 34 MIN.
This film, produced by The Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at WSSU, showcases the struggles and successes for low-income families seeking homeownership. Filmed in Forsyth County, NC, ranked 3rd from the bottom in the country in economic mobility, it chronicles the journeys of two inspiring families as they navigate a county program guiding them towards home ownership. Using archival footage, expert interviews, and original economic research, the film investigates potential “win-win” policy solutions to narrowing the historic Black-white wealth gap in the U.S.
MIGHTY GIRLS: RISING IN WINSTON-SALEM
Directors: Laura Hart McKinny, John H. McKinny & Ashley Miller
USA / 34 MIN.
This poignant documentary tells the story of two Winston-Salem teenage girls raised in poverty as they pursue their dreams of being an engineer and a police officer, in their complicated, sometimes unsafe world. They are helped along the way by their friends at LEAD Girls of NC.
A STORY ABOUT FOOD (AND EVERYTHING BUT)
Director: William Zimmerman
USA / 11 MIN.
As a life-long native of Winston-Salem, Michael Banner's been around long enough to see many changes. What began as a means to feed his family evolved into an epic quest to return fresh, healthy produce and a sense of self-resilience to the Black neighborhoods of East Winston, N.C. While this is a story about food, it's also a story about everything but food.
THE GREAT OUTDOORS SHORTS PROGRAM
103 MIN
Sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co. & Mayor Allen Joines
In-Person Screenings: APRIL 23 / 12:30PM / UNCSA - GOLD THEATRE
Virtual Screening Window: APRIL 27-29
BREAKING TRAIL
Director: Jesse Roesler
USA / 30 MIN.
Emily Ford sets out with Diggins, a borrowed Alaskan Husky sled dog, to become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in winter. As the 69-day journey through subzero temperatures tests her physical and mental endurance, Emily and her canine protector develop an unbreakable bond as they embrace the unexpected kindness of strangers and discover they’ve become figureheads in the movement to make the outdoors more accessible for everyone.
GHOST OF THE TOWERS
Director: Michael Blake
USA/CHILE / 24 MIN
For National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski, Expedition Biologist Celeste Silva-García, and Chilean guide Eduardo Minte Hess, nature is where their minds are clearest, their senses most elevated. With the help of trackers, this fast-paced, eight-day expedition to the Torres Del Paine region of southern Chile is to seek and document the legendary and elusive puma.
THE LAST LAST HIKE
Director: Céline François
USA / 20 MIN.
83-year-old Nimblewill Nomad is about to become the oldest person to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail. His trek began on Flagg Mountain in Alabama, the true southern terminus of the Appalachian Mountain Range. Throughout his odyssey, he meets hikers along the way and shares the magic of Flagg Mountain, where he has been the caretaker for the past three years. With more than two decades and 50,000 miles of hiking experience behind him, will this really be his last last hike
NARROWS
Director: Patrick Blum
USA / 8 MIN.
An action-packed short documentary based on a world-renowned whitewater kayak race held every year in Saluda, NC.
WAITING FOR WAVES
Director: Jacob Zaoutis
USA / 21 MIN.
A look inside the raw world of New England east-coast surfing through the eyes of three men who have dedicated their lives to the ocean.
RIVERRUN AT RED CINEMAS
Collaboration. Thanks to a partnership with RED Cinemas, an upscale movie theater in Greensboro, RiverRun is further expanding its reach in the Triad! We are screening multiple films, from different sections of our program, in an effort to allow more people to experience all that RiverRun has to offer.
Sponsored by Downtown Greensboro
RED CINEMAS SCREENINGS
WE FEED PEOPLE
(Listed under Special Presentations)
APRIL 25 / 5:30PM
SHADOW ON THE WALL
(Listed under From the Archives)
APRIL 25 / 8:00PM
FRED CHAPPELL: I AM ONE OF YOU FOREVER
(Listed under Carolina Stories)
APRIL 26 / 5:30PM
GIRL PICTURE
(Listed under Global Currents)
APRIL 26 / 8:00PM
THE LEVYS OF MONTICELLO
(Listed under Focus)
APRIL 27 / 5:30PM
LINOLEUM
(Listed under Special Presentations)
APRIL 27 / 8:00PM
AMERICAN RIVER
(Listed under Focus)
APRIL 28 / 5:30PM
AMERICANISH
(Listed under Focus)
APRIL 28 / 8:00PM
FREE FAMILY FILMS
All events listed below are FREE and open to the public!
RiverRun has put together another fantastic line-up of free events for audiences of all ages for our annual Family Day! Beginning with our Saturday Morning Cartoons and ending with a screening under the stars, we hope to have you all join in the fun!
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS
Each year, RiverRun presents our own version of Saturday Morning Cartoons to our young audiences. We search high and low for the best new animated shorts that we think will appeal to both children and adults alike. This year, we have a wide array of films encompassing many different interesting animation techniques and stories. Our Saturday Morning Cartoons truly have a little something for all ages! Runtime: 67 min.
Sponsored by ABC45 and Forsyth Family Dental
APRIL 23 / 9:30AM - DOORS OPEN
10:00AM – FILMS BEGIN
HANESBRANDS THEATRE – FREE
MARKETPLACE SCREENING
FLY ME TO THE MOON
Director: Ben Stassen
USA/BELGIUM / 2008 / 84 MIN. / ENGLISH
Sponsored by Forsyth Family Dental
The year is 1969 and three young houseflies are looking for adventure and hatch a plan to stowaway aboard Apollo 11 in homemade space suits. In doing so, they become the first insects ever to journey into space . . . but this is no ordinary thrill ride!
Special guest: Producer Gina Gallo and Gigi Perreau
APRIL 23 / 3:00PM / MARKETPLACE CINEMAS – FREE
OUTDOOR EVENING SCREENINGS
APRIL 23 / 6:30 DOORS OPEN – FILM WILL BEGIN AT 8:00 OR WHEN DARK / CROSSNORE FARM - 1001 REYNOLDA DRIVE – FREE
JETSONS: THE MOVIE
Directors: Joseph Barbera, William Hanna & Iwao Takamoto
USA/PHILLIPINES/TAIWAN/CHINA / 1990 / 82 MIN. / ENGLISH
Sponsored by ABC45, Forsyth Family Dental and Mast General Store
In the film version of the very successful animated series The Jetsons, patriarch George Jetson is forced to uproot his family when his boss, Mr. Spacely, promotes him to take charge of a new factory on a distant planet. We are screening this animated gem because if you do the math, it shows that George Jetson was born in the year 2022 so we just had to celebrate!
Screening sponsored by Jane & Redge Hanes, Mast General Store and ABC45
SECOND FAMILY NIGHT SCREENING
Sponsored by Mast General Store and ABC45
THE PARENT TRAP
Director: David Swift
USA / 1961 / 129 MIN. / ENGLISH
Sponsored by ABC45, Forsyth Family Dental and Mast General Store
In this classic family film, our Master of Cinema Hayley Mills plays estranged twin sisters Sharon and Susan Evers, who accidentally meet for the first time at summer camp and then concoct a scheme to get their divorced parents back together. So let's all get together to see Hayley at Bailey!
APRIL 29 / 6:30 DOORS OPEN – FILM WILL BEGIN AT 8:00 OR WHEN DARK / BAILEY PARK - 445 PATTERSON AVE. – FREE
PANELS / GALA / EVENTS
Closing Night Gala
The Atrium in Wake Forest Biotech Place, 575 Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem
Open to filmmakers, VIP badge holders, and the public: Toast another
amazing Festival! Join us for our Closing Night Gala at the Atrium in Wake
Forest Biotech Place as we wrap up RiverRun 2022! This event will feature
live music by The Radio Sparks, catering by Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Stella &
Foothills beer, wine from NC wineries, and Cheerwine and Coca-Cola soft drinks.
RiverRun Rendezvous
Downtown Winston-Salem
Open to everyone: Want a place to go unwind and have a drink after a full day of film screenings? Stop by one of these excellent downtown Winston-Salem bars for a craft beer or specialty cocktail! Follow our social media or theirs for daily specials!
Fair Witness
290 4 th St., W-S
Foothills Brewing
638 W. 4 th St., W-S
Fiddlin’ Fish
772 Trade St., W-S
Radar Brewing Company
216 E. 9 th St., W-S
PANELS
*All panels are FREE and open to the public unless otherwise specified*
A WOMAN’S VIEWPOINT: MEXICAN AND MEXICAN AMERICAN FILMS TODAY
Mexican and Mexican American cinema is currently being transformed by a number of women filmmakers working in both the documentary and narrative sectors of the industry. As Oscar Lopez wrote in 2021 in The New York Times, “After decades of struggling for the recognition long granted to their male peers, female filmmakers in Mexico are setting the industry ablaze.” RiverRun is pleased that this year’s festival includes Ilana Coleman’s narrative, Dos estaciones, and Iliana Sosa’s documentary, What We Leave Behind. These talented filmmakers join us to discuss the impact of women filmmakers telling Mexican and Mexican American stories and how new markets are affording them greater opportunities.
Friday, April 22, 5:00 PM, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Hanesbrands Theatre
Special Guests: Ilana Coleman, Iliana Sosa
11TH ANNUAL PITCH FEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY FILM COMPETITION
Join us for our annual competition where student documentary filmmakers pitch their ideas to a panel of jurors, who provide feedback and award cash prizes to the first and second place winners. Schools participating this year include Elon University, High Point University, Spelman College, St. Augustine’s College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest USaturday, April 23, 2:00 PM, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Hanesbrands Theatre.
SOME THINGS ABOUT THE THING ABOUT PAM
With the popularity of Dateline NBC and other true-crime shows, it is not surprising one of the profiled cases would prompt a series. From its Dateline-type narrations to its intense characterizations, The Thing About Pam was one of the most anticipated television programs of the spring season. Join us for a discussion with cast members on a range of topics including returning to work during a pandemic, portraying actual people on screen, the “Pam Cam” showing lead character Renee Zellweger’s viewpoints on certain happenings in the case, and the career opportunities afforded by the limited-edition series.
Saturday, April 23, 3:00 PM, UNCSA Gold Theatre
Special Guests: Sean Bridgers, Drew Scheid and Suanne Spoke
INDIGENOUS FILMMAKING
Join Eve LaFountain, an Indigenous filmmaker, for a discussion of the evolution of Native American filmmaking and new opportunities emerging for Indigenous artists. The discussion will also highlight how the streaming model has broadened the audience for Native American films. LaFountain is a Turtle Mountain Chippewa and Jewish multimedia artist and educator based in New Mexico and Los Angeles. Her work investigates her mixed heritage, history, feminism, ghosts, and magic through lens-based media and installation art.
Sunday, April 24, 1:00 PM, UNCSA Gold Theatre
Special Guest: Eve LaFountain
CAREER SUSTAINABILITY IN A CHANGING FILM AND TELEVISION LANDSCAPE
While many individuals beginning a career in film and television look toward the high-profile, above-the-line careers like directing, writing, and acting, there are a myriad of career possibilities in the industry. The advent of streaming and new film and television outlets has seen an expansion of career opportunities in below-the-line careers not even imagined a decade ago. Join our panel for a discussion about the advent of new career opportunities and how these options can provide career satisfaction and sustainability in a rapidly evolving industry.
Saturday, April 30, 2:00 PM, Milton Rhodes Center Reynolds Place Theatre
Special Guests: Natalie Bullock Brown, Eric Johnson, Andrew Harrison Brown
Natalie Bullock Brown will receive RiverRun’s Spark Award prior to the Panel Discussion
RIVERRUN TICKETS & INFO: As was the case in 2021, all RiverRun ticketing and virtual film screening will be done through our online system, Elevent.
The box office for all pre-festival sales will be through the riverrunfilm.com website’s film schedule or on individual film pages. During the festival, tickets can be purchased through the riverrunfilm.com website as well as at the screening venue beginning one hour before a particular film’s showtime.
It is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance as many screenings will sell out. However, day-of tickets may be purchased, if there are any available.
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsor – UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories
