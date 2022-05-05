RiverRun Announces 2022 Awards You Resemble Me Wins

Best Narrative and Best Director and Art & Krimes by Krimes Wins Best Documentary

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MAY 5, 2022)— The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced the Jury Awards for the 2022 Festival. This year’s festival ran April 21-30 and offered both in-person and virtual screenings. The festival this year presented 174 films representing 33 countries.

“I was thrilled with our film lineup this year, easily my favorite one we have ever offered,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun Executive Director. “It was wonderful to see so many folks in person again this year and host award ceremonies, wonderful panels, and of course so many screenings where smiling faces filled seats. As always, RiverRun is grateful to all of the incredible people who make the Festival happen – our staff, volunteers, filmmakers, and, of course, all that come out to attend our screenings. We cannot wait to celebrate 25 years of RiverRun in 2023!”

RIVERRUN 2022 JURY AWARDS:

NARRATIVE FEATURES:

Best Narrative Feature: You Resemble Me directed by Dina Amer

Peter Brunette Award for Best Director: Adam Sjöberg & Seanne Winslow for The Falconer

Best Screenplay of a Narrative Feature: Dina Amer for You Resemble Me

Best Actress in a Narrative Feature: Rachel Lambert in I Can Feel You Walking

Best Actor in a Narrative Feature: Rami Zahar & Rupert Fennessy in The Falconer

Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: The Noise of Engines directed by Philippe Gregoire

 

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES:

Best Documentary Feature: Art & Krimes by Krimes directed by Alysa Nahmias

Best Director of a Documentary Feature:  Ira McKinley & Bhwain Suchak for Outta the Muck

Special Jury Award for Human Rights Filmmaking:  A Decent Home directed by Sara Terry

 

NARRATIVE SHORTS:

Best Narrative Short: Hallelujah directed by Victor Gabriel

Best Student Narrative Short: Not the 80s directed by Marleen Valien

Honorable Mention for Comedy: S.O.S. directed by Sarah Hafner

Honorable Mention for Horror: Skin & Bone directed by Eli Powers

 

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS (RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying Festival for Documentary Shorts):

Best Documentary Short: The Sentence of Michael Thompson directed by Haley Elizabeth Anderson & Kyle Thrash

Honorable Mention: Holding Moses directed by Rivkah Beth Medow

Honorable Mention: Stranger at the Gate directed by Joshua Seftel

Special Jury Award for Visual Storytelling: His Name Was Cargo directed by Marco Signoretti

 

ANIMATED SHORTS (RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying Festival for Animated Shorts):

Best Animated Short: The Clearing directed by Daniel Hope

Best Student Animated Film: Yallah! directed by Cécile Adant, Renaud de Saint Albin, Candice Behague, Nayla Nassar, Edouard Pitula & Anaïs Sassatelli

Honorable Mention: Prosopagnosia directed by Steven Fraser

 

KILPATRICK TOWNSEND AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD:

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen directed by Daniel Raim

 

REEL SOUTH AWARD:

RiverRun is pleased to be affiliated with Reel South. Reel South SHORTS, the digital hive of the PBS series Reel South, showcases the best in Southern short-form and is built on partnerships with the South’s regional film festivals. This year’s Reel South Winner was Mother(s) & Son, directed by Kiersten Houser.

 

PITCH FEST AWARDS:

The 11th annual RiverRun Pitch Fest was held with college students from four colleges from North Carolina pitching their documentary film projects to a panel of judges in hopes of winning cash prizes. First place was awarded for Becoming the Lion directed by Meri “Miranda” Tai from Wake Forest University. Second place was awarded to Sentient Souvenirs directed by Pearl Marley from University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

 

MASTER OF CINEMA AWARDS:

Karen Allen

Gigi Perreau

Kristi Zea

Karmic Release Ltd.

 

SPARK AWARDS:

Natalie Bullock Brown

Iman Zawahry

 

SPONSORS

The sponsors of the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:

Title Sponsor – UNCSA

Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund

Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Womble Bond Dickinson

RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary next year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13-22, 2023.

ABOUT RIVERRUN

The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.

